De Fortune, the sleek lounge in Regent Square, is open seven days a week, 4 pm to 2 am. (Photo by Bill Krampitz)

Signature cocktails with international inspiration are the focus of De Fortune (Photo by Bill Krampitz)

Cozy corners in De Fortune which just opened in Regent Square (Photo by Bill Krampitz)

Gin Design Group created the striking interiors of De Fortune in Regent Square. (Photo by Bill Krampitz)

Sculptured plaster gives an exotic feel to De Fortune in Regent Square (Photo by Bill Krampitz)

(Photo by Bill Krampitz)

Restaurants / Bars

Houston’s Newest Hidden Bar Is a Sleek, Sexy Stunner — De Fortune’s Magical Cavern Makes This Speakeasy Search Worth It

Gin Design Creates a Visual Jewel Box

BY // 04.24.25
photography Bill Krampitz
We simply could not find De Fortune in the Regent Square mixed-use development for its sneak peek on Wednesday night. And that is perhaps what the owners of the extraordinary lounge had in mind: Making something so intriguing that it’s worth the effort to locate. De Fortune is a sort of speakeasy, tucked away behind an unassuming gray door that reveals a magical world unto itself.

(Actually, there was a delivery truck blocking our view to this new Houston bar’s entry. Eventually, we arrived, just as Siri had directed.)

Texas based hospitality group MAKE Investments tapped Gin Design Group to create an interior that would speak to the global flavors of the bar menu. The owners tasked Unfiltered Hospitality, renowned Miami-based beverage consultancy, to create a cocktail menu that would embrace such elements as lychee, saffron, creme de cacao, mastiha, tiramisu, rhubarb and praline.

The end result is an offering of six classic and 12 signature cocktails, plus beer, wine and champagne. Being traditionalists, we sampled the martinis, which were made to perfection.

As no one can live by drink alone, De Fortune offers a curated selection of charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses which are sourced from around the world. On this night, we sampled a generous serving of cheeses, cured meats, fruits, almonds and pecans.

“We’re thrilled this three-year vision has finally come to fruition,” Mayur Desai, co-founder of MAKE Investments, says in a statement. Our hope is that De Fortune takes patrons on a sensory journey of discovery with captivating flavors and visuals that reflect the increasingly sophisticated surroundings of this dynamic neighborhood.

A visual journey for certain as the intimate 1,614-square-foot jewel box is centered with a soaring central column in plaster that reaches to the sculptural  ceiling, which wraps the space in sensual waves. The feeling is one of entering a magical cavern.

Plush furnishings in jewel tone fabrics are comfortably grouped across the herringbone tiled floor. The bar radiates glamour with angular arches, clad in Azul quartzite. An iridescent blue-mirrored finish behind the bar dramatically reflects the glow of illuminated bottles.

De Fortune is located at 3515 W Dallas Street, Suite 300. It is open seven days a week from 4 pm to 2 am. Look for the dark gray door across from Mexican Sugar.

