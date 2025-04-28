Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman Leaves José To Open New Dallas Restaurant With Culinary Vets Victor Rojas and Carlos Marquez

Victor Rojas, Anastacia Quinones-Pittman, Carlos Marquez of the newly formed Oh Hi Hospitality group are debuting Eledi later this year. (Photo by Paul Torres)

After around six years as José’s Executive Chef (and three James Beard Award semifinalist nods for Best Chef: Texas at the Mexican restaurant), Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman is pursuing a new venture. Later this year, the acclaimed Dallas chef will be opening a new restaurant called Eledi.

Quiñones-Pittman is teaming up with fellow José alum and culinary veterans, operations director Victor Rojas and beverage director Carlos Marquez, for their newly formed Oh Hi Hospitality Group. Eledi will be the first concept they create together.

“Eledi is the culmination of our friendship and the many years we’ve spent working together,” says Quiñones-Pittman in a release. “The concept reflects our passion for culinary and hospitality excellence and our belief that the best restaurants are rooted in tradition, family, community, and cooking with heritage.”

Although the location of the new restaurant has not yet been disclosed, we do know that Quiñones-Pittman‘s knowledge and skill for reinterpreting Mexican culinary techniques will inspire Eledi’s menu. A highlight of the culinary program will be live-fire cooking, and of course, her innovative techniques such as nixtamalizing corn in-house to craft the freshest tortillas. But Quiñones-Pittman says that she is looking to transcend boundaries with Eledi.

“While my background and passions are anchored in Mexican techniques and flavors, my goal is to avoid being defined by one genre,” she says. “My approach is to stay true to the spirit of the cuisine while allowing it to grow and evolve, letting every dish be shaped by the people who cook it and the communities that enjoy it.”

The name Eledi comes from a combination of Quiñones-Pittman’s mother’s name (Elena) and her husband’s mother’s name (Diana). She says that family, tradition, and legacy all play an important role in the inspiration of this new concept.

“We hope to create a place that is as warm and inviting as having family dinner at home,” says Rojas. “From guests to staff, we want everyone who comes through Eledi’s doors to know that they are valued, loved, respected, and appreciated. We want to build a soul that you can feel from the inside out, whether you are dining with us or working alongside us. Everything about what we are doing is intentional and designed to embrace our local culture and community.”

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Eledi, but we’re excited for anything that Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman does in Dallas.