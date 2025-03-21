Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch (or Dinner)

This Easter, enjoy lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant, Fearing’s. For $150 per person, the hotspot features a three-course prix-fixe menu. Starter options include Texas French toast with chicken fried Lockhart Quail or Mexican colossal shrimp. You can opt for the West Texas Mopped beef filet or spinach herb marinated Mesquite grilled lamp chops for a main. And enjoy brown butter carrot cake or coconut cream pie verrine for dessert.

There will also be live music on the patio and family-friendly activities like a petting zoo.