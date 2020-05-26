James Beard-nominated and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant Chef John Tesar opened Knife at The Highland hotel in 2014, and the steakhouse quickly became known as one of the top spots to get a burger, specifically the Ozersky. A classic concoction, the burger comes with 44 Farms beef, American cheese, pickles, and onions. It’s a no-frills, fantastic burger.

There are also two other burgers on the menu including a pimento cheese burger and The Magic, which comes on an English muffin. Knife is now taking reservations for dine-in.