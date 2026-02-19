Houston’s More Casual Restaurant Weeks Heats Up the Winter Dining Scene — Eat Drink HTX Is Here

The fifth annual Eat Drink HTX will be held from February 15 through February 28, your favorite participating casual and fast-casual dining venues like Traveler's Cart in the Montrose are participating. Photo courtesy of Traveler's Cart.

Pad Thai from RIm Tanon, one of the dozens of casual restaurants participating in this year's Eat Drink HTX. Photo courtesy of Rim Tanon.

The new Murray's Pizza & Wine in Memorial is one of many restaurants participating in Eat, Drink HTX.

An array of healthful bowls await at the new Honest Mary's in River Oaks. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Houston Restaurant Weeks is held in the sleepy, hot, and humid month of August when Bayou City restaurant sales often plummet. But Eat Drink HTX is a different kind of restaurant weeks. A more casual one in the heart of winter.

Taking place now through February 28, participating casual and fast-casual restaurants are offering discounted meals with $15 lunches and $25 dinners. More than 80 restaurants are taking part. And for every meal sold, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank and its ongoing fight against hunger in the H-Town community.

“In the past, we have designated two beneficiaries, but this year the board made the decision that proceeds will benefit our longtime partner, the Houston Food Bank,” Cleverly Stone Foundation president Katie Stone says. “Eat Drink HTX was created to boost the restaurant industry, which is typically not as profitable at this time of year.

“The additional benefit is that the Houston Food Bank receives funds that will allow it to serve the many in need in our community. Truly carrying on the legacy my mother Cleverley Stone intended for it and Houston Restaurant Weeks.”

Encouraging restaurants from across the greater Houston area to participate, with areas north of the city, including Lake Conroe, Magnolia and The Woodlands, and south to Clear Lake and Galveston all in, the organizers have inspired a host of accessible-priced restaurants to participate. Each one is offering a lower price point for two-dish brunch, lunch and dinners.

The Eat Drink HTX menus are live on the website and this fifth annual edition brings returning favorites such as Cellar 7, da Gama Canteen, Dandelion Cafe, District 7, Ember & Greens, Epicure Cafe, Fadi’s Mediterranean, Flip ‘n Patties, Kriti Kitchen, La Calle Tacos, Noon Mirch Kitchen + Bar, Real Agave, Rim Tanon, Roost, State Fare Kitchen & Bar, and Woody’s Hideaway back. Newbies to Eat, Drink HTX include B.B. Italia, El Tiempo, Good God, Nadine’s, Honest Mary’s, Los Tios, Murray’s Pizza & Wine, Nelson’s, OMG! Burger, Peppaz HTX, Slip n Sliders and Traveler’s Cart.

The Allen Swipe













Next

“Eat Drink HTX is a great way for Houstonians to have a great meal while supporting the Houston Food Bank,” Houston Food Bank president and CEO Brian Greene says. “Funds raised through this event will enable us to source more nutritious food for area families facing food insecurity. I am so thankful to The Cleverley Stone Foundation for making Eat Drink HTX possible.”

Since 1982, the Houston Food Bank has provided 140 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through 1,600 community partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Not to mention, they advocate for policy change and promote a dialogue on ways to increase access to healthy food.

For more information on Eat Drink HTX, go here.