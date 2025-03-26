The Owners of Hudson House Will Debut a New Mexican Restaurant in Dallas’ Snider Plaza

The Dallas restaurant group behind Hudson House, Drake’s, Anchor Sushi Bar, and so many more, Vandelay Hospitality will debut its first Mexican concept, El Molino, at Snider Plaza this summer.

CEO of Vandelay Hunter Pond has slowly been taking over University Park’s Snider Plaza over the past few years. His first restaurant, East Hampton Sandwich Company debuted there 13 years ago. New Orleans-inspired chophouse Jack & Harry’s opened in 2024, and was followed by the most recent from the group, French concept Bar Sardine. You’ve got to try the cheeseburger created by Executive Chef Elliot Azoulay. It was one of our favorite bites from new Dallas restaurants in 2024. And this summer, El Molino will debut in the Plaza.

Inside El Molino

In May of 2024, Vandelay Hospitality announced that it was scrapping plans for a new Italian restaurant called Montecito’s that would go into a new building at Snider Plaza. They would instead take over the former Douglas Bar and Grill space for a new Mexican concept — El Molino.

Almost a year later, El Molino is finally opening in the Park Cities. The intimate, upscale restaurant “will offer a fresh, elevated take on a beloved classic: smoked fajitas in a variety of globally inspired forms,” says a release. “With a menu rooted in smoky, bold flavors and a warm, elegant ambiance, El Molino invites guests to experience Mexican cuisine reimagined through a modern lens.”

Inspired by the energy of Mexico City and the elegance of French design, the space will feature only 65 seats with a small eight-seat bar. Think moody, romantic vibes with dark wood and white tablecloths and candlelight. Similar to Bar Sardine, Pond states that El Molino will continue “to add moody and alluring ambiance dining experiences to the area, and transforming Snider Plaza into a must-visit dining destination for the city as a whole.”

Open for lunch and dinner, the menu will offer fajitas made with smoked quail, smoked sausage, and more. The drink program will feature “elevated” margaritas with “a refined and unique take on this classic Mexican drink.”

We’ll keep you updated on when you can officially check out Vandelay’s El Molino.