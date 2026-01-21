Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown, Decanted chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames
La Lucha fried chicken
Master Sommelier Steven McDonald, Frank Bullington, and the UH Marching Band
Brisket Tostadas by Corkscrew BBQ
Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl_
01
05

Southern Smoke Founders Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown made a mark at last year's Decanted event with chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
05

Last year, La Lucha, famed locally for their fried chicken brought it along to Decanted dressed with biscuits in a cheeky KFC bucket. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

03
05

Master Sommelier Steven McDonald, Frank Bullington, and the University of Houston Marching Band. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

04
05

Michelin starred Corkscrew BBQ brought along brisket tostadas at last year's Decanted event. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

05
05

Southern Smoke Foundation supporters and party-goers, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, mingle at the last Decanted event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown, Decanted chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames
La Lucha fried chicken
Master Sommelier Steven McDonald, Frank Bullington, and the UH Marching Band
Brisket Tostadas by Corkscrew BBQ
Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl_
Foodie Events / Restaurants

All Of Houston’s Michelin Star Chefs Are Coming Together For a Million Dollar Plus Food Night — How to Get Decanted

Helping the Southern Smoke Foundation's Restaurant Worker Mission

BY //
Southern Smoke Founders Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown made a mark at last year's Decanted event with chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Last year, La Lucha, famed locally for their fried chicken brought it along to Decanted dressed with biscuits in a cheeky KFC bucket. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)
Master Sommelier Steven McDonald, Frank Bullington, and the University of Houston Marching Band. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelin starred Corkscrew BBQ brought along brisket tostadas at last year's Decanted event. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)
Southern Smoke Foundation supporters and party-goers, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, mingle at the last Decanted event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
5

Southern Smoke Founders Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown made a mark at last year's Decanted event with chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
5

Last year, La Lucha, famed locally for their fried chicken brought it along to Decanted dressed with biscuits in a cheeky KFC bucket. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

3
5

Master Sommelier Steven McDonald, Frank Bullington, and the University of Houston Marching Band. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

4
5

Michelin starred Corkscrew BBQ brought along brisket tostadas at last year's Decanted event. (Photo by Photos by Daniel Ortiz)

5
5

Southern Smoke Foundation supporters and party-goers, Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, mingle at the last Decanted event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Do you want the chance to meet every Michelin-starred chef in Houston? (Not to mention eat their restaurant food?) Then this year’s Decanted live wine auction presented by the Southern Smoke Foundation on Saturday, March 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm at Lott Hall (6201 Hermann Park Drive) just may be your perfect ticket.

Houston foodies may be familiar with the annual fun food and drink bash, Southern Smoke Festival holds every fall that draws chefs from around the city and the country to raise funds to support the foundation that food and beverage industry workers around the United States turn to when things like natural disasters strike. Or when they are in need of mental health counseling, childcare, critical healthcare and medicine.

Southern Smoke’s Decanted event raised $1.3 million in 2025 and this year foundation officials hope to top that and reach $1.5 million.

Lamb Kibbeh Nayeh with Tabbouleh by chef Felipe Riccio dazzled at Houston's James Beard event. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Lamb Kibbeh Nayeh with Tabbouleh by chef Felipe Riccio dazzled at Houston’s James Beard event. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The yacht themed party, helmed by co-captains, Chuck and Vanessa Ames, encourages attendees to sail away on the yacht theme like Thurston Howell III of Gilligan’s Island fame. The tasting reception will include food and drinks prepared by six Michelin starred Houston restaurants. Think chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemo, Felipe Botero from Le Jardinier, Felipe Riccio with MARCH, Luis Roger from BCN, Mayank Istwal from Musaafer and Will and Nicole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ.

During the live wine auction, Bobby Matos (State of Grace, La Lucha) will serve additional bites, followed by dessert from Christina Au (Blacksmith), Van Teamer (Pudgy’s Fine Cookies), Stephanie Velasquez (CASAEMA) and Jason Tidwell (Three Brothers Bakery).

 Chef Bobby Matos
Chef Bobby Matos

And with an event called Decanted you can expect to sip and savor some lovely wines including Lottorai Wines, Marine Layer, Pax, Pierre Gaillard, and Spottswoode. Returning favorites include Duchman, Hirsch Vineyards, Matthiasson, Paradigm, Peay, Robert Sinskey Vineyards, The Mascot and Turley.

Meanwhile, throughout the entire month of January, the restaurants in the Rice Village District including D’Amico’s, Hamsa, Hudson House, Mendocino Farms, Milton’s and Navy Blue are offering special prix-fixe menus and dishes with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation.

While those who have vowed to make it a dry January, Southern Smoke is partnering with the Houston-based Cut Above Zero Proof Spirits, makers of NA Gin, NA Whiskey, NA Tequila and NA Meszcal along with bartenders around the city to donate $1 for each zero-proof cocktail sold to the foundation. Participating bars and restaurants include Bandista, Bludorn, Botanica, Coltivare, Eunice, HiFi at the Finn, Jethro’s, Julep, Latuli, Nickel City, Nonno’s, Oak Room at The Post Oak Hotel, Preamble, The Road to Nowhere, Reserve 101, Roost, Santé, The Duke, Toasted Coconut and White Oak Music Hall.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed 2025

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
read full series
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
2325 Welch Street, #705
The Revere
FOR SALE

2325 Welch Street, #705
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2325 Welch Street, #705
2700 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton
West University, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights Area
FOR SALE

3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
1819 Oxford Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1819 Oxford Street
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
2405 Richton Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2405 Richton Street
HOUSTON, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2405 Richton Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X