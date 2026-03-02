A Favorite Italian Spot Closes After 11 Years, The Henry Expands to Plano, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Henry, the neighborhood restaurant from Fox Restaurant Concepts - the team behind Dallas favorites like Flower Child and North Italia - will open a new location at Legacy West in Plano in late 2026. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news.

Saint Rocco’s Closes in Trinity Groves After 11 Years

The Italian restaurant with skyline views at Trinity Groves has closed after 11 years, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Saint Rocco’s opened in 2015 as part of Dallas restaurateur Phil Romano’s restaurant park in West Dallas. Led by Chef Jay Valley (also former culinary director of Trinity Groves), the New York-inspired Italian joint was three stories and added on a speakeasy called Devil’s Back Porch in 2023. This was one of the last remaining Romano concepts at TG, as Sum Dang Good Chinese quietly closed some time recently. Mexican spot Beto & Son, co-created by Phil Romano, is still open. According to DMN, a new restaurant tenant will take over the massive three-story space.

Trinity Groves has undergone several reinventions over the past few years, with the latest in 2024 when Romano’s son, Sam Romano, took over as CEO. He had plans to add a pickleball court, mini-golf, and more activities besides eating to the Trinity Groves development. Only bocce ball was added. Several restaurants like Oreste’s and Rollin Smoke BBQ opened and shuttered quickly, while great new spots like Pesca, La Rue Doughnuts, DOZO, and Winsome Prime have given us hope for the area. As for what will happen next at Trinity? We are cautiously optimistic.

Neighborhood Restaurant The Henry Expands to Plano

The Henry, the neighborhood restaurant from Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts (Flower Child, North Italia), will open its second Dallas-Fort Worth location — the first is in Uptown Dallas — at Legacy West in Plano in late 2026. The favorite breakfast spot also offers lunch and dinner with menu highlights including short rib potstickers, seared tuna chop, and Korean prime skirt steak. At 12,976 square feet, the Plano outpost will feature indoor and outdoor dining areas, a full-service coffee bar, an open kitchen, a central bar, and a private dining room.

Florida-Based Oak & Stone Heads to Addison

After announcing that it’ll open its first North Texas location in McKinney this spring, Florida-based American restaurant Oak & Stone says it’s also expanding to Addison this summer. The restaurant, part of the Artistry Restaurants family, will be located at 5225 Belt Line Road, Suite 220, and will feature the spot’s signature self-pour tap wall (with 50 rotating taps) for craft beer, wine, bourbon, whiskey, and cocktails. Popular menu items include pizzas such as The Sweet Heat with pepperoni, capicola, pizza sauce, pickled jalapeno, mozzarella, and hot honey; wings, pretzel-crusted tuna sashimi, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, and more. Oak & Stone Addison will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.