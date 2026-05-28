Dallas Restaurants Celebrating The World Cup With Themed Cocktails and Special Menus
Plus, Tea Services and World of Waffles
By Megan Ziots //
In Trinity Groves, Winsome Prime has crafted four specialty cocktails for the World Cup. (Courtesy of CRViii Media)
In celebration of the World Cup, Shyboy is launching a new program featuring Japanese whiskey culture and elevated highball service, along with globally-influenced music. (Photo by Chase Hall)
In celebration of the World Cup, all four of Hotel Swexan's dining outlets are featuring specialty, globally-inspired cocktails. (Courtesy of Harwood)
Since it was announced (almost four years ago) that Dallas would be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallasites have been eagerly awaiting the big event that is finally happening this summer. Back in North Texas for the first time since 1994, the tournament will take place from June 11 through July 19. AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the World Cup) in Arlington will host nine matches, including a semifinal, which is more than any other city will have.
If you’re not planning to attend the tournament, there are still plenty of ways to watch and to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas. There are also several local restaurants and bars offering themed cocktails, tea service, waffles, and special menus for the tournament.
In celebration of the World Cup (and part of the Harwood District’s World of Soccer experience from June 11 through July 19), all four of the hotel’s dining outlets are featuring specialty, globally-inspired cocktails. Babou’s, Isabelle’s, Stillwell’s, and Léonie will offer drinks like the Netherlands’ Flying Dutchman, England’s classic Pimm’s Cup, Japan’s bright Yuzu Tonic, Argentina’s Fernet con Cola, and Jordan’s Virgin Espresso Martini.
During select match weekends, Hotel Swexan will also offer a Japanese-inspired tea.
From June 11 through July 19, The French Room at The Adolphus will host Tea du Monde — an afternoon tea service inspired by destinations around the world. For $75 per person, guests will be treated to a selection of savory bites, including Salpicão De Frango (Brazil), Yuzu Egg Salad Croissants (Japan), Olive And Smoked Paprika Muffins (Spain), and more, alongside craft scones and fresh tea cakes, and pastries such as Alfajores (Argentina) and Chajá Cake (Uruguay). Courses are complemented by carefully selected tea pairings, with champagne available to order upon request.
In Dallas’ Trinity Groves, this new steakhouse is also offering a “Taste of the World” cocktail experience in anticipation of the World Cup. Now available, the menu features four drinks including Argentina’s Fernadito, Japan’s Matcha Vice, England’s Pornstar Martini, and Austria’s Hugo Cocktail.
The French Room Bar
Inspired by its namesake, The French Room Bar at The Adolphus will host a limited-time menu during the World Cup (June 11 through July 18) called Allez Les Bleus. Dishes include mini savory Paris-Brest, oysters, filet de boeuf Rossini, and more.
This new extravagant supper club in the Dallas Design District is offering exclusive, themed cocktails inspired by the countries playing in the World Cup during the tournament. These include the Dutch Mule (Netherlands), Toki Highball (Japan), Dead Sea Spritz (Jordan), Fernet & Cola (Argentina), Austrian Hugo Spritz (Austria), Dalmation Spritz (Croatia), and Strawberry Gimlet (England).
For $125, enjoy the cocktail in a custom Delilah take-home signature glass that includes complimentary refills throughout the tournament.
From Headington Companies (The Joule), Shyboy is a new hi-fi listening lounge in the former bank vaults below The Drakestone in downtown Dallas. In celebration of the World Cup, the hot spot will host “The Suntory Sessions” on June 14 — a new nightlife and cultural series bringing together Japanese whiskey culture, elevated highball service, and globally-influenced music programming during the tournament.
Located inside of The Adolphus hotel in Downtown Dallas, Otto’s Coffee is an upscale Viennese-style café serving local Full City Rooster Coffee Roasters’ coffee, teas, breakfast, and grab-and-go lunch options. During the World Cup (June 11 through July 19), the coffee shop will be offering the World of Waffles — a menu of craft waffles each pulling flavors from around the globe, such as matcha and azuki bean from Japan, churro style from Mexico, apple strudel-inspired from Germany, and more.
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