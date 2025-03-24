Chef Misti Norris Is Cooking Up a Stellar New Menu at Dallas’ Far-Out

The former Wriggly Tin space in Fair Park has transformed into something much more interesting with Far-Out. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)

At the end of last year, one of Dallas’ most acclaimed restaurants, Petra and the Beast, closed in Lakewood. Just over a year after it moved into its new, larger location (the original was also in East Dallas), chef Misti Norris shuttered the spot — noting in an Instagram post that the larger space was an issue. Since the closing, the James Beard-nominated chef has popped up at East Dallas bar Saint Valentine with her Rainbow Cat concept, as well as hosted a special five-course dinner at Far-Out. If you haven’t been to Far-Out yet, this is the time to go.

On a recent visit, we were surprised to see Norris’ name on the main menu. We discovered that Norris is currently running the kitchen and offering a menu of eight dishes at Far-Out. We can confirm that five of them are stellar; we just haven’t tried the other three yet.

Earlier this year, the former Wriggly Tin brewpub in Fair Park transformed into Far-Out. Owners Caroline and James Lee assembled a team of local restaurant and bar vets like Christopher Jeffers (Bolsa, Smoke), Bar Director Adam Mercado (Billy Can Can, Brass Ram), and Stephanie Houston — the first Latina Production distillery owner in America (Island Getaway Dark Rum). And, for now, Misti Norris. More on that in a bit.

Located inside of a Quonset hut, Far-Out features an expansive outdoor patio as well. For those who visited Wriggly Tin, you’ll find that the revamped space feels cozier (inside and out) with low lighting, rearranged furniture, a large U-shaped bar with bar seats, and an overall West Texas feel.

“There wasn’t the density for a brewpub here,” Jeffers tells PaperCity. After visiting Wriggly Tin only once when it opened (I did enjoy the pizza), I could see how the spot struggled to bring in those who didn’t live in the Fair Park neighborhood. Now, Far-Out aims to be a destination for those all across Dallas.

Far-Out offers a full cocktail menu with creative drinks like the popular Daniela from Puebla — a tasty mix of mezcal, blueberry puree, St. Germain, lemon, and mint. Jeffers tells us that the second most-ordered cocktail is the Tropic Like It’s Hot, a pineapple and coconut-flavored drink, which actually uses Houston’s Island Getaway Dark Rum. There are also several Beer & A Shot drinks, Fizzy Lifted Drinks, classics like an Old Fashioned and martini, and espresso-based drinks. Soon, brews from La Hermana Cerveceria will be available at Far-Out as well.

Chef Misti Norris’ menu at Far-Out is a delightful adventure. For our first visit, we opted for the crispy chili and pecan-rubbed Berkshire spare ribs. You must get a good amount of the preserved cantaloupe and mojo sauce in each bite. The loaded potato costa comes out in a crispy, cheesy crust and is filled with dill pickled jalapenos, bacon, white cheddar, and shallots. Dip in the house ranch for ultimate flavor. The cured hirimasa tostada has the perfect kick of spice with chiles toreados, but it is balanced with avocado and preserved lime. We ended the evening with the one dessert on the menu — Texas strawberry cobbler (with, natch, pickled strawberries). My favorite bite of the night? The unassuming pork and rice stuffed mushrooms. Make sure to add a pickled maitake to your fork. It absolutely makes the dish.

Far-Out is attracting neighborhood locals, as well as the Instagram crowd, with its new ambiance (that makes you feel like you’ve been transported to Marfa), as well as its curated events. Last weekend, they featured a Cajun crawfish party hosted by Norris with DJs, a live band, and more. On April 9, Houston and Norris are teaming up on a Texas + Tiki Rum Dinner with a five-course experience paired with cocktails/barrel tastings from Island Getaway Rum. Tickets will be released soon.