The Woodlands’ 10 Best Dessert Shops — Cakes, Unique Viral Treats, Ice Cream, Pastries and So Much More
BY Jillian Richstone //
The Cardamom Chocolate Mousse dessert is a must-try at Amrina. It is one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands.
The award-winning Belly of the Beast reimagines their Tres Leches cake with a delightful passion fruit meringue. (Photo courtesy of Belly of the Beast)
Luliet's Alfajor is a soft and delicate South American Dulce de Leche sandwich cookie dusted with powdered sugar. (Photo courtesy of Luliet)
Rise Soufflé has a flavor for every taste preference.
Enjoy the ah boong at SomiSomi — a Korean waffle cone with soft serve ice cream. (Photo courtesy of SomiSomi)
Chef's Providence has a variety of delicious pastries and desserts to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Chef's Providence)
Enjoy the seasonal Apple Pie a la Mode sundae at Sweet Swirl for a limited time only. (Photo courtesy of Sweet Swirl)
The Dessert Gallery has caught the Dubai chocolate craze with this incredible sundae. (Photo courtesy of Dessert Gallery)
This slice of Funfetti cake with caramel buttercream slab from the Dessert Gallery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. (Photo courtesy of Dessert Gallery)
It’s almost always the perfect time for something sweet. Luckily, The Woodlands is a land with great dessert shop options. Whether you’re craving a post-dinner indulgence, a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or a weekend treat worth celebrating, The Woodlands delivers. From fall-inspired pastries as flaky as they are tasty to modern dessert creations that reinvent the classics, there’s no shortage of ways to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The Woodlands’ dessert scene isn’t just an afterthought. It’s an experience, one best tasted. But you have to know where to go and everyone could use a guide. These are the 10 Best Dessert Spots In The Woodlands:
The tres leches dessert at Phat Eatery is becoming the talk of The Woodlands. Originally created for Houston Restaurant Week by general manager Paolo Nucum, this decadent creation has become a weekend-only sensation. If you’re hoping to snag a slice of the dessert everyone’s raving about, plan to arrive early. This special treat is only available until it sells out.
The Woodlands’ own Phat Eatery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 3 pm, and 5 pm to 9 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm; and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.
To make a reservation, go here.
While 24K gold might dazzle on your wrist, have you ever tasted a 24-karat caramel gold kiss? You can at Amrina, where indulgence meets artistry in the form of a Cardamom chocolate mousse. This dreamy dessert pairs rich, velvety chocolate with decadent jaggery caramel for a flavor that feels both exotic and elegant.
If chocolate isn’t your go-to, Amrina’s dessert menu offers other enchanting options — like the honey and yogurt shrikhand, featuring liquid nitrogen-poached pineapple rabdi that’s as theatrical as it is delicious.
Amrina is open Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 pm to 9 pm; Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm; and Saturdays from 4 pm to 10 pm. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
Dessert Gallery Bakery and Café
As the name suggests, Dessert Gallery has everything you need to satisfy even the most serious sweet craving.
Start with the tantalizing cannolis, made to order just the way you like them. Each crisp shell is filled with smooth, sweet ricotta cream, then dipped in your choice of sprinkles or chocolate chips for a perfectly personalized treat.
The Dessert Gallery also tempts with indulgent slices of cake, including the playful Funfetti with caramel buttercream slab. Plus creative specialties such as the Dubai chocolate sundae, embracing the current Dubai chocolate craze everyone’s talking about.
Celebrating a special occasion? Dessert Gallery can make it even sweeter with custom photo or logo cookies, cupcakes, or cakes designed just for your event.
Located on The Woodlands Waterway near the Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, Dessert Gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to midnight; and Sundays from noon to 10 pm.
Rise Soufflé The Woodlands
26435 Kuykendahl Rd , Suite 100
Tomball, TX 77375 | Map
There’s something especially comforting about the flavors of fall baked into a warm, nutty praline pecan soufflé. At Rise Soufflé, this decadent seasonal delight arrives straight from the oven, golden and cloud-like, with a sweetness that feels like autumn in every bite.
