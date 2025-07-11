Hendy’s Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — Two New Henderson Avenue Spots, An Austin-Based Burger Joint, and More

Your Weekly Need-to-Know News

BY // 07.11.25
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Hendy’s on Henderson

2401 N Henderson Avenue

After just three years in the former Capitol Pub space on Henderson Avenue, Italian restaurant Sfuzzi (from This & That Hospitality) quietly closed in February. In 2022, the restaurant group (which also owns the upcoming Boogie’s — which is taking over The Whippersnapper —, and High Fives nearby) brought the iconic Dallas spots from the ’80s back to life. But the neighborhood is changing, and co-owner Brandon Hays tells PaperCity that Sfuzzi “didn’t resonate with the younger demos that dominate the Henderson Avenue corridor, and we think we missed the mark design-wise.”

So in its place, This & That (along with new partners Chris Carpenter and Cote Bona) has just opened Hendy’s — a new neighborhood restaurant and bar with a menu designed by Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic.

Hendy's Dallas
The Hendy’s menu features burrata, fish tacos, and more. (Courtesy)

Designed by COEVAL, the space has been updated to allow more natural light by opening both sides of the building (sliding doors lead out to the patio), says Hays. There’s more of a laid-back, modern rustic vibe (especially in the back room where the Sfuzzi pizza oven used to be) with brown leather couches, dark green accents, bookshelves, a fireplace, and antler chandeliers. On the menu, guests will find small plates like beef tartare, crispy dumplings, and smoked salmon dip, while the large plates section features lasagna, rigatoni, steak frites, and more. Highlights of the drink menu include a frozen Sour Patch Kid margarita, a spicy pickle margarita, the Roger Rabbit with actual carrots, and housemade jam seltzers.

And rolling out within the next month, “Hendy’s Meals” will be a late-night to-go box option for $15. It’ll come in two choices — a smashburger and chicken tenders (both with fries).

NADC Dallas
NADC Burger will open its second North Texas outpost in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

NADC Burger

2908 McKinney Avenue

Earlier this year, Fort Worth-based pro skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred Chef Phillip Frankland debuted their first North Texas outpost of NADC Burger (Not a Damn Chance Burger) in Cowtown. Now, the popular Austin-based concept is headed to Uptown Dallas in early August. Taking over the former Playground Bar space on McKinney Avenue, NADC will debut its first-ever two-story location. It’ll feature “counter service, a full bar serving specialty NADC cocktails, and a casual hangout area with indoor and outdoor seating.”

The menu is simple, including only a cheeseburger and fries. The burger is a double patty made with 100 percent wagyu beef, onions, American cheese, secret sauce, and jalapeños & pickles. The fries are cooked in beef tallow and can be ordered “Beast Mode” with cheese, pickles, jalapeños, special sauce, and extra seasoning.

Texano Cocina Dallas
Eddie’s Cocina & Cantina on Lemmon Avenue has rebranded as TEXANO Cocina. (Courtesy)

Texano Cocina

5622 Lemmon Avenue

Eddie’s Cocina & Cantina on Lemmon Avenue has rebranded as TEXANO Cocina. According to a release, the change “comes as part of an amicable and positive transition in the restaurant’s ownership.” Eddie Cervantes (also owner of Eddie’s Tex-Mex Cocina on Greenville Avenue and the former owner of E-Bar) has parted ways with the Lemmonwood Shopping Center concept.

“We wish [Eddie] nothing but the very best in his future projects,” says managing partner Rick Castillo. “As TEXANO Cocina, we are excited to build upon the strong foundation he helped create, introducing new recipes, fresh ideas and an enhanced experience that celebrates the vibrant culinary traditions of Texas and Mexico.”

At TEXANO, guests can look out for a remodeled dining space and bar area, a patio, and an expanded menu featuring more regional Texas-inspired dishes.

Dudley's
Also coming to Dallas’ Henderson Avenue this year, Dudley’s Sports Grill is taking over the former Smith space in September. (Courtesy)

Dudley’s Sports Grill

2927 N. Henderson Avenue

Also coming to Henderson Avenue this year, Dudley’s Sports Grill is taking over the former Smith space in September, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Rockwall-based concept was created by Dallas’ Boxcar partners Jordan Carson (Dudley’s is named after his grandfather), Gabriel Rhodes, and Patrick Gorman. They brought on Eric Freidline as chef/partner of Dudley’s after he served as a consulting chef at the Greenville Avenue bar, states the DMN. Dudley’s offers a menu of smashburgers, flatbreads, chicken fried steak, steak frites, and more, will have plenty of TVs, and even a sports ticker.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
