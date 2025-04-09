Hudson House
Restaurants

West Village Gains Two Vandelay Hospitality Concepts, Chef Nick Badovinus Opens a Surfside Spot, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Need-to-Know Weekly Dish

BY // 04.09.25
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

D.L. Mack’s
D.L. Mack’s is bringing its cracker crust pizzas to Dallas’ West Village. (Courtesy)

Two Vandelay Hospitality concepts expand to West Village this year.

Hunter Pond is at it again, opening two of his beloved Dallas concepts in Dallas’ West Village later this year. East Coast-inspired restaurant Hudson House will go into the former Hugo’s Invitados space while Chicago-inspired neighborhood tavern D.L. Mack’s will take over the former MidiCi pizza outpost. Hudson House is known for its ice-cold martinis, epic cheeseburger, and oyster selection. This will be the seventh location in North Texas. The third D.L. Mack’s will bring its cracker crust pizzas and classic American fare to the favorite Dallas shopping center.

Goodsurf Dallas restaurants
Goodsurf will debut Quality Hang this April — designed and created in collaboration with Flavor Hook’s Nick Badovinus. (Photo by Alexender Simões)

Chef Nick Badovinus debuts a new dining concept at Goodsurf next week.

To kick off the summer, Goodsurf Beach Club in Deep Ellum has been reimagined with a new restaurant from a top local chef. Officially relaunching on April 19, the surfside spot will debut Quality Hang — designed and created in collaboration with Flavor Hook’s Nick Badovinus (Brass Ram, National Anthem). The menu will feature shareable dishes like ahi poke nachos, waffle-cut sweet potato fries topped with teriyaki skirt steak, and shrimp ceviche. Entree options include tacos, a cheeseburger, and salad. A cocktail menu boasts tropical vibes with a prickly pear Paloma, cucumber mojito, hibiscus Ranch Water, and blackberry mezcal mule, as well as frozen margaritas and a variety of margs on tap including Classic, Spicy (jalapeño and spicy bitters) and Pina (caramelized pineapple).

Tiffany Derry MasterChef
Dallas chef Tiffany Derry stars as a judge on “MasterChef: Dynamic Duos.”

Beloved Dallas chef Tiffany Derry will star as a judge on MasterChef Season 15.

Radici and Roots Southern Table chef Tiffany Derry is no stranger to reality TV. She’s been seen on Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat, The Great American Recipe, and more. Now, she’s joining MasterChef‘s 15th season, which has an all-new theme, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. She will be a judge alongside Gordon Ramsey and Joe Bastianich. Premiering this summer on FOX and streaming on Hulu, the 15th season will be the first time home cooks will pair up together in hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. Derry also recently announced that her highly acclaimed Italian spot in Farmers Branch, Radici, will be opening a second location in Grand Prairie on April 15.

X