Molino Olōyō Finds a Permanent Home, Julian Barsotti Debuts a Tex-Mex Smokehouse, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Molino Olōyō finds a permanent location in the former Cry Wolf space in East Dallas.

2023 James Beard semifinalist and Mexican pop-up restaurant, Molino Olōyō, has announced on Instagram that it’ll be moving into a permanent “casita” at 4422 Gaston Avenue (the former Cry Wolf space in East Dallas). Co-founded by Olivia Lopez and Jonathan Percival in 2021, the concept started out delivering heirloom corn tortillas (a passion of Lopez’s) and tamales to people’s houses. They’ve also popped up all over Dallas in the past few years with tasting menus and tacos — their wagyu suadero taco earned them a spot on Texas Monthly‘s 50 Best Tacos in Texas list in 2024. And in the first half of 2026, Molino will begin serving multi-course menus in their brick-and-mortar tasting room, as well as street-style fare in a “fonda” and agave-forward cocktails and wine in the mezcaleria.

The space will be designed in collaboration with interior designer Hatsumi Kuzuu and Memo NYC.

Chef Julian Barsotti quietly opens a Tex-Mex smokehouse in the Park Cities.

Reservations are now open for a new Tex-Mex smokehouse concept from local restaurateur Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini, Odelay). The new spot is in collaboration with Corby Ferrell — “a full-time banker and barbecue hobbyist,” according to the Dallas Morning News. Los Charros Tex-Mex Smokehouse blends BBQ and Tex-Mex, and the name “draws inspiration from the heritage of Los Charros: a Mexican horseman or cowboy typically dressed in an elaborately decorated outfit of close-fitting pants, jacket or serape, and sombrero,” according to its Resy page. It’s located at The Graduate hotel right across from SMU.

After 32 years, a favorite Dallas Thai restaurant is closing on Greenville Avenue.

On June 30, a longtime Thai restaurant on Greenville Avenue, Bangkok, is closing after more than 30 years in business. Owners Joe and Sunny Pumphaung cite rising costs and the desire to spend more time with their aging parents on their website. The Thai spot was known for its pad Thai, basil noodles, spring rolls, and more.