Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings

Loop 9 BBQ will also sells whole pies out of a separate pie shop at the new space. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Chef Nick Badovinus’ latest dining concept opens in the East Quarter.

Now open above National Anthem (another Nick Badovinus concept), Brass Ram is an intimate steakhouse in the East Quarter. The new spot offers a USDA prime rib and steak program, as well as classics like an Iceberg Chunk salad, a French Dip made with 12 ounces of shaved prime rib, a tomahawk pork chop, and bucatini ammiraglio with lobster. The cocktail menu features more than 70 bourbons and whiskeys and a martini menu that offers martinis four different ways with gin or vodka.

A new American restaurant from the owners of Harper’s debuts at Mockingbird Station next week.

After three years of vacancy, Milkshake Concepts (Harper’s, Stirr, Vidorra) took over the former Cafe Express in Mockingbird Station in 2021. On November 21, a new modern American restaurant called The Finch will debut in the Park Cities shopping center. Led by chef Eric Freidline, the new spot will serve crab dip with trout caviar, Ora King Salmon and poached beet salad, The Finch Shakshuka, Bombay Chicken Tikka Pizza, Japanese A5 Ribeye Katsu Sandwich, and so much more. There will also be a raw bar and weekend brunch.

Stocking Stuffers Swipe





















Next

A new barbecue spot from Ten50 BBQ founder will open in Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral in 2023.

Coming early next year, Loop 9 BBQ will debut at Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral. From the founder of Richardsons’ Ten50 BBQ and Chili’s Larry Lavine, the new spot will feature smoked brisket and sausages. You’ll also find scratch-made sides including Mexican corn, Borracha beans, fried okra, cornbread, and fries. It’ll also serve Lavine’s wife’s award-winning pies — there will be a separate pie shop for customers to order whole pies to go.

You don’t have to wait until 2023 to get your barbecue fix. Loop 9 BBQ is offering catering until the restaurant opens its doors.