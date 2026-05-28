Dallas Restaurants Celebrating The World Cup With Themed Cocktails and Special Menus

In celebration of the World Cup, all four of Hotel Swexan's dining outlets are featuring specialty, globally-inspired cocktails. (Courtesy of Harwood)

In celebration of the World Cup, Shyboy is launching a new program featuring Japanese whiskey culture and elevated highball service, along with globally-influenced music. (Photo by Chase Hall)

In Trinity Groves, Winsome Prime has crafted four specialty cocktails for the World Cup. (Courtesy of CRViii Media)

Since it was announced (almost four years ago) that Dallas would be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallasites have been eagerly awaiting the big event that is finally happening this summer. Back in North Texas for the first time since 1994, the tournament will take place from June 11 through July 19. AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the World Cup) in Arlington will host nine matches, including a semifinal, which is more than any other city will have.

If you’re not planning to attend the tournament, there are still plenty of ways to watch and to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas. There are also several local restaurants and bars offering themed cocktails, tea service, waffles, and special menus for the tournament.