A First Taste of Evelyn — A New Old Hollywood-Inspired Steakhouse in Dallas’ Design District

You have three options when you walk into the new Design District steakhouse, EVELYN. You can sit at the glamorous bar in The Ruby Room, take a left for the main dining room (aka The Piano Room — I can confirm that there is actually a piano), or head right and enjoy some nightlife in Room Seven. On a recent visit, we dined in The Piano Room, but after seeing the space in person, we’ll definitely be back to grab a martini and listen to some tunes under the showstopping disco ball ceiling on a Friday night in Room Seven.

EVELYN comes from Reach Hospitality, the owners of the nearby The Mexican — named one of the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants in 2023 and the most expensive restaurant to be built in Dallas (at the time) at $11.5 million.

Designed by ICRAVE design firm (Catch, STK), the restaurant‘s various spaces are inspired by different eras of entertainment. For instance, Room Seven is a late-night lounge with a “’70s and ’80s dance floor vibe.” It also leans female with its name and with its decor. You will not see a single man in the many portraits in The Piano Room.

Martinis and Cocktails at EVELYN

As for the menu, always start with a martini at EVELYN. I’m not usually a martini gal, but The House surprised me. It’s made with a white balsamic vinegar, Bombay Sapphire gin, and vermouth and comes served in an ice-cold martini glass (that will be replaced by a server if it sits too long). If you’re a pair, you can opt for the Dirty Duo, which is the martini service for two. Or maybe even splurge with one of the priciest new drinks in Dallas — $150 The Price of Fame featuring Nolet’s Reserve Gin, dry vermouth, black truffle bitters, and caviar-stuffed olives.

A couple of other cocktail favorites include the Seven Deadly Husbands (Maker’s Mark, amaro Montenegro, peach, lemon, and foam) and The Passionate Kiss — a vodka, Licor 43, orange, passion fruit, and lime martini served with a sidecar or Prosecco.

What Dishes To Order at EVELYN

Inspired by classic Hollywood steakhouses, EVELYN’s menu features all kinds of steaks, seafood, fresh salads, and indulgent sides. You’ll also find a selection of caviar and seafood towers if you’re really looking to make a celebration out of your evening.

For our first visit, we opted for the wagyu cheesesteak bites and jumbo lump crab cake to start. With caramelized onions, provolone mornay, and black truffle, the mini cheesesteaks take at least two to three bites, but were still delicious. The crab cake is also a stunner, as it comes with a tasty mustard lemon aioli and slaw.

For mains, I enjoyed the Ora King salmon served with a marinated heirloom tomato orzo and sautéed spinach. The surprisingly large piece of salmon also comes panko-crusted and is accompanied by an avocado aioli that you want to make sure to scoop up with each bite. My fiancé also snagged one of the remaining Spinalis — a 10-ounce steak that EVELYN only offers about 10 of each night. It’s a highly sought-after cut of beef and is known to be the most flavorful part of the ribeye. I recommend pairing with the Chipotle Amor sauce for a little kick of something different, as well as sides like the au gratin potato pave and haricot verts.

I was jealous when I saw a group of friends sharing the massive Maine lobster linguine (available in a half or full size). It’s not often that a dish comes out looking as pretty as its professionally shot photograph, but this one did. Next time!

Dessert should be required at EVELYN. I would’ve been sad if I had missed one of the showstopping, indulgent treats like the Chocolate Decadence. If you’re thinking, this looks like way too much chocolate, that was my first thought. It’s not. A mix of dark chocolate cake, coffee ganache, crispy hazelnut phyllo, and brownie brittle, this dessert hits the spot. Other options include the standout Samoa Sundae with toasted coconut, salted caramel sauce, and chocolate fudge. We saw several groups celebrating birthdays with this cold treat topped with a sparkler candle. There’s also a crème brûlée cheesecake and sticky toffee cake.

With its various, spacious rooms, EVELYN can be great for a celebratory dinner or a night out on the dance floor. There’s also a private dining room in the back with its own entrance. Maybe the steakhouse will be the next Dallas hot spot for celebrity visitors?

With Gas Monkey Garage owner Richard Rawlings already making an appearance and becoming the first to purchase the $150 Price of Fame cocktail, and Leon Bridges often popping up down the street at Double D’s, EVELYN has the potential.