Seasonal coffee with a side of a seasonal macaroon at Common Bond? Perfection. And just some of the fall drinks and food you can find in The Woodlands. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Common Bond has your fall coffee covered. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Wilderlove Coffee serves festive fall sips this season. (Photo courtesy of Wilderlove)

Spice up your evening with one of State Fare's delicious seasonal cocktails. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

Celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest with a Yard House beer flight. (Photo courtesy of Yard House)

Restaurants

The Woodlands’ Best Fall Food and Drinks — Where To Get Pumpkin Spice, Cool Cocktails, Treats and More

Embracing the Best Drinks Season Doesn't Depend On the Weather

With fall officially here calendar wise (if not yet in temperatures), special food and drink options abound in The Woodlands. Whether it’s a spiced latte or a bold cocktails, this is a land where fall flavors are celebrated. After all, just because it’s near 90 degrees out does not mean you shouldn’t enjoy the real harvests of fall. Pumpkin spice, cider and more shouldn’t be missed. So embrace the season of fall food.

Here are the Best Fall Coffee, Cocktails and Treats In The Woodlands:

Barbarossa Coffee

9222 Louetta Rd Suite 106
Spring, TX 77379  |  Map

 

832-559-7684

Website

Barbarossa Coffee

Sip inot the season at Barbarossa Coffee.

Barbarossa Coffee gives fall classics a decadent twist this season. Indulge in the Iced Pumpkin Truffle Latte, sip a frosty Pumpkin Frappe or cozy up with the Iced Chocolate-Kissed Fall Latte.

Want something a little different? Try the crisp Iced Markie Latte with notes of apple and caramel, the rich Pumpkin Pie Latte or the spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte.

With cafes in both Tomball and Spring, Barbarossa makes it easy to savor the season seven days a week.

Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 8 pm, Saturdays from 7 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

281-975-2300

Website

Common Bond fall coffee

Delicious seasonal coffee with a pumpkin macaron? Perfection. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Pumpkin spice season is here, and Common Bond serves it in style. Expect cozy lattes, nutty cold brews and spiced cider that’s just as refreshing iced as it is steamed.

Of course, no fall stop is complete without something sweet. Treat yourself to the over-the-top Pumpkin Pie Supreme Roll or a dainty PSL Macaron. Both are designed to pair perfectly with your seasonal coffee fix.

Common Bond at City Place is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 7 am to 8 pm.

Wilderlove Coffee

20823 FM 2854 Road
Montgomery, TX 77316  |  Map

 

Website

Wilderlove Coffee How bout them apples matcha

This matcha twist, How ’Bout Them Apples, is a delight.

Fall at Wilderlove is as fun as it is flavorful. The Soccer Mom tastes like pumpkin season in a cup. It’s creamy, spiced and topped with a cocoa-pepita crunch.

Apple fans will love How ’Bout Them Apples, a matcha latte that blends buttery sweetness with crisp orchard notes.

Looking for a twist? The Orange Spice Latte brings citrus, vanilla and chai together into a bold seasonal sip.

Explore Wilderlove’s full fall food and drinks menu, with weekly secret recipes revealed every Saturday on the coffee shop’s Facebook page.

Wilderlove is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 4 pm.

Serenity Sips Bar & Wellness Emporium

26411 Interstate 45 North
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

866-356-7480

Website

Serenity Sips coffee cheers

Serenity Sips brings wellness and seasonal comfort together.

For a holistic recharge, Serenity Sips aims to be more than a cafe. It’s a wellness destination. Alongside artisanal coffees and teas, you’ll find restorative experiences like the HOCATT sauna or Flowpresso therapy.

The fall menu leans into seasonal comfort with organic, thoughtful flavors. Sample a little of everything with the Warm Glow Coffee Flight. Settle in with one of the autumn lattes inspired by pumpkin spice, snickerdoodle or raspberry and white chocolate.

Serenity Sips is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8500

Website

Audrey Bar Pour

The Audrey offers a Fall Wine Dinner and seasonal cocktails this season.

Autumn nights call for festive cocktails and good company, and The Audrey delivers. Sip seasonal favorites such as pumpkin spice or caramel apple cocktails while soaking in the lively atmosphere.

Now through October 5, make it a night to remember at The Audrey’s Fall Wine Dinner. Pours from Reynolds Family Winery pair with a menu of scallops, halibut and chocolate for dessert. Tickets costs $95 and reservations are required.

The Audrey is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm.

To make a reservation, go here.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State Fare cocktail

Enjoy happy hour-priced seasonal cocktails during Texans games at State Fare.

Seasonal cocktails are in full swing at State Fare. The menu spans cozy, spiced creations to fruit-forward blends. Highlights include the Frozen Peach Pie Sangria, Autumn Affair, Chai Noon, El Jefe Old Fashioned and the Frozen Berry Surprise. Each one is crafted to capture the perfect taste of fall.

Football season gets its moment too. During Houston Texans games, enjoy a game day menu with discounted appetizers and happy hour-priced cocktails. Tailgating at home? State Fare offers frozen cocktails in 16 ounce or 32 ounce sizes, so you can take the party to go.

State Fare is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Weekend brunch runs 10 am to 4 pm.

To reserve a table, go here.

Yard House

1105 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-458-3035

Website

Yard House Oktoberfest Refillable Stein

Get ready to toast to Oktoberfest with a refillable souvenir stein at Yard House.

Raise your glass because Oktoberfest has arrived at Yard House. The annual celebration comes with a 32-ounce souvenir stein that’s refillable all season. Buy one for $15 plus the cost of a half-yard pour, then enjoy $5 refills daily.

The German tradition continues with Masskrugstemmen, the spirited art of stein-hoisting competitions. On tap this season are fan favorites such as Weihenstephaner Festbier, Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier, Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest and Samuel Adams Octoberfest. A non-alcoholic Athletic Oktoberfest Brew is also available.

Don’t forget to pair your stein with hearty German dishes created just for the season. You can view the full Oktoberfest menu here.

Yard House is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 am.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , #700
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Tommy Bahamas

Tommy Bahama offers the perfect blend of cozy autumn and island life. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahamas)

Tommy Bahama in Market Street toasts the season with a menu that blends cozy autumn flavors with the carefree spirit of island life.

Front and center is the Tipsy Cider, a cocktail that mixes the smooth warmth of Maker’s Mark, apple cider syrup and a dusting of cinnamon. You can pair it with indulgent seasonal bites, featuring the pillowy Sweet Potato Pierogi and a crave-worthy Wagyu French dip.

This menu invites you to sink into the season, cocktail in hand. Check out the full lineup of cocktails and dishes here.

Tommy Bahama is open Mondays from 11 am to 9 pm, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Happy Hour runs from 3 pm to 6 pm daily.

To make a reservation, go here.

