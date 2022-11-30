Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new bar from This & That Hospitality debuts in the Design District.

Short for “Design District Bar,” Double D’s is This & That Hospitality’s (Sfuzzi, The Whippersnapper) latest concept. The intimate space resembles a living room you would find in the ’70s with cozy couches, wood paneling, a vintage pool table, and checkered flooring. There’s even a ceiling mirror above the bar.

Created by operating partners Jermey Elliott and Sung-Joon Koo, the cocktail menu includes specialty draft cocktails like a Cold Fashioned, Litty (Long Island Iced Tea), Miami Vice, and so many other twists on nostalgic classics. And most importantly, happy hour is Wednesday through Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm and features favorite cocktails for $7 each.

A “digital food hall” offering national and local favorites opens in East Dallas.

Urban Taco founder Markus Pineyro just opened OOMI Digital Kitchen — a digital food hall — on Ross Avenue billed as “the next level of convenience.” The spot offers more than 10 restaurant brands, including Urban Taco, Which Wich, Momo Shack Dumplings, and Tribal All Day Cafe. They also offer original concepts, including the salad-focused Savage Rabbit and Hot Lips Asian Grub. All you have to do is order online for pick up or delivery.

A favorite Bishop Arts donut shop opens a second outpost at Klyde Warren Park.

On Friday, December 2, Miami-based The Salty Donut is opening a second Dallas location at Klyde Warren Park. Situated on the East Lawn of the park (right next to the new fountain), the mini outpost will serve its gourmet creations and coffee drinks to parkgoers daily from 8 am to 8 pm. To celebrate its opening this weekend, The Salty will be offering free hot coffee and hot chocolate to park guests Friday through Sunday, as well as surprise giveaways and promotions for customers at the park.