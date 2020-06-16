Uno Mas Outside exterior
Restaurants / Openings

New Dallas Restaurant Takes Over Beloved Henderson Avenue Space, Offers Vegan Tex-Mex and ‘Skinny’ Margs To-Go

Uno Mas Has Officially Opened With Patio Power

BY // 06.16.20
The charming Henderson Avenue spot that formerly housed Sissy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar has reopened its doors (after some slight pandemic delays). Coming from the hospitality team that brought you downtown’s The Woolworth and neighboring bar Smithy, Uno Mas is now serving up a solid menu of Tex-Mex classics in the prime space.

Expect tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas (all accompanied by made-in-house tortillas and salsas), as well as the indulgent Queso Fundido Burger, topped with additions like cactus rajas and Aguachile. Another interesting starter is the “Poppycock,” —  popcorn garnished with with garlic mojo, spicy pepitas, and spiced candied pecans. For the vegan Tex-Mex lover, Uno Mas offers cauliflower fajitas and tacos made with Beyond ground beef.

“We’re excited to be open again and serving Dallas, even though we never had a chance to officially open,” co-owner Brandon Luke explains in a release. “Our team feels fortunate that we were able to re-open our doors. We put a lot of hard work into this flavorful menu and hope Dallas will try us out – either in our dining room, on the patio or to go.”

uno mas ocho margarita healthy margarita
The Ocho Margarita at Uno Mas is a lighter alternative to the classic frozen marg. (courtesy)

Made with natural ingredients like monk fruit, 100 percent blue agave tequila, and sugar free triple sec, the frozen Ocho Margarita is an early standout on the cocktail menu. Other tequila-based drinks include a classic Ranch Water, an Agave Old Fashioned, and Uno Mas’ Mexican Mule.

The restaurant has stated that they are following all CDC guidelines (expect the staff in masks and gloves) and social distancing both in the restaurant and on the patio. Uno Mas is also currently offering family meals and margaritas to-go.

As with any classic Tex-Mex spot, specials are important. Mark your calendar for Tequila Tuesdays ($5 margs on the rocks all day), Ladies Night (a special happy hour on Wednesday ), and Date Night Thursdays (couples will receive a free margarita with the purchase of an entree). Happy hour pricing will always be available for frontline workers.

