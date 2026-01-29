Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
New York Strip, Akaushi Tomahawk, Filet
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
01
09

Delilah Dallas finally opens in the Design District on February 3. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

02
09

Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

03
09

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

04
09

Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like "Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

05
09

A large main stage is adorned with "Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience." (Photo by Robert Tsai)

06
09

Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

07
09

Delilah Dallas will offer seafood like Shrimp Cocktail and Oysters on the Half Shell. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

08
09

For cocktails, you'll find elaborate concoctions including Delilah Dallas exclusives. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

09
09

Delilah Dallas is sure to be a new hot spot for locals and celebrities in the Design District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
New York Strip, Akaushi Tomahawk, Filet
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Delilah Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

A First Look at Delilah Dallas — The Celeb-Loved Los Angeles Hot Spot Will Finally Debut in the Design District

Inside the Roaring Twenties-Themed Supper Club With Texas Touches

BY //
Delilah Dallas finally opens in the Design District on February 3. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like "Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
A large main stage is adorned with "Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience." (Photo by Robert Tsai)
Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Delilah Dallas will offer seafood like Shrimp Cocktail and Oysters on the Half Shell. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
For cocktails, you'll find elaborate concoctions including Delilah Dallas exclusives. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Delilah Dallas is sure to be a new hot spot for locals and celebrities in the Design District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
1
9

Delilah Dallas finally opens in the Design District on February 3. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

2
9

Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

3
9

The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

4
9

Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like "Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

5
9

A large main stage is adorned with "Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience." (Photo by Robert Tsai)

6
9

Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

7
9

Delilah Dallas will offer seafood like Shrimp Cocktail and Oysters on the Half Shell. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

8
9

For cocktails, you'll find elaborate concoctions including Delilah Dallas exclusives. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

9
9

Delilah Dallas is sure to be a new hot spot for locals and celebrities in the Design District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Almost two years ago, we heard that West Hollywood hot spot Delilah was headed to Dallas. At the time, we caught up with Managing Partner of h.wood Group Brian Toll to learn more about the hospitality group’s fourth location of its celebrity-loved supper club. He told us that they had been watching Dallas for a while and that the location was “a paramount factor for them.” Now, the highly anticipated restaurant is finally opening at 1616 Hi Line Drive in the Design District on February 3, and we got a sneak peek of the new spot.

“Delilah Dallas will be a proper supper club with a full band and dancers, offering a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything else in the city,” note John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-founders of The h.wood Group, in a press release that went out this morning. “This location marks several firsts for the brand, from its scale and design to our first outdoor front porch for cocktails. We’ve been coming to Dallas for years and ultimately fell in love with the city and its people, so we’re thrilled to bring this immersive, transportive night out to Dallas. We’re especially eager to see how the community responds to what we’ve created.”

539-RTP-DelilahDallas-HR
The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

The Delilah Dallas Design

Delilah Dallas will be the largest Delilah so far at 15,000 square feet. The Design District space offers a large bar when you enter, three private dining rooms (two with their own restrooms), a wine room with a dedicated sommelier, and flexible spaces that can be adjusted, whether for an intimate gathering or a larger party. The idea behind the design is to be transported to another era — specifically, a 1920s to 1940s supper club. Each location presents its own personality, and Dallas will blend the classic Delilah elements like burlwood, lush pink velvet booths, dim lighting, and chandeliers, with bold new design touches like “Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars — the first for any Delilah. Delilah Dallas also features The h.wood Group’s first-ever outdoor front porch for cocktails.”

In the private dining rooms, you’ll find other Dallas homages like “caricatures of Delilah fans and notable Dallas and Texas locals like Erykah Badu, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Clayton Kershaw, and Dirk Nowitzki.”

RTP_3206-HR
A large main stage is adorned with “Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience.” (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Entertainment is also a huge deal at Delilah. A large main stage is adorned with “Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience.”

The restaurant also has Dallas native Temple Shirley (who also worked on The h.wood Group’s Bird Streets) on board as its art advisor. “Her curatorial approach draws on the Machine Age and the 1920s preoccupation with speed, industry, and progress. Through streamlined forms, bold geometries, and vibrant surfaces, she channels the visual language of Art Deco – an era that celebrated modernity and motion – into the private dining room and main dining areas.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
New York Strip, Akaushi Tomahawk, Filet
Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Menu

Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, the Delilah Dallas menu features American fare with a nod to Texas in several dishes, as well as some of its signature items like the chicken tenders and Kendall’s Slutty Brownie. (Kendall Jenner, that is). And then there’s the locally-inspired bites we’re most excited to try:

  • Hamachi Crudo with grapefruit-fresno snow, lime buttermilk, and pickled onion
  • Thick-Cut Bacon with bread and butter pickles and spicy BBQ
  • “Bone-in” Texas Redfish served with a brown butter beurre blanc served on the bone and filleted to resemble a T-bone steak
  • Truffled Grilled Cheese with tomato fondue
  • Roasted Lobster Mafaldine with ancho chili cream and lobster tomato
  • Texas Sheet Cake with chocolate butter cream and gold leaf

There will also be steak, of course, including a 10-ounce Bavette from Branded Beef with horseradish chimichurri; a 40-ounce Wagyu Akaushi Tomahawk from Texas’ own Beeman Ranch; and A5 Japanese Wagyu Snow Beef from Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture grilled on a hot rock tableside and served with fresh wasabi and truffle sukiyaki sauce.

Delilah Cocktails_Socialite, Showtime, The Dirty Designer, Perfume & Petals, The Lone Star
For cocktails, you’ll find elaborate concoctions including Delilah Dallas exclusives. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

For cocktails, you’ll find elaborate concoctions including Dallas exclusives like The Lone Star (a tequila-based drink with cacao and star anise-infused Campari and Carpano Antica), Perfume & Petals with Mallorca Melon infused Tanqueray Gin, Minuty Prestige Rose, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, and lemon, then shaken and stretched with sparkling soda and served with rose water essence, and The Dirty Designer with Suntory Haku Vodka, Dolin dry vermouth, olive, and pickle brine served perfectly chilled with a selection of pickled vegetables.

Many Dallasites might struggle with the restaurant’s “No Photos” policy, as we love a good Instagram moment, but this is because Delilah often has celebrity patrons. It’s the “unofficial sanctuary for the rich and famous,” according to Vanity Fair. John Mayer, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Bieber are all known to have dined at the Los Angeles location. It’ll be fun to see which local (and beyond) celebs the new Dallas spot attracts.

Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X