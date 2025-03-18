A Glamorous New Female-Forward Steakhouse Brings Old Hollywood Vibes to Dallas’ Design District

In 2022, the opening of Dallas-based Reach Hospitality debuted The Mexican in the Design District. One of the few upscale restaurants in the neighborhood at the time besides Town Hearth, Tango Room, and The Charles, the sleek Mexican spot was an exciting addition for those looking for a glamourous night out. In 2023, Prix Versailles named The Mexican one of the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants. At the time, the 11,000-square-foot space was the most expensive restaurant to be built in Dallas at $11.5 million (though Nuri Steakhouse broke this record in 2024 by spending $20 million on the Uptown spot).

Carbone Dallas and El Carlos Elegante opened soon after, but the debut of The Mexican created momentum for even more lavish restaurant openings in the Design District. West Hollywood supper club concept, Delilah, is headed to Hi Line Drive sometime this year. And on Wednesday, March 26, Reach Hospitality will debut its newest Design District hotspot at 1201 Turtle Creek Boulevard, EVELYN.

The EVELYN Design Is Inspired by Different Eras of Entertainment

Designed by ICRAVE design firm (Catch, STK), EVELYN’s 9,500-square-foot space will feature several rooms inspired by different eras of entertainment. The Piano Room is an intimate dining room where guests can enjoy the full menu of steak, seafood, and craft cocktails. Guests can also enjoy drinks at the main bar in The Ruby Room. And Room Seven is a late-night lounge with a “’70s and ’80s dance floor vibe.”

“With a design inspired by the bold glamour of decades past, EVELYN is a little bit disco, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, and always effortlessly cool,” says ICRAVE Design Manager Lisa Johnson in a release. “Every room reveals a different side of her personality, adding to her aura of mystery. Guests are drawn into her world through carefully curated spaces that radiate energy and an undeniable sense of intrigue. You’ll feel her presence in every detail — always familiar yet never seen.” Intriguing, indeed.

Co-founder of Reach, Todd Istre, explains that the idea started with the Room Seven lounge. “We felt Dallas was missing a luxury space where you could have dinner, dance, and enjoy a full night out all in one spot. We wanted to create something that bridges the gap between an Old Hollywood steakhouse and a sophisticated nightlife venue but also very intentionally female-forward, unlike any other steakhouse in town.”

The Food and Drinks at EVELYN

The new restaurant will feature a menu inspired by classic Hollywood steakhouses — “where nostalgic flavors and modern techniques come together.” This includes wagyu cheesesteak bites, a jumbo lump gulf crab & avocado stack, caviar service, seafood towners, and steaks: Texas wagyu strip, prime ribeye, Kansas City strip, F-1 wagyu tomahawk ribeye, and Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu. Diners will also find a whole Maine lobster linguine, bone-in veal chop parmesan, and Chilean sea bass.

The cocktail program features “classic, era-driven cocktails and a martini program that epitomizes style.” Martinis range from classics like The House (with white balsamic vinegar) to The Vesper. There’s also a martini service for two called the Dirty Duo. And if you’re looking to splurge, The Price of Fame is a $150 drink featuring Nolet’s Reserve Gin, dry vermouth, black truffle bitters, and caviar-stuffed olives. Other favorites inspired by the ’60s and ’70s include the Wagyu Manhattan (with A5 wagyu washed whiskey), a gin-based Time Stands Still, and the Seven Deadly Husbands with Maker’s Mark and bruleed peach.

EVELYN will be open every day except Monday. Guests can dine in the Piano Room from 4:30 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and until midnight on Thursday through Saturday. The Ruby Room and Seven Lounge are open from 4:30 pm to midnight on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and until 2 am on Thursday through Saturday.