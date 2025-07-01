The PoBoy Shop Dallas restaurant
Restaurants / Openings

4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising Closing in Lower Greenville

Po'Boys, Grab-and-Go Boxed Lunches, and a Steakhouse From a Nick & Sam's Restaurateur

BY // 07.01.25
A new fast-casual spot from local butcher shop owner Evan Meagher, The PoBoy Shop debuts on July 7 at Dallas’ Preston Center. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The PoBoy Shop offers a menu of hot po’boys including fried shrimp, hot pastrami, fried bologna, and more, as well as cold po’boys you can build yourself. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
There is also a Muffuletta, which The PoBoy Shop makes with house-made ham, salami, bologna, pickled carrots, cauliflower, onion, celery, and olives. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
From Boxwood Hospitality Group comes a new café in the former Hospitality Sweet space in the historic U.S. Post Office in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Monika Normand Creative LLC)
Boxed & Brewed is now open for boxed lunches, breakfast bites, and coffee.(Photo by Monika Normand Creative LLC)
Chef Justo Blanco (The Joule, The Statler) has crafted the menu for the new spot, which features breakfast tacos, pastries, sandwich boxes, and salad boxes. (Photo by Monika Normand Creative LLC)
Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

From the owner of Evan’s Meat Market comes a new po’boy shop at Preston Center.

A new fast-casual restaurant from local butcher shop owner Evan Meagher, The PoBoy Shop debuts on July 7 at Dallas’ Preston Center. It’ll serve house-prepared meats, cold and hot po’boys, and Cajun sides. Shops Hospitality Group’s second concept is “inspired by the ‘Tex-Ajun’ flavors that made Evan’s Meat Market a neighborhood favorite,” says a release.

Guests can expect a menu of hot po’boys including fried shrimp, hot pastrami, fried bologna, and more, as well as cold po’boys you can build yourself. There is also a Muffuletta, which The PoBoy Shop makes with house-made ham, salami, bologna, pickled carrots, cauliflower, onion, celery, and olives. Also, don’t miss sides like Debris Fries with slow-roasted beef, Cajun seasoned curly fries, coleslaw, and more. Wanting to eat healthier? They’re also doing salads or a “breadless po’ boy.”

Boxed and Brewed Dallas restaurant
Chef Justo Blanco (The Joule, The Statler) has crafted the menu for the new spot, which features breakfast tacos, pastries, sandwich boxes, and salad boxes. (Photo by Monika Normand Creative LLC)

A new chef-crafted, grab-and-go lunch café debuts in downtown Dallas.

From Boxwood Hospitality Group comes a new café in the former Hospitality Sweet space in the historic U.S. Post Office in downtown Dallas. Boxed & Brewed is now open for boxed lunches, breakfast bites, and coffee. Chef Justo Blanco (The Joule, The Statler) has crafted the menu for the new spot, which features breakfast tacos, pastries, sandwich boxes (Mediterranean chicken wraps, curried veggie & goat cheese wraps, and smoked turkey — all come with a side and chocolate chip cookie bar), and Greek, baby spinach, and chicken cobb salad boxes.

Pizzeria Testa Dallas Pizza
Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)

A pizza restaurant on Lower Greenville closes, but a new concept is already set to take its place.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Pizzeria Testa has closed in Lower Greenville. It had been serving pies since 2018, and owner Rod Schaefer tells the DMN that he wasn’t planning to make a change until Austin Rodgers and Jeff Bekavac (owners of Goodwin’s and Alamo Club) offered to lease the space. Schafer also owns the former Blue Fish space next door, so there’s plenty of room for a new concept, or two? We will keep you updated on what we find out about this Dallas restaurant opening.

Nick & Sam’s restaurateur will open a new steakhouse at Preston Royal.

Joe Palladino, who helped run Dallas’ Nick & Sam’s and co-founded Coal Vines, is opening a new steakhouse at Preston Royal later this year (or early 2026), as reported by the Dallas Morning News. Palladino’s will open in the former Spec’s space at 5959 Royal Lane, but the first outpost will actually debut in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal this July. Palladino tells the DMN that diners “can expect steak, seafood, and a few Italian specials” and that he’s hired Sam Hazen (Executive Chef of Tao Group for over a decade).

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
