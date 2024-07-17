Lombardi Family Concepts Debuts a Latin Cocina, Eddie V’s Shutters, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts opens on McKinney Avenue this weekend.

Going into the former Jasper’s space near Knox Street, MAR Y SOL Cocina Latina is the latest dining concept from Lombardi Family Concepts (Maison Chinoise, Toulouse, Regines). The Latin restaurant will open on Saturday, July 2o. Its menu features crudo, charred octopus, beef empanadas, street tacos, wood-fired picana steak, grilled Chilean sea bass, and so much more. The design also looks like it offers a vacation-like escape in the middle of the sweltering Texas summer.

You can also celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24 (or any day) at the new spot, which is offering three cocktails made with Clase Azul tequila: the Mar Y Sol Margarita, Hibiscus Dragon, and La Diabla.

A staple Oak Lawn seafood and steak spot will close after 14 years on Oak Lawn Avenue.

Since 2010, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood has served upscale vibes, fresh seafood, and steak to Dallas diners. But, according to CultureMap, it is closing on July 28. They report that Plano and other DFW locations will remain open. Founded in Austin in 2000, the concept was sold to Darden Restaurants, which owns Capital Grille, Seasons 52, and more.

Michelin stars are coming to Dallas.

Our Fort Worth Digital Editor Courtney Dabney wrote a great story about the introduction of Michelin to the Texas market. Learn more about what Michelin stars are, how they are given, and what this means for the future of the Dallas dining scene here.