The menu features an array of other irresistible soufflés as well. From raspberry and chocolate to grand marnier, bread pudding, apricot, gâteau de chocolat, classic crème brûlée and tarte au fruit.
Rise Soufflé is open Sundays through Thursdays from 9 am to 11 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm.
Pie in the Sky
3600 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304 | Map
Named both the best restaurant and pie shop in Conroe, Pie in the Sky is worth the short drive to sample some of its incredible pies.
One bite of the zesty lemon icebox pie and you’ll understand why this place is a local legend. This creamy, tangy dessert strikes the perfect balance between tart and sweet — a refreshing treat for those still-warm fall evenings or the ideal palate cleanser after any meal. Order it by the slice or take home a whole pie to share (if you can bring yourself to share it at all).
Not a lemon lover? No problem. Pie in the Sky offers a tempting variety of flavors, along with other house-made delights, including cake balls, sweet breads and the fan-favorite Kitchen Sink cookies.
Pie in the Sky is open daily from 7 am to 6 pm.
The Sweet Swirl
Known for its mason jar masterpieces, Sweet Swirl Ice Cream is anything but ordinary. This playful spot turns classic ice cream into an art form, serving up whimsical creations that taste as good as they look.
The bubble waffle cone is fun, delicious, and made for stacking scoops of all your favorite flavors. It’s a fan favorite for a reason.
For a limited time, indulge in the seasonal apple pie à la mode, a flavor that captures the cozy essence of fall in every scoop. And if you’re in the mood for something different, Sweet Swirl also offers handcrafted shakes, floats, milk teas, slushies and more — each one made with a creative twist.
Sweet Swirl Ice Cream shop is open Sundays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 11 pm.
Melt-in-your-mouth macarons hit the spot in a way no other dessert can — and Luliet has every flavor you could dream of. Indulge in beloved classics like crème brûlée, Oreo, salted caramel and lemon. Or branch out with more unique combinations such as fig and goat cheese, blackberry amethyst and honey lavender.
For a complete list of flavors, check out the full macaron menu here.
Luliet also offers an array of other irresistible desserts, including cookies, ice cream, cakesicles, cupcakes, moon pies and even Alfajores — soft, delicate South American dulce de leche sandwich cookies dusted with powdered sugar.
Luliet is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 pm, and Sundays from noon to 8 pm.
Somisomi
8821 Metropark Drive #1300
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Ever had ice cream served in a fish-shaped cone? Head to the new Somisomi at Metropark Square in Shenandoah and discover two Korean-style treats making a splash: taiyaki and ah boong.
While both share the signature fish shape, each offers a distinct experience. The ah boong is a crispy, Korean-style waffle cone filled with soft-serve ice cream and sweet fillings like Nutella or red bean. The taiyaki, on the other hand, is a warm, cake-like pastry — soft, golden, and filled with goodies such as custard, cheddar, red bean or Nutella.
Somisomi is now open Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 pm.
Belly of the Beast
Just a short drive down Gosling to 2920, you’ll find culinary excellence at its peak — the 2025 James Beard Foundation Award winner and 2024 Michelin-starred restaurant Belly of the Beast. Known for Chef Thomas Bille’s unforgettable entrées, this acclaimed restaurant also happens to be a destination for dessert lovers.
Taste the fresh Texas figs in the incredible Fig Tart, combined with white chocolate ganache and pistachio mousse.
Craving something a little sweeter? The tres leches cake, topped with a luscious passion fruit meringue, is as beautiful as it is decadent.
Belly of the Beast is open for dinner only, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Chef’s Providence – Old Town Spring
Take a trip to France without ever leaving Old Town Spring at Chef’s Providence, an enchanting French bakery brimming with irresistible pastries.
Here, quality is the guiding philosophy. Every item is crafted with the finest ingredients to ensure authentic French flavor in every bite. The almond chocolate croissants are made with 100 percent almond flour and sliced almonds — never extract — for a rich, nutty taste that’s pure perfection.
You can also indulge in the apple turnover, or explore a tempting assortment of cakes, tarts, cookies, éclairs and other exquisite desserts.
Chef’s Providence is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.