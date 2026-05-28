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River Oaks District’s Newest Restaurant Brings Latin Flair and Plenty of Tequila Energy — Exilio Thrills a Posh Crowd

The Magic Of Color and a Tiered Fountain

By //

Photography Daniel Ortiz

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Shima Zangeneh, Amy Hadden, Angie Dreessen at the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shima Zangeneh, Amy Hadden, Angie Dreessen at the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tommy Nally, Pedro Teyuca, Chef Renato De Pirro celebrate the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tommy Nally, Pedro Teyuca, Chef Renato De Pirro celebrate the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Arturo Hernandez, Nary Sanchez, Pili Gonzalez at the Exilio opening party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Arturo Hernandez, Nary Sanchez, Pili Gonzalez at the Exilio opening party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Conchinita Pibil (slow roasted baby ig) served at Exilio on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Conchinita Pibil (slow roasted baby ig) served at Exilio on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig & Sarah Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig & Sarah Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Bonner, Kerry Bonner at the party opening Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Bonner, Kerry Bonner at the party opening Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dominique Delgado, Eric Saenz, Amanda Wickman, Steve Kennedy, Caroline Turner at the party opening Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dominique Delgado, Eric Saenz, Amanda Wickman, Steve Kennedy, Caroline Turner at the party opening Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Edward Sanchez, Polo Gutierrez at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Edward Sanchez, Polo Gutierrez at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Manolo Munoz, Tommy Nally, Casey & Manolo Munoz at the opening party for Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Manolo Munoz, Tommy Nally, Casey & Manolo Munoz at the opening party for Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Max Castroparedes, designer Carlos Castroparedes at the opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Max Castroparedes, designer Carlos Castroparedes at the opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer & Ross Koller at the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer & Ross Koller at the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan & Steve Solcher, Jan Bres, Poppi Massey at the opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan & Steve Solcher, Jan Bres, Poppi Massey at the opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The tres leches dressed in fresh fruit for the grand opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The tres leches dressed in fresh fruit for the grand opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Willie Lora, Raquel Gonzalez at the grand opening of Latin restaurant Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Willie Lora, Raquel Gonzalez at the grand opening of Latin restaurant Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

On a recent night, the three popular gents who gifted Houston with the sexy Bari restaurant in River Oaks District introduced their new Houston restaurant Exilio Latin Flair to a posh crowd equal to the sophisticated throng that regularly inhabits the tables at Bari. This new endeavor is tucked beneath the oaks in Harlow District, the chic Montrose hive where La Griglia draws its own brand of diners.

Owners & Operators_Tommy Nally_Pedro Teyuca_Chef Renato De Pirro_ExilioGO_DanielOrtizPhoto_050526 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tommy Nally, Pedro Teyuca, Chef Renato De Pirro celebrate the opening of Exilio Latin Flair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pedro Teyuca, Tommy Nally and Renato De Pirro of Bari Hospitality Group welcomed several hundred to the festive evening that pulsated with the sounds of mariachis. Cocktails and the vast array of tequilas and mezcals offered at the bar maintained the energy that is signature of these three amigos’ installations.

Max Castroparedes, Carlos Castroparedes_ExilioGO_DanielOrtizPhoto_050526
Max Castroparedes, designer Carlos Castroparedes at the opening of Exilio

Designer Carlos Castroparedes set the stage for dining from the pan-Latin menu. In his YouTube discussion of the restaurant he describes the design as “a fusion of all Latin style” and notes that “the magic of color is expressed here.” And then he boasts about the “amazing bathrooms.” Bari regulars should know Castroparedes from his design of that hotspot.

Beyond the colorful interiors, Exilio Latin Flair’s picturesque covered patio, anchored by a tiered fountain, delivers its own charm.

While lucky invitees explored the new restaurant, waiters passed a selection of dishes inspired by the cuisines of Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The roasted pigling was particularly interesting as was the tres leches bedecked with a colorful array of fresh fruits.

Craig and Sarah Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ_ExilioGO_DanielOrtizPhoto_050526
Craig & Sarah Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District

In addition to the made-to-order tacos, party food at Exilio Latin Flair included appetizers such as pan de yuca mini sandwiches with beef tenderloin and chimichurri, chicken skewers with mole, mini tuna tostadas and more.

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PC Seen: Shima Zangeneh, Amy Hadden, Max Castroparedes, Angie Dreessen, Susan and Steve Solcher, Jan Bres, Poppi Massey, Sarah and Craig Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ, Poppi Massey, Dominique Delgado, Eric Saenz, and Edward Sanchez.

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