The 10 Most Exciting New Dallas Restaurant Openings This Summer

After a super slow winter and a moderate spring for new Dallas restaurant openings, things are about to heat up in the local dining scene this summer. The highly anticipated new modern European spot from the owners of Namo, Mamani, will finally debut in Uptown, a couple of fresh omakase experiences are headed to downtown, the owners of Rye bring their creativity to Plano with a brand-new concept, an all-day French café from Travis Street Hospitality will open at Preston Center, and many more.

Here’s a look at the 10 new Dallas restaurant openings we’re most excited for this summer.

Sauvage

1914 Commerce Street

Husband-and-wife chefs Casey and Amy LaRue (La Rue Doughnuts, Carte Blanche) are opening an intimate, wood-fire omakase experience at The Statler later this summer. Sauvage will debut in a suite with street access off Commerce, featuring only 10 seats per dinner. They will source meats and seafood from Texas purveyors like wild boar & venison from Broken Arrow Ranch, as well as fish from Minamoto Food in Austin. The menu will change regularly, but will feature dishes such as “a petite housemade Carte Blanche croissant with a smoked crème fraiche and Kristal caviar, an A5 Wagyu ribeye with a black winter truffle, or a Moroccan antelope sausage served with pistachio, fermented harissa, and caramelized yogurt.”

There will be two seatings per night starting at $245 per person, making this one of the most expensive omakase experiences in Dallas.

Zon Zon

5455 Belt Line Road, Suite 130

Yela Concepts (Baboush, Darna) is opening a new fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant in Prestonwood this summer. This will be Yaser Khalaf and his son Mak’s first venture together. The new spot is named after Yaser’s daughter Zaina, or “Zon Zon,” and features a refined, intimate setting with an open kitchen.

Avra

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120

New York-based upscale Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio will be opening its first Texas location in Dallas later this summer. It’ll be in a 14,000-square-foot space in Uptown’s The Crescent. One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery, creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere. The spot serves lunch and dinner, and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the menu. A favorite is the Avra Chips, crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant.

Urban Italia

3030 Nowitzki Way

Award-winning Top Chef alum chef Carla Pellegrino will debut a new Italian concept in Victory Park in late summer. Urban Italia will go into the former WFAA studio — a massive 6,100 square-foot space. Pellegrino is a renowned chef in New York and Las Vegas, who came to North Texas earlier this year to debut Grapevine’s Teatro. The menu at Urban Italia will feature wood-fired pizzas, homemade pasta, risotto, and more.

Mamani

2681 Howell Street

Finally opening this summer, this new modern European fine dining restaurant comes from Feels Like Home hospitality group (Namo, Bar Colette — a 2025 James Beard Award Finalist), co-owned by brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim. They’ve brought on Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as Executive Chef & Partner, as well as an all-star team from around the world including Jon Culbert (Manhatta) as Chef de Cuisine, Jonathan Bujanda (Saison) as Director of Operations, Sueyoung Jo (Eleven Madison Park) as General Manager, and Allie Nault (Inn at Little Washington) as Wine Director. Bar Colette’s Rubén Rolón is serving as Bar Director at Mamani as well. “This is literally my dream project,” de Lellis states in a release.

The dinner-only restaurant will blend French and Italian influences, and the interiors are helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel. A garden terrace will provide al fresco dining. Next door, the team’s bakery, Bread Club, will open later on.

Sushi Kozy

2000 Ross Avenue, Suite 150

Another new omakase experience, Sushi Kozy comes from Chef Paul Ko (formerly Head Sushi Chef at Uchi Dallas). The new spot will open in the Dallas Arts District this June. Dallas’s Ross Demers (Cry Wolf) is on board as Chef de Cuisine, and the two plan to “bring a distinctive balance of precision and creativity to [the] menu,” General Manager Bronson Kang tells us. “Inspired by Ko’s last name, we aim to create a cozy and welcoming dining atmosphere that complements our Japanese tasting menu.”

The 17-course omakase experience costs $185 per person. Guests can also add on sake, beer, wine, or sake cocktails to their dinner.

Frenchie

8420 Preston Center Plaza

Expected to debut this summer, this new French-inspired all-day café from Travis Street Hospitality (Le PasSage, Georgie) is taking over the former Corner Bakery space at The Plaza at Preston Center. Culinary Director Bruno Davaillon will lead the kitchen with a menu focusing on “French cuisine rooted in Mediterranean influences and a healthy California approach.” There will be a coffee bar in the morning, as well as soft-serve ice cream and waffles, salads, and grilled fish and meat.

Flamant

5880 State Highway 121, Suite 103b

If this new European-inspired bistro from the owners of Rye and Apothecary is anything like their Dallas restaurants, Flamant will be the next hot spot to drive up to Plano for when it debuts this June. Highlights on the menu include savory cannoli dip, Faux Gras (made with cashews instead of liver), caviar service, a coastal French street bread, a wood-fired wagyu burger, pastas, and more.

The cocktail menu will also boast eight “refreshing” creations like 24 Carrots (carrot juice, Aperol, bubbles, and soda water) and the Salt & Pepperoncini — a pepperoncini and herbal French liqueur margarita. Three espresso martinis stand out on the menu, ranging from a salted honey-sweetened drink to a gin, fig, and red wine concoction. And the Spirit Forward section boasts the Jamón Rye with jamón serrano-washed private barrel ironroot rye, smoke, bitters. We can always count on co-owners Tanner Agar and Taylor Rause to intrigue us with their cocktails and cuisine.

El Molino

6818 Snider Plaza

Expected to open this August, this new Mexican restaurant at Snider Plaza comes from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, Drake’s). Inspired by the energy of Mexico City and the elegance of French design, the space will feature only 65 seats with a small eight-seat bar. Think moody, romantic vibes with dark wood and white tablecloths and candlelight. Open for lunch and dinner, the menu will offer fajitas made with smoked quail, smoked sausage, and more. The drink program will feature “elevated” margaritas with “a refined and unique take on this classic Mexican drink.”

New Duro Hospitality Concept

4002 Oak Lawn Avenue

A new Duro (Mister Charles, Sister) restaurant will debut in the former Homewood space in Oak Lawn this summer.