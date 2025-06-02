Our 5 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Via Triozzi’s New Rooftop Lounge, a Tiki Bar, and More

This new sister spot to Via Triozzi recently opened on the Lower Greenville Italian restaurant’s rooftop. It features a 14-seat bar, lush greenery, reservable cabanas, and a menu of light bites and 10 signature cocktails — including two frozen concoctions perfect for summertime in Dallas. There’s also an opportunity to order pizza from Via Triozzi for the first time. Offered on the rooftop only, you can choose from four kinds of pizzettes, ranging from margherita to Taleggio & local mushroom.

Our recommendations: Terrazza di Triozzi features a shareable menu. Start your meal with the marinated olives, coated in a wonderful herb, orange zest, and Calabrian chile mixture. The Carne Cruda (chopped wagyu tenderloin with Parmigiano-Reggiano) was our favorite bite of the evening, served with savory pizzelle. I only wish there were more of the Italian waffle crackers to top with wagyu. They are delightful. Pair with the ‘ndjua arancini — three fried risotto balls that you’ve got to make sure to slather with the mascarpone and lemon sugo.

If you’re looking for more options to cool off a bit, the scallop crudo and insalata di polpo look delicious and are on our list for next time, as well as all three desserts on the menu. The balsamic strawberries and pistachio tiramisu especially caught my eye.