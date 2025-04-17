The Best Easter Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — 10 Spots That Raise a Peep
Special Menus and Treats AwaitBY Jillian Richstone // 04.17.25
Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigos Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)
Several Woodlands staples are offering delicious Easter-themed brunches and treats. At Acqua Restaurant and Lounge you can toast with exclusive Blushing Mimosas. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)
Enjoy a charcuterie and cheese bar at Acqua this Easter, located in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Acqua)
Celebrate Easter at Amerigos with bottomless mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marys. (Photo courtesy of Amerigos)
Preorder a decadent carrot cake from Common Bond to serve at your Easter festivities this year. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
From now until April 20, Common Bond is offering several festive pastries to celebrate Spring. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Truluck's is offering exclusive dishes and classic favorites during their Easter meal, including this Mediterranean Branzio. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
Treat yourself with Truluck's exclusive Lemon-Blueberry Custard this Easter. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
Easter is almost here and The Woodlands is full of places to enjoy the ultimate Easter brunch. Whether you’ve got family in town, are celebrating with friends, or just want a nice brunch out for yourself, these Woodlands restaurants have you covered. Make sure to call ahead for reservations before you hop over for a delightful spring meal.
These are the Best Restaurants In The Woodlands For Easter Brunch:
Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen brings a festive Easter brunch full of spring flavors. Indulge in homemade pastries, omelettes made your way, buffet selections, a waffle station, a pasta station, a carving station, and other menu options including pizza for the table.
Finish off your Easter brunch with something sweet, including themed carrot cupcakes, Easter cookies and lemon ricotta cake.
Easter Brunch will be served this Sunday, April 20, from 11:30 am to 3 pm at Sorriso. Adults are $80, and kids are $25. Reserve your table by calling (832) 839-5436. For more information, go here.
Amerigo’s Grille is offering a festive Easter brunch on Sunday, April 20 from 11 am to 4 pm. The restaurant will feature a specially curated à la carte menu as well as enticing $14 bottomless mimosas, sangrias and Bloody Marys.
There will also be live music throughout the day. To make a reservation, go here.
Truluck’s – Hughes Landing
The renowned Woodlands seafood restaurant Truluck’s will be serving its full menu on Easter Sunday, as well as a few signature dishes. Try out the Miso-glazed sea bass or famous Florida stone crab claws for an exquisite meal. Top it off with a festive and decadent carrot cake or flavorful lemon blueberry custard.
Truluck’s hours on Sunday, April 20 are from 11 am to 8 pm.
Acqua Restaurant and Lounge
Located in the Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, Acqua Restaurant and Lounge will be serving up Easter delicacies on Sunday, April 20 from 10 am to 1 pm.
Highlights of this holiday brunch include blushing mimosas, a seafood bar, a charcuterie and cheese bar, omelet station, carving stations, pancake and waffle bar, desserts and a Kids’ Table with favorites like pizza and chicken fingers, plus fun Easter treats.
The brunch costs $80 for adults, $29 for kids aged six to 12. Kids five and under eat free.
For more information, go here. Make sure to reserve your table ahead of time.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort will be celebrating Easter with a ‘Hanging with My Peeps’ brunch buffet on Sunday, April 20. This specialized brunch will feature spring-inspired dishes at a seafood station, carving station, egg and omelet station, pasta station and cream puff station.
They will also be serving up fresh-baked goods, fresh salads, savory entrées and seasonal desserts. Plus, festive cocktails garnished with colorful Peeps.
The brunch costs $95 for adults, $45 for kids aged five to 12. Kids younger than five eat free (with the purchase of an adult buffet).
For more information and to make a reservation, go here.
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
19333 David Memorial Drive
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Shenandoah, is hosting Easter Brunch from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, April 20. Chef Walia is crafting up a creative buffet this year that includes a cold station with seafood, live carving and decadent dessert stations.
The cost for adults is $59.95. The price for kids 12 and younger is $14.95.
Be sure to make a reservation beforehand.
Want to host Easter brunch at your house but don’t want to cook? The Woodlands’ own Niko Niko’s has you covered with a Greek-themed Easter feast to-go.
There are several delicious options on this Greek staple’s Easter menu, including the lamb shank for $16.95, the Pastichio (Greek lasagna) for $9.50, or the Mayirista soup for $9.50 per pint. There are also yummy sides and themed desserts such as cake, Easter cookies and Tsoureki bread.
To order, call Niko Niko’s catering number at (713) 528-0966 or visit the website. Pick-up or delivery will be available until this Saturday, April 19.
Churrascos Steaks and Seafood
21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Easter Brunch is back at Churrascos on The Woodlands Waterway. You can dine at this popular Latin American restaurant on Sunday, April 20, from 11 am to 3 pm.
Enjoy favorites such as carnitas, pork spare ribs, tres leches pancakes and French toast. There will also be stations with beef tenderloin, prime rib, whole roasted pig, crepes, omelets, macaroni and cheese, pasta, and plantain and tortilla chips.
Brunch runs $35.99 per person. To view the full brunch menu and make a reservation, go here.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
Want some festive and delicious treats to serve up on Easter, but don’t need a full brunch? Bunny-hop on over to Common Bond for seasonal treats available from now until this Sunday, April 20.
The Easter Breakfast Pastry Bundle, for $19.99, includes one Easter bun, one chocolate croissant, one morning bun, one blueberry muffin and two plain croissants. Or get just the Easter Buns by themselves for $4.99 each. These exclusive cinnamon rolls are iced and topped with festive sprinkles.
Mastro’s Ocean Club
Mastro’s aims to make Easter brunch in The Woodlands a high-end delight. Expect impeccably crafted dishes served in an ambiance of timeless elegance. Brunch runs from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Mastro’s brunch buffet will consist of the following: chilled seafood display, choice of eggs, waffles, and benedicts made to order.
It runs $135 for adults, $40 for kids The regular dinner menu will be available from 5 pm to 9 pm.