A First Look at Delilah Dallas — The Celeb-Loved Los Angeles Hot Spot Will Finally Debut in the Design District

Delilah Dallas is sure to be a new hot spot for locals and celebrities in the Design District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like "Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Almost two years ago, we heard that West Hollywood hot spot Delilah was headed to Dallas. At the time, we caught up with Managing Partner of h.wood Group Brian Toll to learn more about the hospitality group’s fourth location of its celebrity-loved supper club. He told us that they had been watching Dallas for a while and that the location was “a paramount factor for them.” Now, the highly anticipated restaurant is finally opening at 1616 Hi Line Drive in the Design District on February 3, and we got a sneak peek of the new spot.

“Delilah Dallas will be a proper supper club with a full band and dancers, offering a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything else in the city,” note John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-founders of The h.wood Group, in a press release that went out this morning. “This location marks several firsts for the brand, from its scale and design to our first outdoor front porch for cocktails. We’ve been coming to Dallas for years and ultimately fell in love with the city and its people, so we’re thrilled to bring this immersive, transportive night out to Dallas. We’re especially eager to see how the community responds to what we’ve created.”

The Delilah Dallas Design

Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. The Design District space offers a large bar when you enter, three private dining rooms (two with their own restrooms), a wine room with a dedicated sommelier, and flexible spaces that can be adjusted, whether for an intimate gathering or a larger party. The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like “Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars — the first for any Delilah. Delilah Dallas also features The h.wood Group’s first-ever outdoor front porch for cocktails.”

In the private dining rooms, you’ll find other Dallas homages like “caricatures of Delilah fans and notable Dallas and Texas locals like Erykah Badu, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Clayton Kershaw, and Dirk Nowitzki.”

Entertainment is also a huge deal at Delilah. A large main stage is adorned with “Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience.”

The restaurant also has Dallas native Temple Shirley (who also worked on The h.wood Group’s Bird Streets) on board as its art advisor. “Her curatorial approach draws on the Machine Age and the 1920s preoccupation with speed, industry, and progress. Through streamlined forms, bold geometries, and vibrant surfaces, she channels the visual language of Art Deco – an era that celebrated modernity and motion – into the private dining room and main dining areas.”

The Allen Swipe













Next

The Menu

Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes, as well as some of its signature items like the chicken tenders and Kendall’s Slutty Brownie. (Kendall Jenner, that is). And then there’s the locally-inspired bites we’re most excited to try:

Hamachi Crudo with grapefruit-fresno snow, lime buttermilk, and pickled onion

Thick-Cut Bacon with bread and butter pickles and spicy BBQ

“Bone-in” Texas Redfish served with a brown butter beurre blanc served on the bone and filleted to resemble a T-bone steak

Truffled Grilled Cheese with tomato fondue

Roasted Lobster Mafaldine with ancho chili cream and lobster tomato

Texas Sheet Cake with chocolate butter cream and gold leaf

There will also be steak, of course, including a 10-ounce Bavette from Branded Beef with horseradish chimichurri; a 40-ounce Wagyu Akaushi Tomahawk from Texas’ own Beeman Ranch; and A5 Japanese Wagyu Snow Beef from Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture grilled on a hot rock tableside and served with fresh wasabi and truffle sukiyaki sauce.

For cocktails, you’ll find elaborate concoctions including Dallas exclusives like The Lone Star (a tequila-based drink with cacao and star anise-infused Campari and Carpano Antica), Perfume & Petals with Mallorca Melon infused Tanqueray Gin, Minuty Prestige Rose, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, and lemon, then shaken and stretched with sparkling soda and served with rose water essence, and The Dirty Designer with Suntory Haku Vodka, Dolin dry vermouth, olive, and pickle brine served perfectly chilled with a selection of pickled vegetables.

Many Dallasites might struggle with the restaurant’s “No Photos” policy, as we love a good Instagram moment, but this is because Delilah often has celebrity patrons. It’s the “unofficial sanctuary for the rich and famous,” according to Vanity Fair. John Mayer, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Bieber are all known to have dined at the Los Angeles location. It’ll be fun to see which local (and beyond) celebs the new Dallas spot attracts.