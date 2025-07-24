Duchess Restaurant
The Duchess menu features starters such as fried Texas burrata and crispy chicken parm burgers, to mains like ricotta gnudi and the lucky pig. (Photo by Drew Gorrie)

02
10

El Carlos Elegante is Duro Hospitality's first Mexican-inspired restaurant. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

03
10

Inspired by classic Hollywood steakhouses, EVELYN's menu features all kinds of steaks, seafood, fresh salads, and indulgent sides. (Photo by Chase Hall)

04
10

SER Steak + Spirits offers HeartBrand Beef, rarely found at Dallas restaurants. (Courtesy)

05
10

Apothecary is always coming up with innovative menus including its latest July 1990s-inspired one featuring an octopus corndog. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

06
10

Fearing's was just named one of the two best restaurants at Dallas hotels in OpenTable and KAYAK's Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025. (Courtesy)

07
10

Bonnell’s pecan-crusted redfish, served with crab meunière and lemon-roasted Brussels sprouts, is a standout example of chef Jon Bonnell’s refined Texas cuisine. (Courtesy)

08
10

Don Artemio’s Tierra Caliente layers charanda añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup for a smoky, citrus-forward cocktail. (Courtesy)

09
10

10
10

At Ellerbe Fine Foods, seasonal, Southern-inspired dishes are served in a restored 1920s gas station on Magnolia Avenue (Courtesy).

Restaurants / Lists

Our Top 10 Picks for DFW Restaurant Week — Where to Eat During One of North Texas' Biggest Foodie Events

Reservations Are Now Open

BY // 07.24.25
One of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most anticipated annual foodie events is almost here, and it’s time to prepare. We’ve got less than two weeks before the region’s biggest dining event, but reservations have already kicked off — and some of the hottest tickets will soon be filling up. DFW Restaurant Week is upon us, starting on August 4.

If you’re not familiar, this “week” is technically a month of dining opportunities from local restaurants that are offering discounted prix fixe dinners, lunches, and weekend brunch to raise money for charity. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope.

Three-course dinners cost $49 or $59, signature experiences cost $99, and two-course lunches & weekend brunch are $29.

This year, the four-week dining extravaganza runs from August 4 through August 31. Though diners can get a head start at select restaurants on Preview Weekend — July 31 through August 3.

Since the list of restaurants participating is so vast (154 in North Texas), we’ve narrowed it down to some favorites in Dallas and Fort Worth to check out, while supporting a good cause.

Here are our top 10 picks for where to eat during DFW Restaurant Week:

El Carlos Elegante
Duro Hospitality’s El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

Dallas Restaurants

From Duro Hospitality, El Carlos Elegante is one of our very favorite Michelin-recommended restaurants in Dallas’ Design District for its cozy ambiance and stellar Latin American food. For DFW Restaurant Week, El Carlos is offering a three-course (plus an amuse bouche) dinner for $59 featuring some of the highlights from its menu, including carne asada and salmon ceviche.

If you haven’t been to the new Design District hot spot, Evelyn, yet, this is your opportunity to try it. The glamorous steakhouse is doing a $59 three-course dinner and $99 signature experience for all four weeks.

We recently had a fantastic meal at SER Steak + Spirits. The restaurant on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole is offering a $59 three-course dinner featuring Texas wagyu flat iron, buffalo strip steak, ocean trout, and more.

Diners can always expect a surprise at Apothecary, as it’s one of Dallas’ most creative cocktail bars. The Lower Greenville spot also serves a full food menu, and for DFW Restaurant Week, it’ll be offering a three-course dinner. The menu hasn’t been posted yet, but the dishes here are always more than they appear on paper anyway.

Just named one of the two best restaurants at Dallas hotels in OpenTable and KAYAK’s Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025, Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is a great spot to dine at during Restaurant Week. Diners can enjoy chef Dean Fearing’s famous tortilla soup, achiote-glazed Broken Arrow Ranch nilgai antelope, West Texas rubbed angus beef Denver steak, and more for a three-course dinner ($59) or four courses (including Dean’s Margarita) for $99.

Duchess Restaurant Fort Worth
Located inside Fort Worth’s new Nobleman Hotel, Duchess is a stylish New American restaurant set in the former No. 5 Fire Station. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Restaurants

The brand new The Nobleman Hotel in Fort Worth’s Near Southside just debuted its restaurant, Duchess, this spring. With the recent appointment of Marcus Kopplin as Executive Chef, it’s one of our favorite Fort Worth restaurants right now. For DFW Restaurant Week, the new spot is offering a three-course dinner menu for $59 featuring fried burrata, gulf snapper crudo, tagliatelle, buttermilk-brined roasted chicken, and more.

A local classic, Bonnell’s is offering a $59 three-course dinner and signature experience ($99) for the first two weeks of Restaurant Week. The menu features BBQ Grilled Salmon, Pepper-Crusted Pork Chop, and more.

While we wait for its new sister restaurant, Dos Mares, to debut on West 7th this year, Don Artemio is still a hotspot to dine at this DFW Restaurant Week. The 2023 James Beard finalist is offering weekend brunch ($29), a three-course dinner ($59), and a signature experience ($99) all four weeks, plus Preview Weekend. Find the full menus here.

One of our favorite hotel bars in Cowtown, Toro Toro is a must-visit at The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel for its sleek, modern space, great cocktails, and pan-Latin menu. For all four weeks, guests can expect a $29 two-course lunch and $29 weekend brunch.

A consistently great restaurant in Near Southside since 2009, Ellerbe Fine Foods helped pioneer farm-to-table dining in Fort Worth. For DFW Restaurant Week, it will offer a three-course dinner for $59 for the first two weeks.

