5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Spring

It was a slow winter for the Dallas dining scene, with only a few great openings popping up here and there. But as the weather warms up and locals start to get out and about more, we can expect a flurry of new restaurants opening their doors this spring.

From a steakhouse at Trinity Groves to the highly-anticipated new spot from the owners of Namo, these are 5 Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to this spring.

Winsome Prime

331 Singleton Boulevard

Going into the former Network Bar space in West Dallas’ Trinity Groves, this steakhouse and lounge comes from the team behind the restaurant of the same name (formerly The Warwick) in Houston. The Houston menu features four cuts of steak, lamb chops, lobster tail, salads, a burger, snapper, Kung Pao pasta, and a lot more. According to the Dallas Morning News, it’s expected to open on April 14.

Frenchie

8420 Preston Center Plaza

Opening in Spring 2025, this new French-inspired all-day cafe from Travis Street Hospitality is taking over the former Corner Bakery space at The Plaza at Preston Center. Culinary Director Bruno Davaillon will lead the kitchen with a menu focusing on “French cuisine rooted in Mediterranean influences and a healthy California approach.” There will be a coffee bar in the morning, as well as soft-serve ice cream and waffles, salads, and grilled fish and meat.

Avra

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120

New York-based upscale Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio will be opening its first Texas location in Dallas. It’ll be in a 14,000-square-foot space in Uptown’s The Crescent in the spring of 2025. One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere. The spot serves lunch and dinner and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the menu. A favorite is the Avra Chips, crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant.

Mamani

2681 Howell Street

Co-owners of Namo and brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim are opening a modern European fine dining restaurant at the redeveloped Quadrangle in Uptown this spring. They’ve brought on chef Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as culinary director. The menu will be a blend of French and Italian influences and the interiors are helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel.

The Oxford Rose Tavern & Supper Club

1900 Cedar Springs Road

Taking over the former Sugar Factory space at The Miró in Uptown, The Oxford Rose Tavern & Supper Club will bring live entertainment and dining to the neighborhood this spring. Managed by Ceferin Olive (formerly of Harwood International), the new spot will offer American cuisine with European influences.

The space was designed by New York-based designer Josh Held, whose portfolio includes Tao Las Vegas, Zouk Ginza Tokyo, and even NDA Brasserie in the Harwood District. The Oxford Rose will be divided into two spaces: The Tavern and The Supper Club. The former will feature drop-down TV screens for live events, a custom bar shuffleboard table, a green wall, and a U-shaped bar. As one of few supper clubs in Dallas (we’re still awaiting the opening of Delilah), the latter will offer live entertainment as the centerpiece of the experience, while perimeter banquettes, a central round table, and group seating will line the street side.