The Woodlands’ Best Farmers Markets — 5 Spots That Bring the Freshest Produce and Much More

Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Tamina Farmers Market
The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill is a community staple.(Photo by Georgie Miller )
Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Conroe Farmers Market
Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
01
10

Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

02
10

The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
10

Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
10

The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill is a community staple.(Photo by Georgie Miller )

05
10

Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
10

Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

07
10

Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Main Street Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

08
10

Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

09
10

Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

10
10

Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Tamina Farmers Market
The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill is a community staple.(Photo by Georgie Miller )
Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Conroe Farmers Market
Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Restaurants / Lists

The Woodlands’ Best Farmers Markets — 5 Spots That Bring the Freshest Produce and Much More

When Eating Local Takes On a Full Different Dimension

BY // 07.01.24
Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill is a community staple.(Photo by Georgie Miller )
Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Main Street Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
1
10

Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

2
10

The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
10

Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
10

The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill is a community staple.(Photo by Georgie Miller )

5
10

Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
10

Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

7
10

Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Main Street Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

8
10

Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

9
10

Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

10
10

Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Summertime brings fresh produce, baked goods and farm goods like fresh eggs and organic meats galore. It’s the best time of year to visit the farmers markets in The Woodlands. Want to eat locally grown food? There are more choices than ever these days.

These are The Woodlands’ Best Farmers Markets:

The Woodlands Farmers Market

This market first came on the scene in 2008 and is now open on Saturday mornings. Expect 60-plus vendors offering farm fresh fruits, vegetables, organic fresh brewed coffees, homemade breads and pastries, farm fresh eggs (and not just chicken eggs), organic meats and chicken, homemade heat and serve foods (including pastas, Indian food and Cajun food), beautiful plants and flowers, unique one of a kind jewelry, handmade organic soaps, crafts, clothing and. . . even more. 

Often there are food trucks and live music too, making The Woodlands Farmers Market a perfect Saturday morning outing. Plenty of parking is available in the village center lot and this farmers market is dog friendly.

The Woodlands Farmer's Market at Grogan’s Mill every Saturday morning is a gathering of local purveyors, farmers, and artisans showcasing their wares. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill every Saturday morning is a gathering of local purveyors, farmers, and artisans showcasing their wares. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne) 

Profits from The Woodlands Farmers Market are returned to the community through the Grogan’s Mill Village Association’s philanthropic programs. These programs include college scholarships, support of CISD schools and Interfaith Food Pantry.

The Woodlands Farmers Market is located at 7 Switchbud Place in the Grogan’s Mill Shopping Center. In the summer, its hours run from 9 am to noon on Saturdays, but other Saturdays throughout the year, the farmers market is open from 9 am to 1 pm.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July

Tamina Farmers Market

The Tamina Farmers Market brings many local vendors to the table weekly. Offerings include produce, microgreens, grass-fed/pasture raised meats, egg farmers, baked goods and unique handmade goods. There is even a coffee vendor and a small seating area. Different food trucks also rotate in on select Saturdays.

The Tamina Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm “sprinkle or shine” at 32907 Tamina Road in Magnolia, near 1488.

Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum) 

Main Street Market in Conroe

The Main Street Market in Conroe opened in 2021 and is open 10 am to 2 pm most Saturdays. Expect 25 to 30 weekly vendors.

Offerings vary, but they typically include pesticide free produce grown in Conroe, local honey, (from hives in Conroe and the surrounding areas), pickles, jams and jellies, sourdough bread, baked goods, fresh squeezed lemonade, coffee, international foods, woodworking, art, clothing, handcrafted jewelry, essential oils, artisan bath products, interactive kids’ activities and more. 

The market can be found at 301 N. Thompson Street in the heart of downtown Conroe. Main Street Market is open year-round, but does close for two to three Saturdays a year, based on downtown activities.

Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)
Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Main Street Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Atkinson Farms

Atkinson Farms boasts about 100 acres of fruits and vegetables growing, with much of it available in its farm store. Atkinson also brings in Cooper Farm peaches. This fourth-generation farm typically has about 60 different things for sale — tomatoes, cantaloupe, peppers and zucchini included.  A pick-your-own strawberry patch beckons, along with blackberries and cut-your-own sunflowers, zinnias and marigolds.

Atkinson-raised beef is available at the store in a refrigerated area. Don’t sleep on the ribeye.

Outdoors there is a picnic area and playground equipment, along with real restrooms, making this a kid-friendly stop.

atkinson farms greens
Mike Atkinson of Atkinson Farms is friends with chefs all over the reigon.

Atkinson Farms is typically open March through October at 3217 Spring Cypress Road in Spring with hours running from 10 am to 5:30 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 10 am to 1 pm Sundays.

Theiss Farms Market

In 1998, Theiss Farm Market opened its second location in The Woodlands area. Their first is on Stuebner in Spring. This family has been farming locally for 158 years. In addition to farm produce, they stock homemade items such as jellies, jams and pickles. Some of the produce they carry is grown on their farm (about 15 vegetables), but it is supplemented with produce from the Houston Farmers Market. Theiss Farms also carries a wide selection of hanging plant baskets, fruit trees and potted plants.

Theiss Farms can be found at 17045 Stuebner Airline Road and 2008 Rayford Road. This farm is open March through November with hours running from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm Sundays.

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
5415 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5415 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Maureen Frieze
This property is listed by: Maureen Frieze (214) 929-1166 Email Realtor
5415 Palomar Lane
3844 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3844 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3844 Greenbrier Drive
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Dallas, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,498,000 Learn More about this property
Carole McBride
This property is listed by: Carole McBride (214) 212-0921 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
6434 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6434 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6434 Tulip Lane
4510 Long Cove Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4510 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4510 Long Cove Drive
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,559,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
5012 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5012 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5012 Brookview Drive
3856 Dunhaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

3856 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3856 Dunhaven Road
4947 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4947 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Stager
This property is listed by: Cindy Stager (214) 244-0364 Email Realtor
4947 Brookview Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X