The Woodlands’ Best Dog Friendly Restaurants — Where Patio Life Goes To the Pooches
Great Hangout Spots Where Furry Friends Can Frolic TooBY Jillian Richstone // 05.18.25
The Dog Days of Summer are quickly descending on The Woodlands. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Pet-friendly restaurants abound that will welcome your furry family members. While dog parks and beautiful walking trails may be your dog’s No. 1 thing, you can also bring your pup to many restaurants in The Woodlands to chill while you eat and drink.
These are the Best Dog Friendly Restaurants in The Woodlands:
Back Table Kitchen and Bar
Soak in unbeatable views and savor fresh flavors at The Woodlands Resort’s Back Table restaurant, where your furry best friend is welcome to join the fun on the expansive patio.
Just be sure to guard your plate because you won’t want to share. Favorites include the rich smoked brisket mac & cheese, tender smoked lamb shank and a perfectly cooked prime angus beef filet.
Southern Ice Co.
This family-friendly sports bar is the place to go if you’re looking for good food, craft beer and a chill hangout where you can bring your pup. Southern Ice Co is one of the newer hotspots in The Woodlands area, offering a welcoming environment that includes space for your favorite four-legged friend.
Sip on refreshing cocktails and draft beer, and indulge in Southern favorites that include smash burgers, Southern fried chicken and chicken pesto panini, just to name a few.
While the cocktails might not be suitable for dogs at Kirby Ice House, this outdoor paradise certainly toasts the dog moms and dads who bring adorable companions to the Kirby patio. This sprawling outdoor venue, full of fun for the whole family, is not just dog-friendly. It’s dog encouraged.
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W Panther Creek Dr , #530
The Woodlands , TX 77381 | Map
In addition to having a great outdoor space for kids to play on, Crust Pizza makes sure fur childern can also tag along. Pizza, pasta, subs and calzones, along with a full beer and wine menu, all await. Perfect for soaking in the sunshine.
What’s better than good food and your favorite pup?
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
2417 Research Forest Dr , Suite A
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Be willing to share — or willing to guard — your Hopdoddy burger because your dog’s definitely going to want to take a bite. The restaurant, known for its creative burgers, also boasts a dog-friendly patio.
Brooklyn Cafe
4775 W Panther Creek Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Authentic New York bagels, good coffee and a beautiful patio where you can bring your adorable pup? Say no more. Known for its wide variety of gourmet bagels — including rainbow, jalapeño cheddar and basil parmesan — Brooklyn Cafe also features a new special bagel every month.
Better yet, an expansive outdoor seating area makes this Brooklyn very dog friendly.
Sweetgreen
9595 Six Pines Dr , #1065
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
With a focus on healthier food options, Sweetgreen is a restaurant choice you can feel good about. Located in the bustling, mixed-use Market Street development in The Woodlands, this popular spot offers outdoor dining options.
So you can enjoy a healthy meal while spending quality time with your furry best friend.