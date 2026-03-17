Apothecary Reopens With Two-Room Experience, San Marzano Closes, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Archive and Alchemy are two different rooms and experiences that Apothecary is now offering. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news.

Apothecary Reopens After Expansion Into Former Rye Space With Two-Room Experience

After Michelin-recognized Rye closed on Lower Greenville on March 7, its sister concept (and next-door neighbor), Apothecary, underwent a remodel, expanding across both spaces. Now, the favorite Dallas cocktail bar has reopened as a two-room experience. Archive and Alchemy are two different rooms and experiences that Apothecary is now offering, although both will share the same full dinner menu (which is also a new offering for the bar).

The former Rye space is now Archive, featuring a “more approachable menu” including drinks from Apothecary’s original “Over the Counter” section and other classic cocktail options. The original Apothecary space is now the Alchemy room, which offers more adventurous options. One new cocktail is the Pickle Cheesecake made with vodka, cream cheese, rice wine pickles, graham cracker, egg white, and soda.

As for food, diners can expect nods to Rye, such as beloved favorites like the Icelandic Hot Dog and the Sauerkraut Cake. Dinner menu sections include: Individual Bites, Charcuterie & Dips; Group Snacks & Apps; Handhelds & Larger Plates; and a four-course option.

San Marzano Closes in Uptown After Two and a Half Years

In 2024, New York-based casual Italian restaurant San Marzano debuted its first Texas location at Dallas’ West Village. As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, the concept is now closed, as of March 6, when the restaurant posted the announcement on Instagram. We do not know yet why it closed.

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A Favorite Dallas Bakery Opens a Second Outpost at Mockingbird Station

Andy Pham opened Le Rêve Gelato & Patisserie in 2022 at Preston Valley Shopping Center. Now, he’s expanding his bakery concept to a second Dallas location at Mockingbird Station (in the former Milk and Honey space) this spring, following the original outpost’s success. “Guests can expect quality, all-natural ingredients, small-batch preparation, and the viral pastries that have captured local attention. The menu will feature new creations, seasonal specialties, and the allure of a French dessert bakery right in the heart of Dallas,” says an opening release.