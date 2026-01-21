All Of Houston’s Michelin Star Chefs Are Coming Together For a Million Dollar Plus Food Night — How to Get Decanted

Southern Smoke Foundation supporters and party-goers, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, mingle at the last Decanted event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Last year, La Lucha, famed locally for their fried chicken brought it along to Decanted dressed with biscuits in a cheeky KFC bucket. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

Southern Smoke Founders Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown made a mark at last year's Decanted event with chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Do you want the chance to meet every Michelin-starred chef in Houston? (Not to mention eat their restaurant food?) Then this year’s Decanted live wine auction presented by the Southern Smoke Foundation on Saturday, March 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm at Lott Hall (6201 Hermann Park Drive) just may be your perfect ticket.

Houston foodies may be familiar with the annual fun food and drink bash, Southern Smoke Festival holds every fall that draws chefs from around the city and the country to raise funds to support the foundation that food and beverage industry workers around the United States turn to when things like natural disasters strike. Or when they are in need of mental health counseling, childcare, critical healthcare and medicine.

Southern Smoke’s Decanted event raised $1.3 million in 2025 and this year foundation officials hope to top that and reach $1.5 million.

The yacht themed party, helmed by co-captains, Chuck and Vanessa Ames, encourages attendees to sail away on the yacht theme like Thurston Howell III of Gilligan’s Island fame. The tasting reception will include food and drinks prepared by six Michelin starred Houston restaurants. Think chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemo, Felipe Botero from Le Jardinier, Felipe Riccio with MARCH, Luis Roger from BCN, Mayank Istwal from Musaafer and Will and Nicole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ.

During the live wine auction, Bobby Matos (State of Grace, La Lucha) will serve additional bites, followed by dessert from Christina Au (Blacksmith), Van Teamer (Pudgy’s Fine Cookies), Stephanie Velasquez (CASAEMA) and Jason Tidwell (Three Brothers Bakery).

And with an event called Decanted you can expect to sip and savor some lovely wines including Lottorai Wines, Marine Layer, Pax, Pierre Gaillard, and Spottswoode. Returning favorites include Duchman, Hirsch Vineyards, Matthiasson, Paradigm, Peay, Robert Sinskey Vineyards, The Mascot and Turley.

Meanwhile, throughout the entire month of January, the restaurants in the Rice Village District including D’Amico’s, Hamsa, Hudson House, Mendocino Farms, Milton’s and Navy Blue are offering special prix-fixe menus and dishes with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation.

While those who have vowed to make it a dry January, Southern Smoke is partnering with the Houston-based Cut Above Zero Proof Spirits, makers of NA Gin, NA Whiskey, NA Tequila and NA Meszcal along with bartenders around the city to donate $1 for each zero-proof cocktail sold to the foundation. Participating bars and restaurants include Bandista, Bludorn, Botanica, Coltivare, Eunice, HiFi at the Finn, Jethro’s, Julep, Latuli, Nickel City, Nonno’s, Oak Room at The Post Oak Hotel, Preamble, The Road to Nowhere, Reserve 101, Roost, Santé, The Duke, Toasted Coconut and White Oak Music Hall.