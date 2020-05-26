View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Dallas’ Best Burgers — 10 Local Restaurants That Do It Right

Where to Celebrate National Burger Day

BY // 05.26.20
National Burger Day is upon us — this Thursday, May 28 to be exact — and what better excuse is there to order takeout or delivery, or dine-in at 50 percent capacity than a national food holiday? In celebration of the city’s simply delicious and occasionally adventurous grilled goods, we’ve rounded up Dallas’ best burgers to try on the holiday (or any day).

 

 

Rodeo Goat

1926 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-741-4628

Website

Rodeo Goat 2

Rodeo Goat has long been one of the best places to grab a burger in Dallas. The Design District spot offers 14 different kinds of burgers all customizable with ground beef, turkey, chicken, or Impossible patty. A favorite is the Bodacious, which comes with American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, and Bodacious barbecue sauce. Another stand-out burger is the Terlingua with havarti cheese, homemade chili, corn chips, and garlic-herb mayo.

Invasions

East Dallas

4029 Crutcher Street
Dallas, TX 75246  |  Map

 

214-272-7312

Website

Invasions Burger

The Berry Good Burger at Invasions is unreal and only available on certain days. (Courtesy of Invasions)

New East Dallas restaurant Invasions offers one of the best burgers in town: the Berry Good Burger. This unique creation comes with marinated halal beef stuffed with basil roasted strawberry goat cheese, and topped with roasted strawberries, basil, and house made strawberry jam. It’s available only on certain days so stay updated on social media. Another burger that you can get any time is the Notorious. It’s also a stuffed burger with marinated halal beef, caramelized onions, jalapeño, and mozzarella topped with a seared basil leaf.

Haystack Burgers & Barley

Oak Lawn

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 175
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-377-7802

Website

Haystack Dallas

Haystack Burgers & Barley offers burgers in Dallas, Richardson, and Frisco.

Established in Richardson in 2014, Haystack Burgers & Barley was created by Kevin and Jenny Galvan as a neighborhood restaurant. Three years later they expanded to Oak Lawn, then Frisco, and now have a brand new location in Lakewood. The popular burger spot makes everything from a classic Haystack burger with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon to a chicken fried burger with jalapeño-bacon cream gravy.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

knife best burger dallas

John Tesar's burger at Knife holds its own on the upscale menu.

James Beard-nominated and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant Chef John Tesar opened Knife at The Highland hotel in 2014, and the steakhouse quickly became known as one of the top spots to get a burger, specifically the Ozersky. A classic concoction, the burger comes with 44 Farms beef, American cheese, pickles, and onions. It’s a no-frills, fantastic burger.

There are also two other burgers on the menu including a pimento cheese burger and The Magic, which comes on an English muffin. Knife is now taking reservations for dine-in.

Maple and Motor

Oak Lawn

4810 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75220  |  Map

 

214-522-4400

Website

Maple and Motor

Maple & Motor's burger is as simple – and delicious – as it gets.

Since 2009, Maple and Motor has been serving up some of the best burgers (and a killer bologna sandwich) in Dallas. Apart from a choice in bun, not much has changed over the last decade. The popular cheeseburger is as simple as can be: flat-grilled and flavorful. Topped with onion, lettuce, pickle, and mustard, Maple and Motor’s beef burger is one of the best in the city.

Blues Burgers

Medical District

1820 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 44
Dallas, TX 75235  |  Map

 

214-750-9100

Website

Blues Burgers Dallas

The HMF is a popular, spicy burger at Blues Burgers. (Courtesy)

Located in Dallas’ Medical District, Blues Burgers has been serving up a variety of takes on the classic dish since opening in 2014. One of the counter-service restaurants most popular bites is the HMF burger. A spicy concoction, it comes with bacon, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeño, onion, and spicy Blues sauce. Other favorites include the Double Wide with a fried egg, mushroom Bella Bella Baby, and fried onion ring-topped Slow Hand.

Easy Slider

Deep Ellum

2701 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-917-7111

Website

Easy Slider

The sandwiches at Easy Slider are small but mighty. They belong among Dallas' best burgers.

Dallas’ first gourmet burger slider food truck, Caroline Perini and Miley Holmes opened Easy Slider Truck in December 2011. They eventually grew so popular that they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Deep Ellum in 2017. Always searching for the “Perfect Bite,” the array of sliders that the restaurant offers is impressive. From the Sweet & Lowdown (topped with bacon, goat cheese, and strawberry jam) to It’s All Gouda (with smoked gouda, garlic mayo, and mushrooms), you can mix and match your sliders to try as many as you want.

CBD Provisions

Downtown

1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-261-4500

Website

CBD Provisions Dallas’ Best Burgers

CBD Provisions' cheese burger is pricey ($18), but worth it. (Courtesy of CBD)

The Joule’s CBD Provisions is probably the best spot to find a burger downtown. Though the price ($18) might seem steep, it’s entirely worth it. Topped with fancy sauce, beer mustard, lettuce, onion, and tomato, we’ve found ourselves craving the CBD Burger on many occasions. Pair with some hand-cut fries and you’ve got yourself a great take-out or delivery meal.

CBD Provisions is also now open for limited capacity reservations.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Uptown

3227 McKinney Avenue, Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-871-2337

Website

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is one of the best places to get a burger in Dallas. (Courtesy)

After completing its Texas takeover, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now sweeping the U.S., with new spots in California, Tennessee, and Arizona. And for good reason —the burgers are exceptional. The classic version is always a favorite, but other stand-outs are the Magic Shroom, El Diablo, and Goodnight/Good cause with caramelized onions and jalapeños (where a portion of the proceeds is donated to a local charity).

Billy Can Can

Victory Park

2386 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-296-2610

Website

Billy Can Can burger

Billy Can Can's Billy Burger is a new favorite in Dallas. (Courtesy)

New Victory Park restaurant Billy Can Can has quickly made a name for itself with its Western saloon-style decor and great food. In particular, the Billy Burger has sparked intrigue as one of the best burgers in Dallas. Made with Texas beef, Longhorn cheddar, Benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, Texas IPA mustard, and pickled jalapeños, there’s no wonder it’s so popular. Billy Can Can is offering takeout and delivery, as well as taking dine-in reservations.

