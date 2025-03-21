Mirador brunch
El Carlos Elegante
Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Nobu Dallas
A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Sanjh Dallas
01
06

Have an elegant Easter Brunch with holiday specials at Mirador this year. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

02
06

Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

03
06

Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

04
06

Switch things up this Easter with a sushi brunch at Nobu Dallas. (Courtesy)

05
06

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

06
06

Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

Mirador brunch
El Carlos Elegante
Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Nobu Dallas
A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Sanjh Dallas
Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch (or Dinner)

Special Menus and Elegant Hotel Brunch Buffets for The Holiday

BY // 03.21.25
Have an elegant Easter Brunch with holiday specials at Mirador this year. (Photo by Dan Padgett)
Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)
Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Switch things up this Easter with a sushi brunch at Nobu Dallas. (Courtesy)
A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)
1
6

Have an elegant Easter Brunch with holiday specials at Mirador this year. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

2
6

Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

3
6

Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

4
6

Switch things up this Easter with a sushi brunch at Nobu Dallas. (Courtesy)

5
6

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

6
6

Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

Easter is just a month away — on Sunday, April 20, to be exact. If you haven’t booked your brunch reservation yet, do not fret. We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Easter with special menus or elegant brunch buffets.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

This Easter, enjoy lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant, Fearing’s. For $150 per person, the hotspot features a three-course prix-fixe menu. Starter options include Texas French toast with chicken fried Lockhart Quail or Mexican colossal shrimp. You can opt for the West Texas Mopped beef filet or spinach herb marinated Mesquite grilled lamp chops for a main. And enjoy brown butter carrot cake or coconut cream pie verrine for dessert.

There will also be live music on the patio and family-friendly activities like a petting zoo.

El Carlos Elegante

Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

El Carlos Elegante

This Easter, El Carlos Elegante is offering a special prix-fixe Easter menu all day. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

This Michelin-recognized Mexican spot in Dallas’ Design District is offering a special prix-fixe Easter menu from 11 am to 8 pm on April 20. The menu will have add-ons available, as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($99 per person)

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Mirador brunch

Have an elegant Easter Brunch with holiday specials at Mirador this year. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

On April 20, head up to the top of Forty Five Ten for an Easter Brunch at Mirador from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Crafted by Executive Chef Travis Wyatt, the menu features holiday specials like ham & eggs, roasted mushroom & spinach quiche, buttermilk pancakes, caviar donuts, and more.

The restaurant will also host a special Easter Tea on April 19 at 2:30 pm for $89 per adult ($35 for kids).

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

Large windows around the entire Monarch dining room give incredible 360-degree views of Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

For the first time, this sky-high Italian steakhouse at The National will be offering Easter Brunch from 10 am to 2:45 pm on April 20. For $125 per person ($35 per child), the prix-fixe menu will feature starters for the table like pastries, Deviled eggs, and a yogurt parfait (oysters or caviar waffles are available for an additional cost), an entree choice of king crab benedict, steak & eggs, ricotta pancakes, and more, sides, and al la carte desserts for $18 each. There will also be specialty cocktails and an Easter egg hunt for families.

Hôtel Swexan

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

hotel swexan lobby isabelles harwood district uptown (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The lobby of Hotel Swexan, with a view into Isabelle's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On Easter Sunday, this new Harwood District hotel is hosting an Easter Bunny Brunch from 10 am to 1 pm. Tickets are $125 per person ($50 for kids) and includes a complimentary mimosa (for those 21 and up), fresh fruit platters, salads, tea sandwiches, and classic breakfast dishes. Chef stations feature prime rib, eggs benedict, honey ham, and more. A seafood station includes shrimp and oysters as well.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas

This Easter, Nobu Dallas is offering a unique brunch experience in Uptown. (Courtesy)

For $80 per person, this favorite sushi restaurant is hosting Easter brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm on April 20. The menu will include Nobu favorites, sushi, salads, pastries & desserts, as well as chef stations and live DJ entertainment.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse hosts its first brunch ever this Easter Sunday. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

For $80 per person, this new Uptown steakhouse with Korean and New Orleans inspiration is featuring its first brunch with an Easter brunch prix-fixe menu from 11 am to 2 pm. Guests can expect dishes such as Texas Wagyu Toast, Foie Gras French Toast (Hong Kong style French Toast with foie gras), Spicy Duck Hash, Salmon Benedict with lyonnaise potatoes, and Lobster Frittata.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Dallas

This Easter, The Adolphus will host a brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom. (Courtesy)

On April 20 from 10 am to 1:30 pm, The Adolphus hotel is hosting an Easter brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom. Diners can expect carving stations, pasta and risotto, omelets, a raw bar, desserts, and more. Tickets include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and valet parking. ($140 per adult, $50 for kids)

Sanjh

Irving

5250 N O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 146
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Sanjh Dallas

Sanjh's butter chicken is a must-try at the new Indian restaurant in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

This new upscale Indian restaurant in Las Colinas is cooking up a special Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 11 am to 3 pm on April 20. It will feature an array of stations with standout brunch items such as Delhi Butter Chicken, Sanjh Signature Goat Curry, Chinatown Chili Garlic Fish, Matar Paneer Makhana, and more. Live action stations will be available including Gol Gappa, Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Tikki, and a Dosa Station. ($65 per adult, $32.50 per child)

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

239 339 A grand entrance

On Knox Street, Mister Charles is offering a special Easter menu all day. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Impress your family this Easter Sunday with a reservation at this Dallas hotspot on Knox Street. Another Duro Hospitality concept that is Michelin-recognized, Mister Charles is offering a special prix-fixe Easter menu from 11 am to 8 pm. The menu will have add-ons available, as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($125 per person)

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak + Spirits

SER Steak + Spirits is the restaurant on the 27th floor of Hilton Anatole. (Courtesy)

Head up to the 27th floor at the Hilton Anatole on Easter Sunday for a brunch experience featuring chef-curated dishes, classic breakfast favorites, omelet stations, pastries, and more. ($89 per adult, $35 for kids)

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Easter

Celebrate Easter at Dakota's Steakhouse with a three-course meal. (Photo by Beckley)

This year, celebrate Easter at Dakota’s with a special three-course prix-fixe menu available from 10 am to 2 pm. For $58 per adult and $29 per child, the menu features several bites for the table, an entree choice between a French lobster omelet, short rib breakfast hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, steak & eggs, and so much more, and desserts for the table.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 2:30 - 4:30 PM

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2530 River Ridge
Open House
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3 Warrenton Drive
Open House
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 3 - 5 PM

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
6806 Waxbill Road
Open House
Cane Island
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/22 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
5828 Francis Oak Place
Open House
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 1:30 - 3:30 PM

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$394,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
1808 Northwood Street #A
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 Sunday 11 AM - 1 PM

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,899,999 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Open House
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/22 Saturday 2 - 4 PM

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Open House
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/22 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
14011 Old Gruene Court
Open House
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/22 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
13311 Kimberley Lane
Wilchester
FOR SALE

13311 Kimberley Lane
Houston, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
13311 Kimberley Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X