NYC-based Maman is expanding its Dallas footprint with a new location in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

maman devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by maman)

Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant with a California influence from the renowned hospitality group, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, will open its first Dallas location. (Photo by Jeff Marini)

Aba Dallas' menu will feature Chef CJ Jacobson’s modern approach to Mediterranean cuisine that also incorporates his California roots. (Photo by Jeff Marini)

The Aba Dallas beverage program will highlight spirits and rare wines from lesser-known Mediterranean regions. (Photo by Emily Dorio)

Restaurants / Openings / Closings

Maman Expands Its North Texas Footprint, Sauvage to Close in Downtown, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Latest Need-to-Know Openings and Shutterings

NYC-based Maman is expanding its Dallas footprint with a new location in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

maman devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by maman)

Aba, the Mediterranean restaurant with a California influence from the renowned hospitality group, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, will open its first Dallas location. (Photo by Jeff Marini)

Aba Dallas' menu will feature Chef CJ Jacobson’s modern approach to Mediterranean cuisine that also incorporates his California roots. (Photo by Jeff Marini)

The Aba Dallas beverage program will highlight spirits and rare wines from lesser-known Mediterranean regions. (Photo by Emily Dorio)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news.

Dallas Gets Another Maman

New York City-based French cafe Maman debuted its first Texas location at The Plaza at Preston Center in late 2025. The beloved bakery is known for its elegantly crafted pasties (the Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie is a cult-favorite), as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. Now, according to CultureMap, a second Dallas outpost is expected to open in Casa Linda Plaza in November. There are also plans for Maman to be one of 16 new restaurants at Frisco’s $800 million Fields West Development, a new 55-acre urban village.

Sauvage Dallas
Sauvage at The Statler comes from Casey and Amy LaRue. (Courtesy)

A New Fine Dining Tasting Menu Restaurant to Close in Downtown

After just seven months, Sauvage is closing at The Statler hotel after a final dinner service on March 21, according to the Dallas Morning News. One of our most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2025, the concept comes from husband-and-wife chefs Casey and Amy LaRue (La Rue Doughnuts, Carte Blanche). An intimate space, Sauvage only offered 10 seats at a price tag of $195 per person for the full tasting experience. Casey La Rue posted a video on the restaurant’s Instagram page, saying his decision to close was related to health issues. There are a few more Friday and Saturday opportunities to dine at Sauvage for $245 per guest, according to Tock.

Aba Dallas
The Aba Dallas beverage program will highlight spirits and rare wines from lesser-known Mediterranean regions. (Photo by Emily Dorio)

More Dallas Restaurant News

As we highlighted in this week’s Dallasite About Town, Aba, the Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant with California influence, is making its Dallas debut at The Seam in the Design District in late 2026. Aba Dallas’ menu will feature Chef CJ Jacobson’s modern approach to Mediterranean cuisine that also incorporates his California roots. Think house-made hummus and spreads, hot and cold mezze offerings, kebabs, and new dishes inspired by the local market.

X