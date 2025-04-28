Restaurants / Openings

Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman Leaves José To Open New Dallas Restaurant With Culinary Vets Victor Rojas and Carlos Marquez

Eledi Is The Culmination of The Trio's Friendship and Years of Working Together

BY // 04.28.25
Eledi Dallas

Victor Rojas, Anastacia Quinones-Pittman, Carlos Marquez of the newly formed Oh Hi Hospitality group are debuting Eledi later this year. (Photo by Paul Torres)

After around six years as José’s Executive Chef (and three James Beard Award semifinalist nods for Best Chef: Texas at the Mexican restaurant), Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman is pursuing a new venture. Later this year, the acclaimed Dallas chef will be opening a new restaurant called Eledi.

Quiñones-Pittman is teaming up with fellow José alum and culinary veterans, operations director Victor Rojas and beverage director Carlos Marquez, for their newly formed Oh Hi Hospitality Group. Eledi will be the first concept they create together.

“Eledi is the culmination of our friendship and the many years we’ve spent working together,” says Quiñones-Pittman in a release. “The concept reflects our passion for culinary and hospitality excellence and our belief that the best restaurants are rooted in tradition, family, community, and cooking with heritage.”

Although the location of the new restaurant has not yet been disclosed, we do know that Quiñones-Pittman‘s knowledge and skill for reinterpreting Mexican culinary techniques will inspire Eledi’s menu. A highlight of the culinary program will be live-fire cooking, and of course, her innovative techniques such as nixtamalizing corn in-house to craft the freshest tortillas. But Quiñones-Pittman says that she is looking to transcend boundaries with Eledi.

“While my background and passions are anchored in Mexican techniques and flavors, my goal is to avoid being defined by one genre,” she says. “My approach is to stay true to the spirit of the cuisine while allowing it to grow and evolve, letting every dish be shaped by the people who cook it and the communities that enjoy it.”

The name Eledi comes from a combination of Quiñones-Pittman’s mother’s name (Elena) and her husband’s mother’s name (Diana). She says that family, tradition, and legacy all play an important role in the inspiration of this new concept.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day

“We hope to create a place that is as warm and inviting as having family dinner at home,” says Rojas. “From guests to staff, we want everyone who comes through Eledi’s doors to know that they are valued, loved, respected, and appreciated. We want to build a soul that you can feel from the inside out, whether you are dining with us or working alongside us. Everything about what we are doing is intentional and designed to embrace our local culture and community.”

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Eledi, but we’re excited for anything that Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman does in Dallas.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
read full series
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Featured Properties

Swipe
3224 Alabama Court
Open House
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/4 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Melanie Shaper
This property is listed by: Melanie Shaper (713) 594-6082 Email Realtor
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
6402 Brookside Drive
EADO
FOR SALE

6402 Brookside Drive
Houston, TX

$349,500 Learn More about this property
Danny Pleason
This property is listed by: Danny Pleason (832) 661-1502 Email Realtor
6402 Brookside Drive
1509 Colorado Street
Washington East | Sabine
FOR SALE

1509 Colorado Street
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
1509 Colorado Street
3514 Suffolk Drive
Open House
Highland Village | Mid Lane
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/3 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tracey Smith
This property is listed by: Tracey Smith (912) 222-5128 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
2402 Briar Ridge Drive
Briar Grove Court
FOR SALE

2402 Briar Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2402 Briar Ridge Drive
2308 Briarglen Drive
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2308 Briarglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,199,993 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
2308 Briarglen Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X