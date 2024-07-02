The Woodlands’ Best Farmers Markets — 5 Spots That Bring the Freshest Produce and Much More

Meats, poultry and eggs are available each week at the Market on Main in Conroe on Saturdays. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Produce and homemade jellies, jams and other products are available weekly at the Conroe Farmers Market. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Bakery goods, including those from Ham Yap Bakery, are a staple of the Market on Main in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Clothing and jewelry makers are among the many offerings at the weekly Main Street Market in Conroe. (Photo by Farralyn Withrow)

Vendors offers everything from ready-to-eat foods to crafts to mushrooms at The Woodlands Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Live plants, and peaches from Fredericksburg (available thru August) are available at The Woodland Farmers Market. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Vendors with fresh farm produce keep the Tamina farmers market hopping every Saturday near 1488. The market also has fresh coffee available. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Tamina farmers market is nestled among small restaurants in the Culinary Courtyard, including Brick and Brews. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Established in 2008 as The Grogan’s Mill Farmer’s Market by Patricia Goodpastor, Bruce Cunningham, and Dana Denton, The Woodlands Farmer’s Market at Grogan’s Mill has been a staple in the enchanted forest for more than a decade. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

Summertime brings fresh produce, baked goods and farm goods like fresh eggs and organic meats galore. It’s the best time of year to visit the farmers markets in The Woodlands. Want to eat locally grown food? There are more choices than ever these days.

These are The Woodlands’ Best Farmers Markets:

The Woodlands Farmers Market

This market first came on the scene in 2008 and is now open on Saturday mornings. Expect 60-plus vendors offering farm fresh fruits, vegetables, organic fresh brewed coffees, homemade breads and pastries, farm fresh eggs (and not just chicken eggs), organic meats and chicken, homemade heat and serve foods (including pastas, Indian food and Cajun food), beautiful plants and flowers, unique one of a kind jewelry, handmade organic soaps, crafts, clothing and. . . even more.

Often there are food trucks and live music too, making The Woodlands Farmers Market a perfect Saturday morning outing. Plenty of parking is available in the village center lot and this farmers market is dog friendly.

Profits from The Woodlands Farmers Market are returned to the community through the Grogan’s Mill Village Association’s philanthropic programs. These programs include college scholarships, support of CISD schools and Interfaith Food Pantry.

The Woodlands Farmers Market is located at 7 Switchbud Place in the Grogan’s Mill Shopping Center. In the summer, its hours run from 9 am to noon on Saturdays, but other Saturdays throughout the year, the farmers market is open from 9 am to 1 pm.

Celebrate 4th of July Swipe















Next

Tamina Farmers Market

The Tamina Farmers Market brings many local vendors to the table weekly. Offerings include produce, microgreens, grass-fed/pasture raised meats, egg farmers, baked goods and unique handmade goods. There is even a coffee vendor and a small seating area. Different food trucks also rotate in on select Saturdays.

The Tamina Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm “sprinkle or shine” at 32907 Tamina Road in Magnolia, near 1488.

Main Street Market in Conroe

The Main Street Market in Conroe opened in 2021 and is open 10 am to 2 pm most Saturdays. Expect 25 to 30 weekly vendors.

Offerings vary, but they typically include pesticide free produce grown in Conroe, local honey, (from hives in Conroe and the surrounding areas), pickles, jams and jellies, sourdough bread, baked goods, fresh squeezed lemonade, coffee, international foods, woodworking, art, clothing, handcrafted jewelry, essential oils, artisan bath products, interactive kids’ activities and more.

The market can be found at 301 N. Thompson Street in the heart of downtown Conroe. Main Street Market is open year-round, but does close for two to three Saturdays a year, based on downtown activities.

Atkinson Farms

Atkinson Farms boasts about 100 acres of fruits and vegetables growing, with much of it available in its farm store. Atkinson also brings in Cooper Farm peaches. This fourth-generation farm typically has about 60 different things for sale — tomatoes, cantaloupe, peppers and zucchini included. A pick-your-own strawberry patch beckons, along with blackberries and cut-your-own sunflowers, zinnias and marigolds.

Atkinson-raised beef is available at the store in a refrigerated area. Don’t sleep on the ribeye.

Outdoors there is a picnic area and playground equipment, along with real restrooms, making this a kid-friendly stop.

Atkinson Farms is typically open March through October at 3217 Spring Cypress Road in Spring with hours running from 10 am to 5:30 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 10 am to 1 pm Sundays.

Theiss Farms Market

In 1998, Theiss Farm Market opened its second location in The Woodlands area. Their first is on Stuebner in Spring. This family has been farming locally for 158 years. In addition to farm produce, they stock homemade items such as jellies, jams and pickles. Some of the produce they carry is grown on their farm (about 15 vegetables), but it is supplemented with produce from the Houston Farmers Market. Theiss Farms also carries a wide selection of hanging plant baskets, fruit trees and potted plants.

Theiss Farms can be found at 17045 Stuebner Airline Road and 2008 Rayford Road. This farm is open March through November with hours running from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm Sundays.