Dallas’ Storied Rosewood Mansion On Turtle Creek Gets Ready to Celebrate 100 Years With a New Chef and Wine Social Club

The tuna cigars are one of Chef Olalia's dishes that can be found in The Mansion Restaurant and Bar. (Courtesy)

Chef Olalia says that The Mansion Restaurant's tortilla soup will always be on the menu. (Courtesy)

The ahi tuna crudo is one of the several new menu items Chef Olalia brought to The Mansion Restaurant. (Courtesy)

As the hotel gets ready to celebrate 100 years, The Mansion Restaurant debuts a new chef, wine social club, and more. (Courtesy)

In 1908, cotton baron Sheppard W. King and his wife Bertha Wilcox constructed the Mission Revival Manor in Dallas. But after a devastating fire destroyed the original manor in 1923, the estate was rebuilt and completed in 1925 as a 16th-century Italian Renaissance-style structure. The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek was founded 54 years later when the historic home got transformed into a hotel. A year later, The Mansion Restaurant opened to critical acclaim.

In 2025, the iconic Dallas estate (which also just received one Key from the Michelin Guide) will celebrate 100 years. Just in time for this centennial celebration, The Mansion Restaurant has brought on a new chef, launched a wine social club, and plans to bring even more exciting additions to the historic Turtle Creek property.

We recently caught up with new executive chef Charles Olalia and enjoyed a dinner at the revamped Mansion Restaurant. Originally from the Philippines, Olalia brings 20 years of experience — he was most recently culinary director of Dallas’ Makeready Experience — and a multicultural approach to this beloved Dallas restaurant.

A New Approach at The Mansion Restaurant

“I approached refreshing the menu with a deep respect for its history and cherished role in the Dallas community. My first step was to engage with our clientele to understand their preferences and what they were looking for from a dining experience at The Mansion,” Olalia tells PaperCity.

Bringing a multicultural approach to The Mansion’s menu was also important to Olalia. He says that “it infuses [the restaurant’s] cuisine with vibrant diversity and depth.”

“Our team, hailing from various corners of the globe, brings a wealth of unique culinary traditions and flavors,” he explains. “This diverse perspective enhances the guest experience by offering a global culinary adventure and creating unforgettable dining moments. Just as a music album weaves together distinct melodies into a harmonious whole, we strive to curate a menu that celebrates the richness of the world’s flavors in perfect harmony.”

Charles Olalia seeks to integrate his French and Filipino culinary backgrounds into his new dishes as well. He believes they are a natural extension of his culinary training and his personal tastes.

“The blend of both cultures influences everything from the composition of dishes to seasonal choices and the overall dining experience,” he says. “For example, one of our current offerings is a squash blossom beignet appetizer. We utilize a French-style batter, stuff it with ricotta (which is Italian), and then dip it in red pepper jelly which is a nod to old Southern American cuisine.

“Yet, the combination evokes a nostalgic feeling reminiscent of a classic Filipino afternoon snack.”

One dish that Olalia will never get rid of is The Mansion’s tortilla soup — which has long been a “hidden” item that was never actually written on the menu, but regular diners knew about. Olalia decided to bring it to light and it’s now boldly available on this storied Dallas restaurant’s new menu.

“Throughout its 40 years of existence, the dish will always be synonymous with the hotel,” Olalia says. “The Mansion Tortilla soup is a nod to the Rosewood brand’s founder Caroline Rose Hunt, who was such a fan of the recipe she specifically asked for it to be on our menu. Since then, it’s remained a guest favorite and has been a beloved menu staple.”

Olalia says that The Mansion’s “deep-rooted legacy is something truly special and rare.” He tells us that he’s excited about becoming more immersed in the community and building lasting relationships with Dallas diners.

A Taste of The New Menu

When you dine at The Mansion Restaurant, start with the squash blossom beignets, Olalia talks about above. They are truly a delicious new addition. Another must-try in the For The Table section is the tuna cigars. Bluefin tuna is served in crunchy cigar-looking cylinders (hence the name) with avocado and yuzu aioli. In addition, a wonderful starter is the scallop & hamachi aguachile. The presentation is fun as the dish is topped tableside with a rare Filipino sea salt (asín tibuok) shaved directly off what looks like a dinosaur egg.

For entrees, the sweet corn tortellini is delightful and light with grana padano, chives, and a lemon porcini froth. And if you’re looking for something heartier, the eight-ounce Nebraska beef tenderloin is not to miss. Olalia has added a few other French-influenced dishes such as the lobster thermidor and pâté en croûte. If you’re looking for a taste of everything, Olalia’s Discovery Tasting Menu is a great option. It’s seven courses with a wine pairing and features foie gras, halibut, strawberry semifreddo, and several of the big hitters already mention. There’s also a vegetarian tasting menu option with five courses.

The Mansion’s New Wine Social Club

The Mansion Restaurant is also now offering a monthly wine club by reservation only. Led by wine director Brian Huynh, the guided experience is an hour long, accompanied by light bites. Each month has a theme. The upcoming events will take place on September 18 (Supporting Varietals), October 22 (Pasta & Vino Vibes), November 20 (Wines for The Holidays), and December 18 (Bubbles of the World). It’s only available to ages 21 and up and is $95 per person. Reserve a spot here.