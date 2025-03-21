Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch (or Dinner)
Special Menus and Elegant Hotel Brunch Buffets for The HolidayBY Megan Ziots // 03.21.25
Easter is just a month away — on Sunday, April 20, to be exact. If you haven’t booked your brunch reservation yet, do not fret. We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Easter with special menus or elegant brunch buffets.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Easter, enjoy lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant, Fearing’s. For $150 per person, the hotspot features a three-course prix-fixe menu. Starter options include Texas French toast with chicken fried Lockhart Quail or Mexican colossal shrimp. You can opt for the West Texas Mopped beef filet or spinach herb marinated Mesquite grilled lamp chops for a main. And enjoy brown butter carrot cake or coconut cream pie verrine for dessert.
There will also be live music on the patio and family-friendly activities like a petting zoo.
This Michelin-recognized Mexican spot in Dallas’ Design District is offering a special prix-fixe Easter menu from 11 am to 8 pm on April 20. The menu will have add-ons available, as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($99 per person)
On April 20, head up to the top of Forty Five Ten for an Easter Brunch at Mirador from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Crafted by Executive Chef Travis Wyatt, the menu features holiday specials like ham & eggs, roasted mushroom & spinach quiche, buttermilk pancakes, caviar donuts, and more.
The restaurant will also host a special Easter Tea on April 19 at 2:30 pm for $89 per adult ($35 for kids).
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
For the first time, this sky-high Italian steakhouse at The National will be offering Easter Brunch from 10 am to 2:45 pm on April 20. For $125 per person ($35 per child), the prix-fixe menu will feature starters for the table like pastries, Deviled eggs, and a yogurt parfait (oysters or caviar waffles are available for an additional cost), an entree choice of king crab benedict, steak & eggs, ricotta pancakes, and more, sides, and al la carte desserts for $18 each. There will also be specialty cocktails and an Easter egg hunt for families.
On Easter Sunday, this new Harwood District hotel is hosting an Easter Bunny Brunch from 10 am to 1 pm. Tickets are $125 per person ($50 for kids) and includes a complimentary mimosa (for those 21 and up), fresh fruit platters, salads, tea sandwiches, and classic breakfast dishes. Chef stations feature prime rib, eggs benedict, honey ham, and more. A seafood station includes shrimp and oysters as well.
For $80 per person, this favorite sushi restaurant is hosting Easter brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm on April 20. The menu will include Nobu favorites, sushi, salads, pastries & desserts, as well as chef stations and live DJ entertainment.
For $80 per person, this new Uptown steakhouse with Korean and New Orleans inspiration is featuring its first brunch with an Easter brunch prix-fixe menu from 11 am to 2 pm. Guests can expect dishes such as Texas Wagyu Toast, Foie Gras French Toast (Hong Kong style French Toast with foie gras), Spicy Duck Hash, Salmon Benedict with lyonnaise potatoes, and Lobster Frittata.
The Adolphus
On April 20 from 10 am to 1:30 pm, The Adolphus hotel is hosting an Easter brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom. Diners can expect carving stations, pasta and risotto, omelets, a raw bar, desserts, and more. Tickets include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and valet parking. ($140 per adult, $50 for kids)
This new upscale Indian restaurant in Las Colinas is cooking up a special Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 11 am to 3 pm on April 20. It will feature an array of stations with standout brunch items such as Delhi Butter Chicken, Sanjh Signature Goat Curry, Chinatown Chili Garlic Fish, Matar Paneer Makhana, and more. Live action stations will be available including Gol Gappa, Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Tikki, and a Dosa Station. ($65 per adult, $32.50 per child)
Impress your family this Easter Sunday with a reservation at this Dallas hotspot on Knox Street. Another Duro Hospitality concept that is Michelin-recognized, Mister Charles is offering a special prix-fixe Easter menu from 11 am to 8 pm. The menu will have add-ons available, as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($125 per person)
Head up to the 27th floor at the Hilton Anatole on Easter Sunday for a brunch experience featuring chef-curated dishes, classic breakfast favorites, omelet stations, pastries, and more. ($89 per adult, $35 for kids)
This year, celebrate Easter at Dakota’s with a special three-course prix-fixe menu available from 10 am to 2 pm. For $58 per adult and $29 per child, the menu features several bites for the table, an entree choice between a French lobster omelet, short rib breakfast hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, steak & eggs, and so much more, and desserts for the table.