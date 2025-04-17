Amerigos Brunch
Acqua Easter brunch blushing mimosas
Acqua Easter Charcuterie
Amerigos with 3 drinks
Common bond carrot cake
Common Bond pastries
Truluck’s Mediterrean Branzio
Trulucks Lemon Blueberry Custard
01
08

Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigos Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)

02
08

Several Woodlands staples are offering delicious Easter-themed brunches and treats. At Acqua Restaurant and Lounge you can toast with exclusive Blushing Mimosas. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)

03
08

Enjoy a charcuterie and cheese bar at Acqua this Easter, located in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)

04
08

Celebrate Easter at Amerigos with bottomless mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marys. (Photo courtesy of Amerigos)

05
08

Preorder a decadent carrot cake from Common Bond to serve at your Easter festivities this year. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

06
08

From now until April 20, Common Bond is offering several festive pastries to celebrate Spring. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

07
08

Truluck's is offering exclusive dishes and classic favorites during their Easter meal, including this Mediterranean Branzio. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

08
08

Treat yourself with Truluck's exclusive Lemon-Blueberry Custard this Easter. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Amerigos Brunch
Acqua Easter brunch blushing mimosas
Acqua Easter Charcuterie
Amerigos with 3 drinks
Common bond carrot cake
Common Bond pastries
Truluck’s Mediterrean Branzio
Trulucks Lemon Blueberry Custard
Restaurants / Lists

The Best Easter Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — 10 Spots That Raise a Peep

Special Menus and Treats Await

BY // 04.17.25
Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigos Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)
Several Woodlands staples are offering delicious Easter-themed brunches and treats. At Acqua Restaurant and Lounge you can toast with exclusive Blushing Mimosas. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)
Enjoy a charcuterie and cheese bar at Acqua this Easter, located in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)
Celebrate Easter at Amerigos with bottomless mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marys. (Photo courtesy of Amerigos)
Preorder a decadent carrot cake from Common Bond to serve at your Easter festivities this year. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
From now until April 20, Common Bond is offering several festive pastries to celebrate Spring. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Truluck's is offering exclusive dishes and classic favorites during their Easter meal, including this Mediterranean Branzio. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
Treat yourself with Truluck's exclusive Lemon-Blueberry Custard this Easter. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
1
8

Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigos Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)

2
8

Several Woodlands staples are offering delicious Easter-themed brunches and treats. At Acqua Restaurant and Lounge you can toast with exclusive Blushing Mimosas. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)

3
8

Enjoy a charcuterie and cheese bar at Acqua this Easter, located in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)

4
8

Celebrate Easter at Amerigos with bottomless mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marys. (Photo courtesy of Amerigos)

5
8

Preorder a decadent carrot cake from Common Bond to serve at your Easter festivities this year. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

6
8

From now until April 20, Common Bond is offering several festive pastries to celebrate Spring. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

7
8

Truluck's is offering exclusive dishes and classic favorites during their Easter meal, including this Mediterranean Branzio. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

8
8

Treat yourself with Truluck's exclusive Lemon-Blueberry Custard this Easter. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Easter is almost here and The Woodlands is full of places to enjoy the ultimate Easter brunch. Whether you’ve got family in town, are celebrating with friends, or just want a nice brunch out for yourself, these Woodlands restaurants have you covered. Make sure to call ahead for reservations before you hop over for a delightful spring meal.

These are the Best Restaurants In The Woodlands For Easter Brunch:

 

Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sorriso brunch

Indulge in homemade pastries and more at Sorriso's Easter brunch.

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen brings a festive Easter brunch full of spring flavors. Indulge in homemade pastries, omelettes made your way, buffet selections, a waffle station, a pasta station, a carving station, and other menu options including pizza for the table.

Finish off your Easter brunch with something sweet, including themed carrot cupcakes, Easter cookies and lemon ricotta cake.

Easter Brunch will be served this Sunday, April 20, from 11:30 am to 3 pm at Sorriso. Adults are $80, and kids are $25. Reserve your table by calling (832) 839-5436. For more information, go here.

Amerigo’s Grille

The Woodlands

25250 Grogans Park Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Amerigos Brunch

Celebrate Easter brunch at Amerigo's Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)

Amerigo’s Grille is offering a festive Easter brunch on Sunday, April 20 from 11 am to 4 pm. The restaurant will feature a specially curated à la carte menu as well as enticing $14 bottomless mimosas, sangrias and Bloody Marys.

There will also be live music throughout the day. To make a reservation, go here.

Truluck’s – Hughes Landing

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck’s Carrot cake

Truluck's decadent carrot cake is a seasonal favorite this spring.

The renowned Woodlands seafood restaurant Truluck’s will be serving its full menu on Easter Sunday, as well as a few signature dishes. Try out the Miso-glazed sea bass or famous Florida stone crab claws for an exquisite meal. Top it off with a festive and decadent carrot cake or flavorful lemon blueberry custard.

