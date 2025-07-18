Visit Yun Loy Asian Market in The Woodlands for all your Asian grocery staples.
The Best Ethnic Grocery Stores In The Woodlands — Where a World Of Food Awaits

Authentic Tastes From Around the Globe Close To Home

BY // 07.18.25
One of the most enjoyable aspects of The Woodlands is the diverse food you can experience without having to travel. There are a multitude of topnotch ethnic restaurants to enjoy right within the community. But while dining out is always fun, cooking at home with the authentic ingredients of worldly food can take things to another level.

Thankfully, The Woodlands boasts a broad range of ethnic grocery stores, locally run and brimming with bold flavors. And Trump’s tariffs (while alarming) are not holding them back from continuing to deliver what this diverse community craves. These are the Best Ethnic Grocery Stores in The Woodlands:

Yun Loy Asian Market

475 Sawdust Rd
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-292-7770

Website

Yun Loy

Yun Loy has everything you need to make your favorite Asian dishes at home.

Got a hankering for authentic Asian staples? Check out Yun Loy Asian Market. Whether you’re looking for ingredients to make your own bubble tea, a variety of noodles, or topnotch sauces and seasonings, Yun Loy offers an impressive selection of options.

This Sawdust market is open from 9 am to 8 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays.

The British Choice

6402 FM 1488, Suite 5
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

281-771-9977

Website

British Choice 2

Looking for the perfect pastries to complete your British tea party? Visit the British Choice store for authentic treats.

With imported British foods, traditional British recipes and British foods locally made and fresh in-store, The British Choice market has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re picking up pre-packaged scones to complete your own British tea party or craving some sausages and bacon, you’ll find everything British you could evert crave at this store in The Woodlands.

With a new location in Westwood Village in Magnolia, you don’t have to travel far to visit a store truly fit for a queen or king.

The British Choice is open from 11 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 pm to 4 pm on Sundays.

Don Tomate Meat Market

9411 FM 1488, Suite 100
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

281-571-3661

Website

Don Tomate

Visit Don Tomate's newest location in Magnolia for all your authentic Mexican eats.

Don Tomate Meat Market, a Mexican grocery store, has a new location off FM 1488. Having just opened last month, this family-owned and operated store features staples such as fajita meat, fresh produce and freshly-baked goods.

Don Tomate also sells some household items, and there are locations in Cypress and Tomball too.

Don Tomate is open from 6 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 7 am to 9 pm on Sundays.

For more information, go here.

India Gourmet Spices

26752 I-45
Oak Ridge North, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-419-3688

Website

India Gourmet Spices

India Gourmet Spices has a variety of Indian foods, groceries, and seasonings.

Serving the Woodlands area for nearly 20 years, India Gourmet Spices is a local staple. You’ll find a variety of Indian foods, groceries, spices, fresh vegetables, Zabiha halal meat and poultry, rice, herbs, lentils, cooking oils, and a variety of tea, coffee and fresh sweets.

They also have international phone cards and the latest Bollywood movies and music.

India Gourmet Spices is open from 10 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

For more information about what is available in-store, go here.

OlaTee African Cafe

501 Sawdust Rd, Suite K
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-246-8226

Website

Olatee

OlaTee offers a traditional African food mart as well as a family dining experience at their cafe.

OlaTee African Mart and Cafe offers traditional African groceries to purchase and family dining. At the mart, you can purchase authentic foodstuffs to take home and prepare yourself. Or eat some of the best African food in The Woodlands right there.

The cafe is a three-in-one venue experience with a lounge, bar and full-service dining. Some of the signature dishes are the jollof rice, fried rice, fufu, pounded yam and asaro.

OlaTree also offers catering for events, as well as takeout lunch and dinner options.

Located off Sawdust, OlaTee is open from 10 am to 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays.

K&K Grocery & Halal Meat

26434 Lexington Road, Suite A
Spring, TX 77373  |  Map

 

832-585-1084

Website

K&K

The butcher at K and K Grocery speaks three languages and can help you with all your halal meat needs.

K&K Grocery brings Indo-Pak groceries and 100 percent fresh halal meat. The store has authentic food staples, pre-packaged products, and you can also get your meat fresh and cut to order. Their butcher speaks three languages: English, Urdu and Arabic.

This local market is open from 10 am to 9:30 pm every day of the week.

Ararat International Supermarket

2111 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388  |  Map

 

346-365-5221

Website

Ararat

Ararat International Supermarket offers foodstuffs with a blend of Eastern European and Central Asian flavors.

Founded with a vision to offer a diverse range of international foods, and rooted in the traditions of European and Mediterranean cuisines, Ararat International Supermarket offers a blend of authentic Eastern European and Central Asian flavors.

Several items are made in-house, including plov, salads, shashlik and baba ghanoush. You can also find fresh deli meats, cheeses, baked goods, meats and more at the store.

Located off Spring Cypress Road, this international market is open from 10 am to 8 pm seven days a week.

Woodland Desi Grocery & Halal Meat

8546 Texas 242 Access Rd
Conroe, TX 77385  |  Map

 

936-273-5808

Website

Woodland Desi 2

Fresh halal meat and other groceries are available at Woodland Desi.

Woodland Desi Grocery offers a variety of Asian groceries, fresh vegetables, fish, fresh halal meat and frozen items such as naan, parathas, ready-to-eat kabobs, chicken tenders and more. There are also cooked items from the kitchen, including biryani with chicken, goat, or beef, Karahi Gosht, fresh kabobs and vegetarian options.

Woodland Desi Grocery is open from 10 am to 9 pm seven days a week.

Bazaar Istanbul Spring

25115 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

832-732-1944

Website

Bazaar Istanbul inside

Bazaar Istanbul has a variety of authentic, international groceries.

Bazaar Istanbul, located off Gosling Road ,serves halal meat and international groceries. Expect items such as California grape leaves, Dubai chocolate and international drinks and sodas.

You can also purchase whole goats, lambs and cows from the farm of your choice, with services like cutting and packaging offered for sacrificial animal needs.

Bazaar Istanbul is open from 9 am to 9 pm every day of the week.

For more on the current specials and what’s in stock, go here.

