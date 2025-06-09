A New Dallas Bistro Led By Chef Kyle Farr and Michelin Cocktail Winner Julian Shaffer Debuts in Former Chido Taco Lounge

Last year, Frisco-based Chído Taco Lounge (now called Casa Alma Restaurante Mexicano) opened its second location in Dallas proper, and former Rye bar manager Julian Shaffer won the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Texas Exceptional Cocktails Award. Now, both Blaine McGowan’s taco concept and Shaffer are taking new directions. ELLA, an intimate American bistro with modern comfort food, is taking over Chido in Preston Hollow Village, and Shaffer is on board as General Manager and Beverage Director.

Led by Executive Chef Kyle Farr (Sachet, Boulevardier), ELLA will open for dinner on June 17, with lunch and brunch launching later on. The only aspect not changing at the space is the tequila speakeasy upstairs, Customs.

A Female-Forward Design

The restaurant space “has a female-forward [is this becoming a thing?] feel blending modern design with a warm and inviting atmosphere,” states a release. What does that mean? Guests enter through a “romantically lit” patio into a dining room with “earthy green paneled walls, dramatic 12-foot globe chandeliers, a rosy red tiled bar, and cozy booths blend old-world sensibility with modern charm. Hidden behind elegant drapery lies a semi-secret staircase that leads guests to Customs.”

Food and Drinks

As for the menu, Chef Farr will be cooking up standout dishes like shrimp & masa dumplings, steak tartare, pork cheeks, short rib, salmon, and bolognese. And of course created by Shaffer, the cocktail menu features signature drinks including the Chocolate Raspberries, Poached Pear, Summer Daiquiri (with Charanda, watermelon, and mint), Salsa Verde Ranch Water, and Shiso Gin & Tonic.

“We wanted to bring something to the neighborhood that wasn’t there — something welcoming and refined. We want to hit on all cylinders with this concept: exceptional food, drinks, and service,” says McGowan in a statement.

Starting on Tuesday, June 17, ELLA will be open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm, while Customs is currently open the same days from 5 pm to midnight.