Truluck’s hours on Sunday, April 20 are from 11 am to 8 pm.

Acqua Restaurant and Lounge

The Woodlands

1601 Lake Robbins Rd.
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Acqua pancake and waffle bar

Enjoy Acqua's Pancake and Waffle Bar is part of Easter in The Woodlands.

Located  in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, Acqua Restaurant and Lounge will be serving up Easter delicacies on Sunday, April 20 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Highlights of this holiday brunch include blushing mimosas, a seafood bar, a charcuterie and cheese bar, omelet station, carving stations, pancake and waffle bar, desserts and a Kids’ Table with favorites like pizza and chicken fingers, plus fun Easter treats.

The brunch costs $80 for adults, $29 for kids aged six to 12. Kids five and under eat free.

For more information, go here. Make sure to reserve your table ahead of time.

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Harrisons Woodlands Restort

Peeps are the perfect garnish for these Easter-themed cocktails at Harrison's.

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort will be celebrating Easter with a ‘Hanging with My Peeps’ brunch buffet on Sunday, April 20. This specialized brunch will feature spring-inspired dishes at a seafood station, carving station, egg and omelet station, pasta station and cream puff station.

They will also be serving up fresh-baked goods, fresh salads, savory entrées and seasonal desserts. Plus, festive cocktails garnished with colorful Peeps.

The brunch costs $95 for adults, $45 for kids aged five to 12.  Kids younger than five eat free (with the purchase of an adult buffet).

For more information and to make a reservation, go here.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

19333 David Memorial Drive
Shenandoah, TX 77385  |  Map

 

346-331-2060

Website

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse (seafood)

Enjoy a cold station with seafood at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse's Easter brunch.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Shenandoah, is hosting Easter Brunch from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, April 20.  Chef Walia is crafting up a creative buffet this year that includes a cold station with seafood, live carving and decadent dessert stations.

The cost for adults is $59.95. The price for kids 12 and younger is $14.95.

Be sure to make a reservation beforehand.

Niko Niko’s

The Woodlands

922 Lake Front Circle
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Niko Niko’s The Woodlands

The Woodlands' own Niko Niko's is offering an Easter brunch to-go this year.

Want to host Easter brunch at your house but don’t want to cook? The Woodlands’ own Niko Niko’s has you covered with a Greek-themed Easter feast to-go.

There are several delicious options on this Greek staple’s Easter menu, including the lamb shank for $16.95, the Pastichio (Greek lasagna) for $9.50, or the Mayirista soup for $9.50 per pint. There are also yummy sides and themed desserts such as cake, Easter cookies and Tsoureki bread.

To order, call Niko Niko’s catering number at (713) 528-0966 or visit the website. Pick-up or delivery will be available until this Saturday, April 19.

Churrascos Steaks and Seafood

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-367-1492

Website

Churrasco’s

Celebrate Easter at Churrasco's this year for a variety of tasty dining options.

Easter Brunch is back at Churrascos on The Woodlands Waterway. You can dine at this popular Latin American restaurant on Sunday, April 20, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Enjoy favorites such as carnitas, pork spare ribs, tres leches pancakes and French toast. There will also be stations with beef tenderloin, prime rib, whole roasted pig, crepes, omelets, macaroni and cheese, pasta, and plantain and tortilla chips.

Brunch runs $35.99 per person. To view the full brunch menu and make a reservation, go here.

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

281-975-2300

Website

Common Bond Easter buns

Common Bond's "Easter buns" are the perfect pastry to celebrate from now through April 20. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Want some festive and delicious treats to serve up on Easter, but don’t need a full brunch? Bunny-hop on over to Common Bond for seasonal treats available from now until this Sunday, April 20.

The Easter Breakfast Pastry Bundle, for $19.99, includes one Easter bun, one chocolate croissant, one morning bun, one blueberry muffin and two plain croissants. Or get just the Easter Buns by themselves for $4.99 each. These exclusive cinnamon rolls are iced and topped with festive sprinkles.

Mastro’s Ocean Club

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

mastros seafood chilled tower

Mastro's Ocean Club brings an extreme attention to the details to The Woodlands.

Mastro’s aims to make Easter brunch in The Woodlands a high-end delight. Expect impeccably crafted dishes served in an ambiance of timeless elegance.  Brunch runs from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Mastro’s brunch buffet will consist of the following: chilled seafood display, choice of eggs, waffles, and benedicts made to order.

It runs $135 for adults, $40 for kids The regular dinner menu will be available from 5 pm to 9 pm.

FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2414 Cochran Street
Cochran Estates, Northside
FOR SALE

2414 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2414 Cochran Street
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
11838 Apple Harvest Lane
Alder Trails | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

11838 Apple Harvest Lane
Cypress, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
11838 Apple Harvest Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$919,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$376,250 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
3931 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3931 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3931 Gramercy Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,625,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$164,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Katy, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X