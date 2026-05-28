River Oaks District’s Newest Restaurant Brings Latin Flair and Plenty of Tequila Energy — Exilio Thrills a Posh Crowd

The tres leches dressed in fresh fruit for the grand opening of Exilio (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Edward Sanchez, Polo Gutierrez at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig & Sarah Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ at the opening party for Exilio Latin restaurant in Harlow District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

On a recent night, the three popular gents who gifted Houston with the sexy Bari restaurant in River Oaks District introduced their new Houston restaurant Exilio Latin Flair to a posh crowd equal to the sophisticated throng that regularly inhabits the tables at Bari. This new endeavor is tucked beneath the oaks in Harlow District, the chic Montrose hive where La Griglia draws its own brand of diners.

Pedro Teyuca, Tommy Nally and Renato De Pirro of Bari Hospitality Group welcomed several hundred to the festive evening that pulsated with the sounds of mariachis. Cocktails and the vast array of tequilas and mezcals offered at the bar maintained the energy that is signature of these three amigos’ installations.

Designer Carlos Castroparedes set the stage for dining from the pan-Latin menu. In his YouTube discussion of the restaurant he describes the design as “a fusion of all Latin style” and notes that “the magic of color is expressed here.” And then he boasts about the “amazing bathrooms.” Bari regulars should know Castroparedes from his design of that hotspot.

Beyond the colorful interiors, Exilio Latin Flair’s picturesque covered patio, anchored by a tiered fountain, delivers its own charm.

While lucky invitees explored the new restaurant, waiters passed a selection of dishes inspired by the cuisines of Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The roasted pigling was particularly interesting as was the tres leches bedecked with a colorful array of fresh fruits.

In addition to the made-to-order tacos, party food at Exilio Latin Flair included appetizers such as pan de yuca mini sandwiches with beef tenderloin and chimichurri, chicken skewers with mole, mini tuna tostadas and more.

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PC Seen: Shima Zangeneh, Amy Hadden, Max Castroparedes, Angie Dreessen, Susan and Steve Solcher, Jan Bres, Poppi Massey, Sarah and Craig Stanfield, Nellie Gonzalez, John Happ, Poppi Massey, Dominique Delgado, Eric Saenz, and Edward Sanchez.