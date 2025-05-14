Sauvage Dallas
Sauvage Dallas
Burger Schmurger Dallas restaurant opening-1013975
Burger Schmurger
BurgerSchmurgerFirstLook-1013974
Burger Schmurger
01
06

Sauvage at The Statler comes from Casey and Amy LaRue. (Courtesy)

02
06

Chef Casey LaRue will open Sauvage, a wood-fire omakase experience, in a suite with street access off of Commerce Street at The Statler. (Courtesy)

03
06

Founded by Dave Culwell as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger Schmurger is now officially open in the former BarNone space in East Dallas.(Photo by Daniel Gerona)

04
06

The new spot is in partnership with This & That Hospitality (the concept has been selling burgers at the group’s concept, High Fives, since 2023). (Photo by Daniel Gerona)

05
06

Diners will find Culwell's famous The Maverick burger, as well as nine other burger options on the Burger Schmurger menu. (Photo by Daniel Gerona)

06
06

The space features bright yellow booths, neon red lights, checkered tile floors, a pool table, and an overall retro vibe. (Photo by Shafkat Anowar)

Sauvage Dallas
Sauvage Dallas
Burger Schmurger Dallas restaurant opening-1013975
Burger Schmurger
BurgerSchmurgerFirstLook-1013974
Burger Schmurger
Restaurants / Openings / Closings

A New Omakase Concept From Carte Blanche Owners Will Debut at The Statler, A Favorite Mexican Spot Shutters at West Village, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Need-to-Know Weekly Dish

BY // 05.14.25
Sauvage at The Statler comes from Casey and Amy LaRue. (Courtesy)
Chef Casey LaRue will open Sauvage, a wood-fire omakase experience, in a suite with street access off of Commerce Street at The Statler. (Courtesy)
Founded by Dave Culwell as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger Schmurger is now officially open in the former BarNone space in East Dallas.(Photo by Daniel Gerona)
The new spot is in partnership with This & That Hospitality (the concept has been selling burgers at the group’s concept, High Fives, since 2023). (Photo by Daniel Gerona)
Diners will find Culwell's famous The Maverick burger, as well as nine other burger options on the Burger Schmurger menu. (Photo by Daniel Gerona)
The space features bright yellow booths, neon red lights, checkered tile floors, a pool table, and an overall retro vibe. (Photo by Shafkat Anowar)
1
6

Sauvage at The Statler comes from Casey and Amy LaRue. (Courtesy)

2
6

Chef Casey LaRue will open Sauvage, a wood-fire omakase experience, in a suite with street access off of Commerce Street at The Statler. (Courtesy)

3
6

Founded by Dave Culwell as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger Schmurger is now officially open in the former BarNone space in East Dallas.(Photo by Daniel Gerona)

4
6

The new spot is in partnership with This & That Hospitality (the concept has been selling burgers at the group’s concept, High Fives, since 2023). (Photo by Daniel Gerona)

5
6

Diners will find Culwell's famous The Maverick burger, as well as nine other burger options on the Burger Schmurger menu. (Photo by Daniel Gerona)

6
6

The space features bright yellow booths, neon red lights, checkered tile floors, a pool table, and an overall retro vibe. (Photo by Shafkat Anowar)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Former Carte Blanche owners debut new omakase concept at The Statler hotel.

Later this summer, husband-and-wife chefs Casey and Amy LaRue (La Rue Doughnuts, Carte Blanche) are opening an intimate, wood-fire omakase experience at The Statler. Sauvage will debut in a suite with street access off Commerce and feature only 10 seats per dinner. They will source meats and seafood from Texas purveyors like wild boar and venison from Broken Arrow Ranch and fish from Minamoto Food in Austin. The menu will change regularly, but will feature dishes such as “a petite housemade Carte Blanche croissant with a smoked crème fraiche and Kristal caviar, an A5 Wagyu ribeye with a black winter truffle, or a Moroccan antelope sausage served with pistachio, fermented harissa, and caramelized yogurt.”

There will be two seatings per night starting at $245 per person, making this one of the most expensive omakase experiences in Dallas.

UnaVida Dallas
Chef Matt McCallister and Local Favorite Restaurants Group opened a new Mexican restaurant, UnaVida, in West Village in 2023. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

A West Village favorite closes and will be replaced by a Chinese restaurant.

UnaVida, a Modern Mexican restaurant with a menu from Chef Matt McCallister, has closed in Dallas’ West Village. According to the Dallas Morning News, another spot from the same group (Local Favorite Restaurants), WokStar, will take its place. It is not known why UnaVida closed, but we loved the fresh Mexican spot for its stacked enchilada verde and taco bowls. Founder of the local restaurant group (Meso Maya, Snuffer’s), Mike Karns, tells DMN that Chef McCallister will stay with the company, which he joined after his restaurant, Homewood, closed in 2023.

WokStar debuted its first outpost at The Hill in 2021. West Village will be its second location. The shopping center is changing as a couple of Vandelay Hospitality Group’s concepts will be opening there soon as well.

Burger Schmurger dallas restaurant news
The space features bright yellow booths, neon red lights, checkered tile floors, a pool table, and an overall retro vibe. (Photo by Shafkat Anowar)

A favorite pop-up burger joint opens a brick-and-mortar in East Dallas.

Founded by Dave Culwell as a pop-up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger Schmurger is now officially open in the former BarNone space in East Dallas. The new spot is in partnership with This & That Hospitality (the concept has been selling burgers at the group’s concept, High Fives, since 2023). A new partner, Jeremy Koeninger (Midnight Rambler and Standard Pour), was also brought on. The space features bright yellow booths, neon red lights, checkered tile floors, a pool table, and an overall retro vibe. It’s family-friendly and a late-night spot.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day

Diners will find Culwell’s famous The Maverick burger with smoked bacon jam, and American & provolone cheeses on an inverted, butter-toasted bun, and nine other burger options. There’s also pretzel bites, wings, poutine, fried pickles, salads, a chicken sandwich, a hot dog, and more. For cocktails, guests can choose from five house creations, as well as two frozen drinks, and two “Zappers” — an espresso martini and Carajillo.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X