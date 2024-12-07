Houston’s Top Women Chefs Whip Up Delicious Alchemy In a Lavish Recipe for Success Night With Micro Flower Farm Power

Chefs in the kitchen at Hope Farms for the 19th Delicious Alchemy Banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What: Recipe for Success Foundation “Delicious Alchemy” banquet

Where: Hope Farms

PC Moment: Houston’s rich culinary diversity was on display as 10 female chefs worked their magic for 50 lucky attendees who sat down for a lavish dinner in support of the Recipe for Success Foundation‘s work in combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children eat.

The evening began with botanical cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the Cavnar Family Foundation Chefs Garden then moved on to the United Healthcare Foundation Gathering Barn for the seated feast. The talented Gracie Cavnar, who founded Recipe for Success with husband Bob Cavnar in 2005, was the decorative force behind the table dressing with flowers from the adjacent Flower Child micro flower farm.

The chef’s contributions brought an international dining adventure ranging from Burma to Spain and Mexico to Russia. And of course, the United States.

The culinary lineup included Chef Kate McLean of Tony’s preparing duck cones with scallion pudding. Savor + Sweat’s Chef Erin O’Leary Stewart served black trumpet mushroom crisps. Culinaire Chef Barbara McKnight whipped up chilled cucumber/scallion borscht with dill bubble bread. Cochinita & Co. Chef Victoria Elizondo offered passion fruit ceviche with Hope Farms habanada peppers. Chef Suu Khin of Burmalicious by Suu prepared turnip coconut cream soup with tumeric,

Chef Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studios whipped up handmade gnocchi with pepper mascarpone. Street to Kitchen Chef Benchawan Painter served crispy chicken with coconut kombucha squash and pumpkin curry sauce. While Camellia Monday Hospitality Chef Jessica Timmons prepared braised Iberian pork check with collard pecan grits and pickled okra.

Dessert was in the hands of two talented toques. Recipe for Success Foundation culinary director Chef Alyssa Dole tempted tastebuds with olive oil cake with beet mascarpone whip and carrot cake compote while The Bake Happening’s Chef Andrea De Gortari prepared mini dessert samplings to-go including chocolate beet cookies and spiced sweet potato cookies.

PC Seen: Virginia and Will McMullen, Rudy Guerra, Ford Hubbard, Renea Abbott, Sherree and Norman Frede, Anita and David Garten, Matt Henneman and Kimberly Cutchall, Aashish and Erin Parekh, Jessica Rossman, Gayla Gardner, Ariel Lopez, Michele and Gerald LaNoue, Myrtle Jones, Kelly, and Kim Hales, Lynne Goode and Harrison Williams, and Karen and Murry Penner.