Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants

The Real Secret Of Wine Pairings — When a Riesling Met an Indian Curry Dish

Don't Be Afraid to be Daring

By //

1/0
The Eroica riesling is a great pairing for seafood, including crab claws. (Courtesy Chateau Ste. Michelle)

The Eroica riesling is a great pairing for seafood, including crab claws. (Courtesy Chateau Ste. Michelle)

The 2024 Eroica Riesling is a Germany/Washington State joint venture.

The 2024 Eroica Riesling is a Germany/Washington State joint venture.

Make sure you drain and press your tofu before you brown it.

Make sure you drain and press your tofu before you brown it.

Riesling loves spicy dishes, such as this tofu curry made with Indian spices. (The Brockhaus)

Riesling loves spicy dishes, such as this tofu curry made with Indian spices. (The Brockhaus)

One night, not so long ago, I decided to make a curry dish. It would be piquant, it would be made with cream and fresh chili peppers, and it would include tofu, which I planned to sear in a pan until it was well browned. I’d garnish it with basil, basil grown on my balcony in West Los Angeles.

When I cook, I always think about the wine (or wines) I would like to drink with the dishes.

Pairings is a word one sees often in culinary milieus, and it’s used with alacrity for good reason. The wines I choose to serve my dinner guests are selected as companions to the food. They might accentuate a certain flavor element or ingredient. Or they could serve as a counterpoint to a dish. I love how a juicy, racy red wine tastes with a pepperoni pizza. And some of my best moments have been spent eating oysters while drinking chablis.

Conversely, how about halloumi and a big Gigondas? Or a sparkling rosé and beef short ribs? I have offered these two pairings at dinners, and when guests saw them on the menu they expressed disbelief at the former combination and incredulity at the latter (in the case of a gentleman who was in the habit of drinking nothing but heavy cabernet sauvignons with his beef).

In the end, once they put the food and wine in their mouths, they conceded that the pairings worked.

What should you take from all of this? First, the classic food and wine pairings are classics for a reason. Use them as part of your repertoire. Second, don’t be afraid to blur the lines, or surprise your dinner guests (and yourself).

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026

Above all, taste. Often. Taste when cooking. Taste with intention when pairing food and wine.

Make sure you drain and press your tofu before you brown it.
Make sure you drain and press your tofu before you brown it.
Riesling loves spicy dishes, such as this tofu curry made with Indian spices. (The Brockhaus)
Riesling loves spicy dishes, such as this tofu curry made with Indian spices. (The Brockhaus)

Now back to that curry, and what I drank with it. It was an Eroica Riesling, 2024 vintage, an off-dry wine produced from a joint venture between Dr. Loosen and Chateau Ste. Michelle. It’s a low-alcohol (11 percent), vibrant, fresh and delicious riesling.

One that, as I was certain it would, paired well with the tofu curry, which I made by roasting red onions, garlic and ginger in sunflower oil. I made a spice mixture that included toasted and ground cumin seeds, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, red chili, fenugreek, cinnamon, coriander and several other components.

A highlight for my palate was the play between the wine and the touch of cinnamon in the dish.

Eroica
The 2024 Eroica Riesling is a Germany/Washington State joint venture.

The Eroica’s aromas — papaya, peach and other stone fruit and springtime grass — give way to a comforting minerality and notes of honey and cold-river stones. A medium body and whispering acidity complete the wine.

The fruit here comes from the Evergreen Vineyard, which is in the Ancient Lakes AVA and is a wonderful example of cool-climate growth. Grapes were harvested at night and went directly to press, and the wine was aged for 10 months in stainless steel.

The Eroica represents great value. It sports a suggested retails price of $22, but is often available for a bit less (buy it here). If you already know and love riesling, this one will not turn you off. And if you are new to the wines produced from this noble grape, give this wine a try.

Trending

  1. Why Alex Bregman Thinks Will Davis Is a Home Run Hire For University of Houston Baseball — a PaperCity Exclusive
  2. The Winning Projects of the 2026 PaperCity Design Awards Houston Are Revealed
  3. Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Chef Omar Flores’ New Coastal Mexican Spot, Seegars Deli, and More
  4. A Woodlands-Area Winery Just Crushed the Competition — Wild Stallion Vineyards Goes Double Gold
  5. Houston Jewelry Fave Teams Up With Women’s Suits Guru For a Special Showcase — Zadok and The Studio Mayfair Meet Cute

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Pour
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Caruth Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3518 Caruth Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Caruth Boulevard
3914 Dunhaven Road
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3914 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3914 Dunhaven Road
6347 Woodland Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6347 Woodland Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jean Bateman
This property is listed by: Jean Bateman (214) 912-9288 Email Realtor
6347 Woodland Drive
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,799,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4511 Watauga Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4511 Watauga Road
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4511 Watauga Road
3849 Hawick Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3849 Hawick Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Maureen Frieze
This property is listed by: Maureen Frieze (214) 929-1166 Email Realtor
3849 Hawick Lane
48 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

48 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
48 Ash Bluff Lane
6834 Northridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6834 Northridge Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6834 Northridge Drive
6605 Mimosa Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6605 Mimosa Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6605 Mimosa Lane
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$10,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
Make Your Move
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X