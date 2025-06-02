Our 5 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Via Triozzi’s New Rooftop Lounge, a Tiki Bar, and More
Brand New Spots and Local Staples That Wowed Us This SpringBY Megan Ziots // 06.02.25
The Carne Cruda at Terrazza di Triozzi is chopped tenderloin, capers, parmigiano-reggiano, and lemon with savory pizzelle. (Courtesy)
Terrazza di Triozzi debuts as a new lounge on Via Triozzi's rooftop. (Courtesy)
Terrazza di Triozzi's cocktail menu features signature spritzes, frozen drinks, and hand-crafted cocktails with bright citrus flavors and herb infusions. (Courtesy)
Terrazza di Triozzi offers antipasti and pizzette, a salumi-and-cheese board, and a trio of desserts. (Courtesy)
La Tiki Paisa is now open in La Casita Coffee in Half Price Books. (Courtesy)
La Tiki Paisa is serving Tiki-inspired cuisine at La Casita Coffee. (Courtesy)
A must-try at La Tiki Paisa is the kimchi carbonara. (Courtesy)
Since 2015, Cafe Momentum has been creating opportunities for justice-involved youth through an ever-expanding network of award-winning restaurants and training programs. (Photo by Jasonbyg Photography)
The coffee-rubbed New York strip is a must-order at Cafe Momentum right now. (Photo by Jasonbyg Photography)
Don't miss the new avocado cheesecake mousse at Cafe Momentum. (Photo by Jasonbyg Photography)
Opened in the former Network Bar space in West Dallas’ Trinity Groves, Winsome Prime comes from the team behind the restaurant of the same name (formerly The Warwick) in Houston. (Courtesy)
Winsome Prime is now serving steak, seafood, and more at Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)
Start your meal at Winsome Prime with the truffle lemon pepper wings. (Courtesy)
The former Wriggly Tin space in Fair Park has transformed into something much more interesting with Far-Out. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)
Chef Misti Norris' menu at Far-Out includes an incredible stuffed mushroom dish. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)
Another must-order at Far-Out is the crispy chili and pecan rubbed spare ribs. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)
This summer is about to heat up for the Dallas dining scene, as we will see at least 10 exciting new restaurant openings (with more bound to pop up along the way). In the meantime, we stopped by five Dallas spots — some new, some local staples — that have made an impression on us this spring.
These are our favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.
This new sister spot to Via Triozzi recently opened on the Lower Greenville Italian restaurant’s rooftop. It features a 14-seat bar, lush greenery, reservable cabanas, and a menu of light bites and 10 signature cocktails — including two frozen concoctions perfect for summertime in Dallas. There’s also an opportunity to order pizza from Via Triozzi for the first time. Offered on the rooftop only, you can choose from four kinds of pizzettes, ranging from margherita to Taleggio & local mushroom.
Our recommendations: Terrazza di Triozzi features a shareable menu. Start your meal with the marinated olives, coated in a wonderful herb, orange zest, and Calabrian chile mixture. The Carne Cruda (chopped wagyu tenderloin with Parmigiano-Reggiano) was our favorite bite of the evening, served with savory pizzelle. I only wish there were more of the Italian waffle crackers to top with wagyu. They are delightful. Pair with the ‘ndjua arancini — three fried risotto balls that you’ve got to make sure to slather with the mascarpone and lemon sugo.
If you’re looking for more options to cool off a bit, the scallop crudo and insalata di polpo look delicious and are on our list for next time, as well as all three desserts on the menu. The balsamic strawberries and pistachio tiramisu especially caught my eye.
La Tiki Paisa
Opened in La Casita Coffee at the flagship Half Price Books, La Tiki Paisa is the new cocktail and dinner concept that the all-day café transforms into each evening. Husband-and-wife owners Marisca Trejo and chef Alex Henderson collaborated with bartender Benj Pocta on the new spot. Available after 5 pm every day, the La Tiki menu features 14 different tiki cocktails and a small plate menu.
