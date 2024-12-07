Houston’s Top Women Chefs Whip Up Delicious Alchemy In a Lavish Recipe for Success Night With Micro Flower Farm Power

fbpx
Gracie Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Thomas Hunt at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundatio
Chef Jessica Timmons, Chef Andrea De Gortari, Ning Bates, Chef Victoria Elizondo, Chef Kate McLean, Gracie Cavnar, Chef Jane Wild, Chef Alyssa Dole, Chef Erin O’Leary Stewart, Chef Suu Khin
Karen and Murry Penner at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Santiago Pelaez, Army Sadeghi Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Pedro Cajiga at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Virginia & Will McMullen at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Norman & Sheree Frede at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation (1)
Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Jessica Rossman at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Javier Lopez, Gayla Gardner at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Barbara McKnight and Bob Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Chris and Kantayen Chapman at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Chef Erin O'Leary Stewart at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar readying for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Alyssa Dole cooks for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Thomas Hunt at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu cooking at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar with the chefs participating in the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Murry & Karen Penner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Aashish & Erin Parehk, Rudy Guerra the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chef Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studio cooks at at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success Foundation founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Kate McLean of Tony's at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Santiago Pelaez, Army Sadeghi & Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Pedro Cajiga at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Virginia & Will McMullen at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeff Gremillion, Mark Sullivan, Milton Townsend at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Norman & Sheree Frede at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nedra Jones, Samina Farid, Kantayen Chapman, Myrtle Jones the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Jessica Rossman the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Javier Lopez, Gayla Gardner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Barbara McKnight, Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anita & David Garten at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chris & Kantayen Chapman at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chefs in the kitchen at Hope Farms for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Karen and Murry Penner at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Santiago Pelaez, Army Sadeghi Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Pedro Cajiga at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Virginia & Will McMullen at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Norman & Sheree Frede at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation (1)
Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Jessica Rossman at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Javier Lopez, Gayla Gardner at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Barbara McKnight and Bob Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Chris and Kantayen Chapman at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet 2024 at Hope Farms HTX to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation
Houston’s Top Women Chefs Whip Up Delicious Alchemy In a Lavish Recipe for Success Night With Micro Flower Farm Power

A Difference Making Meal to Remember

BY // 12.06.24
Chef Erin O'Leary Stewart at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar readying for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Alyssa Dole cooks for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Thomas Hunt at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu cooking at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar with the chefs participating in the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Murry & Karen Penner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Aashish & Erin Parehk, Rudy Guerra the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studio cooks at at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Recipe for Success Foundation founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Kate McLean of Tony's at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Santiago Pelaez, Army Sadeghi & Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Pedro Cajiga at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Virginia & Will McMullen at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff Gremillion, Mark Sullivan, Milton Townsend at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Norman & Sheree Frede at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nedra Jones, Samina Farid, Kantayen Chapman, Myrtle Jones the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Jessica Rossman the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Javier Lopez, Gayla Gardner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Barbara McKnight, Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anita & David Garten at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chris & Kantayen Chapman at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chefs in the kitchen at Hope Farms for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chef Erin O'Leary Stewart at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar readying for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Alyssa Dole cooks for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Thomas Hunt at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu cooking at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar with the chefs participating in the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Murry & Karen Penner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Aashish & Erin Parehk, Rudy Guerra the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chef Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studio cooks at at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Recipe for Success Foundation founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Kate McLean of Tony's at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Santiago Pelaez, Army Sadeghi & Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Pedro Cajiga at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Virginia & Will McMullen at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeff Gremillion, Mark Sullivan, Milton Townsend at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Norman & Sheree Frede at the Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms to benefit Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nedra Jones, Samina Farid, Kantayen Chapman, Myrtle Jones the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Jessica Rossman the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Javier Lopez, Gayla Gardner the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Barbara McKnight, Bob Cavnar the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anita & David Garten at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Chris & Kantayen Chapman at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chefs in the kitchen at Hope Farms for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What: Recipe for Success Foundation “Delicious Alchemy” banquet

Where: Hope Farms

PC Moment: Houston’s rich culinary diversity was on display as 10 female chefs worked their magic for 50 lucky attendees who sat down for a lavish dinner in support of the Recipe for Success Foundation‘s work in combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children eat.

Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar readying for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The evening began with botanical cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the Cavnar Family Foundation Chefs Garden then moved on to the United Healthcare Foundation Gathering Barn for the seated feast. The talented Gracie Cavnar, who founded Recipe for Success with husband Bob Cavnar in 2005, was the decorative force behind the table dressing with flowers from the adjacent Flower Child micro flower farm.

The chef’s contributions brought an international dining adventure ranging from Burma to Spain and Mexico to Russia. And of course, the United States.

Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu cooking at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The culinary lineup included Chef Kate McLean of Tony’s preparing duck cones with scallion pudding. Savor + Sweat’s Chef Erin O’Leary Stewart served black trumpet mushroom crisps. Culinaire Chef Barbara McKnight whipped up chilled cucumber/scallion borscht with dill bubble bread. Cochinita & Co. Chef Victoria Elizondo offered passion fruit ceviche with Hope Farms habanada peppers. Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu prepared turnip coconut cream soup with tumeric,

Chef Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studios whipped up handmade gnocchi with pepper mascarpone. Street to Kitchen Chef Benchawan Painter served crispy chicken with coconut kombucha squash and pumpkin curry sauce. While Camellia Monday Hospitality Chef Jessica Timmons prepared braised Iberian pork check with collard pecan grits and pickled okra.

Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Thomas Hunt at the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dessert was in the hands of two talented toques. Recipe for Success Foundation culinary director Chef Alyssa Dole tempted tastebuds with olive oil cake with beet mascarpone whip and carrot cake compote while The Bake Happening’s Chef Andrea De Gortari prepared mini dessert samplings to-go including chocolate beet cookies and spiced sweet potato cookies.

PC Seen: Virginia and Will McMullen, Rudy Guerra, Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Sherree and Norman Frede, Anita and David Garten, Matt Henneman and Kimberly Cutchall, Aashish and Erin Parekh, Jessica Rossman, Gayla Gardner, Ariel Lopez, Michele and Gerald LaNoue, Myrtle Jones, Kelly, and Kim Hales, Lynne Goode and Harrison Williams, and Karen and Murry Penner.

X