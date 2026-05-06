5 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Spring

Spring has officially sprung, and from these latest buzzy openings to our favorite new spots, Dallas already has tons of hot restaurants to try this spring. But there are even more on the way. We know that it feels like new dining concepts are debuting every day in the city, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed things down.

From the first brick-and-mortar by a popular local Mexican pop-up concept to a cult-favorite ice cream shop, these are the five most exciting Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to this spring.

Molino Olōyō

4422 Gaston Avenue

This Dallas-based Mexican pop-up restaurant and 2023 James Beard semifinalist is moving into a permanent “casita” at the former Cry Wolf space in East Dallas. This May, Molino Olōyō will begin serving multi-course menus in its brick-and-mortar tasting room, as well as street-style fare in a “fonda” and agave-forward cocktails and wine in the mezcaleria.

Palladino’s Steak & Seafood

5959 Royal Lane

Joseph Palladino, who helped run Dallas’ Nick & Sam’s and co-founded Coal Vines, is opening a new steakhouse at Preston Royal this spring. Palladino’s Steak & Seafood will open in a former Spec’s space, but the first outpost actually debuted in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal recently. Executive Chef & Partner Sam Hazen has created the Dallas menu, while Chef de Cuisine Henry Johnson (formerly at Evelyn) will oversee day-to-day operations. The menu will feature prime steak, seafood, Italian-inspired specials, and sushi.

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Salt & Straw

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 107

Opening on Henderson Avenue on May 15, this Portland-based ice cream shop is debuting its first Texas outpost in Dallas. Salt & Straw is known for its cult-favorite flavors, including best-sellers Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Gooey Chocolate Brownie, and Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip. More “unusual” creations that are always on the menu include Arbequina Olive Oil, Pear and Blue Cheese, and Honey Lavender. The brand will also open its Fort Worth shop on May 22.

Walkers’

3016 Greenville Avenue

A new neighborhood restaurant and market is set to open on Greenville Avenue (in the former St. Martin’s Wine Bistro space) this spring. It’s owned by local siblings Rosemary Greene (a sommelier) and Russell Walker. Opening in the same strip as the coffee shop, Window Seat, the new spot is expected to serve European-American cuisine, wine, and classic cocktails by night, and sandwiches during the day.

Little Heron

1540 Munger Avenue

Last year, members-only club Cypress made its debut at Fountain Place, offering a hunting simulator, pickleball court, and restaurant led by Executive Chef Joseph Rolling. On May 20, a new cafe, market, and bakery concept from the same team will debut next door. Little Heron will offer house-made breads, viennoiserie, salads, and sandwiches prepared daily in a European-inspired space.