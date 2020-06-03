TLC Vegan Kitchen
Restaurants / Openings

New Ghost Restaurant Debuts in Lake Highlands — A First Taste of TLC Vegan Kitchen

Chicken Fried Impossible Steak and Other Meat-Free Bites Could Convince Any Carnivore

BY // 06.03.20
Dallas chef Troy Gardner dreamed up his new takeout and delivery-only vegan concept before COVID-19 emerged in Dallas. Now, TLC “Tastes Like Chicken” Vegan Kitchen is finally open in the Lake Highlands area, and is offering some of the most delicious vegan food this non-vegan has ever tried.

The vegan trend has been steadily gaining popularity over the years, but with new concerns about the meat industry arising during the pandemic, companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meats are ramping up production. But whether you’re a vegan newbie or longtime convert, it’s nice to have someone elevate those substitutes — in Dallas, Gardner has been doing just that.

The chef has an extensive culinary background, and has dedicated more than 20 years exploring how to make vegan food taste and look like real meat. Gardner trained at Sabor Vegan Academy and is also co-owner and executive chef for V-Eats in Trinity Groves.

Gardner began cooking at a very young age. “In sixth grade I was making quiche at home,” he says. After joining a band and immersing himself in the world of music and visual arts, a penchant for vegan food quickly followed. “Creatives tend to be more empathetic,” he adds.

With his vegan restaurants, Gardner’s main goal has been to show people that you can consume food that tastes great without the use of animals. “Change doesn’t happen suddenly, it happens gradually,” he says. And though the chef has eaten lots of vegan dishes, he has never gone fully vegan himself — he believes comparing his concoctions to true meat dishes allows him to create the closest replications.

As a carnivore, trying some of the dishes on Gardner’s menu had me convinced I could enjoy more vegan dishes myself. Utilizing Impossible Italian sausage, cashew mozzarella, and shiitake mushrooms, the sausage and mushroom pizza was my favorite. A close second had to be the chicken fried Impossible steak with mushroom gravy. You really couldn’t tell much of a difference —  Gardner has perfected the texture.

It’s impossible to choose a favorite between the gluten-free chocolate lava cake or banana bread pudding. Let’s just call it an addicting tie.

Along with sandwiches, wraps, pastas, and salads, the menu boasts quite a few shareable sides to mix and match like crispy Brussels sprouts, Texas chili, mac and cheese, truffle parmesan fries, vegan bacon, and more.

To order curbside pickup or delivery from TLC Vegan Kitchen, visit here.