Our recommendations: First off, portions on the small plate menu are larger than anticipated. But there are so many great options, we had leftovers to bring home. Make sure to start with the bread & butter. My favorite bite of the night, the housemade sourdough is served with an incredible fermented hot honey butter. I’d never had anything like it. The chicken bites are also delicious with a teriyaki sauce and onion slaw — similar to kaarage.
Another must-order is the kimchi carbonara. The housemade noodles come mixed with kimchi, parmesan, egg, and shitake. My spice tolerance is low, and there is a kick, but I still enjoyed this dish. Lastly, the steak & okonomiyaki is a stunner, I wish I had saved enough room to eat more. Cooked medium rare, the sliced Angus beef sits atop sourdough okonomiyaki (a Japanese savory pancake made with wheat flour batter and cabbage). Served with a tasty soft-boiled egg, this dish is a can’t-miss at La Tiki.
Since 2015, this non-profit restaurant founded by Chad Houser has been creating opportunities for justice-involved youth through an ever-expanding network of award-winning restaurants and training programs. In 2025, Houser won the Humanitarian of the Year Award by the James Beard Foundation — a huge honor as the Dallas restaurant celebrates 10 years in downtown.
Led by Chef de Cuisine Aaron Collins, Cafe Momentum recently launched its spring menu, and we got a taste of the delicious new offerings.
Our recommendations: Start with the fried green tomatoes (a hefty, perfectly crispy portion) and coffee-rubbed carrots with an addictive housemade ricotta with fermented honey and toasted pistachios. For mains, the coffee-rubbed New York strip with oyster mushrooms, turnips, spinach, roasted garlic, and miso butter is a must-order. We paired it with a side of the roasted Brussels sprouts — a delicious mixture with bacon lardons and spiced walnuts. The Smoked Fried Chicken is also great with mashed potatoes, collard greens, and a buttermilk biscuit.
Also, don’t leave without trying the new avocado cheesecake mousse dessert. It is delightful.
Opened in the former Network Bar space in West Dallas’ Trinity Groves, this steakhouse and lounge comes from the team behind the restaurant of the same name (formerly The Warwick) in Houston. The sleek space features exposed brick, black and white photos on the walls (there’s one with dynamic duo Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart), and a whiskey room. As for the menu, it takes a global twist on the Southern steakhouse.
Our recommendations: Begin with the truffle lemon pepper wings. They are perfectly crispy with umami-rich flavor. The chili-glazed fried shrimp also caught my eye for next time. For entrees, don’t miss the Hawaiian Ribeye. It is one of the most flavorful 14-ounce steaks you’ll ever try. You get a juicy pineapple taste in each bite since it’s been marinated for 48 hours. Another favorite is the Chicken Royale — a pan-seared chicken roll stuffed with boudin rice, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, spinach, and peppers all served atop mashed potatoes and mushroom Royale sauce. It’s one of the most tender pieces of chicken I’ve ever eaten.
From rum butter cake to French toast bread pudding, all of the desserts at Winsome Prime sound delicious, but we can confirm that Mom’s Carrot Cake (the owner’s mother’s recipe) is a stunner.
This new Fair Park restaurant just officially brought on acclaimed Dallas chef Misti Norris as its culinary director, but we got a taste of her stellar new menu while she was still consulting. In early 2025, the former Wriggly Tin brewpub in Fair Park transformed into Far-Out. Owners Caroline and James Lee assembled a team of local restaurant and bar vets, including Christopher Jeffers (Bolsa, Smoke), and revamped the space with a West Texas feel. The Quonset hut with expansive outdoor patio is like nothing else in Dallas.
Our recommendations: Far-Out has a small but mighty menu (there are currently nine dishes) packed with unique options and tons of flavor. Start with the cured hirimasa tostada. It has the perfect kick of spice with chiles toreados, but it is balanced with avocado and preserved lime. Next, the crispy chili and pecan-rubbed Berkshire spare ribs are a stunner. You must get a good amount of the preserved apricot (the fruit changes seasonally) and mojo sauce in each bite.
And finally, do not skip the stuffed mushrooms. They were the surprising stand-out of our dinner. The dish is currently served with chicken and rice, as well as cheddar cognac cream, puffed buckwheat, mushroom oil, and our favorite, pickled Maitakes.