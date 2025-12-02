Houston Gets One Of the Largest Jazz Clubs In the United States — Inside the New Doc’s and Its Historic Tower Theatre Takeover

Like its San Antonio counterpart, Doc’s will attract performing talent from coast to coast nightly. Doc himself anticipates headlining in as many as 30 shows in the first year. Photo by Matthew Casby.

Longtime inner loop Houston residents might recall the Tower Theatre in the Montrose. The historic Art Deco arthouse was built in 1936 with a classic marquee that once beckoned moviegoers through its doors. After its unfortunate demise, several businesses — from a homegrown Tex-Mex restaurant to an oyster bar and even a video store — took up residence in its historic space. Now its next chapter sees jazz pianist Brent “Doc” Watkins reimagining the two-story, 11,000-square-foot space as a live-music venue, bar and restaurant called Doc’s Houston.

Watkins, who has a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Houston, is famed for Jazz, TX, his decade-old club in San Antonio’s Pearl District. Doc’s is three times Jazz, TX’s size — in fact, it’s billed as one of the largest jazz clubs in the nation — but similarly features a multi-genre lineup spanning jazz, blues, R&B, soul and American songbook standards. Like its San Antonio counterpart, Doc’s will attract performing talent from coast to coast nightly.

Doc Watkins himself anticipates headlining as many as 30 shows in the club’s first year.

The interiors, which have a capacity to hold up to 400 people, were redesigned by Card and Company Architects of San Antonio to incorporate a mezzanine level, performance stage, private alcoves, cabaret-style seating and tweaks to the acoustics for a more immersive sound experience.

Dinner is in the hands of chef Jose Avila, whose CV boasts time behind the range of Hotel Emma, the AAA Five-Diamond hotel in San Antonio. Look for Avila to blend recognized classics such as miniature beef Wellington ($17) and arancini (deep-fried risotto balls) stuffed with dates and mozzarella ($14), both served as appetizers. Entrees include clams casino ($32), baked half chicken topped with Green Goddess sauce ($28), and a prime-grade 10-ounce ribeye ($62). Cocktails are shaken and stirred by beverage manager James Sporer, while sommelier Sergio Valladares (Backstreet Cafe, Federal American Grill) curates the wine list.

For dinner and a show, you can reserve a table or seats through the TurnTable online ticketing platform. Tickets are generally $25 to $100 apiece, although special event pricing can vary. Live-music enthusiasts might want to consider a membership, such as Doc’s Platinum Season Pass (limited to 10 members) and Doc’s Gold VIP Membership (shared with just 25 people), both available upon request. Prefer to drop by spur of the moment for some music, a drink, or bite at the bar, just head upstairs to the second floor.

Doc’s Houston is located 1201 Westheimer Road. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 pm to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 2 am. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.