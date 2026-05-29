Where to Take Dad for Father’s Day Brunch or Dinner in Dallas — Special Menus and Large-Format Steak Offerings
Celebrate at Top Fine Dining Spots Like Nuri Steakhouse, Puerto Cocina, Meridian, and More
By Megan Ziots //
Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from Perry's Steakhouse this Father's Day. (Courtesy)
Dallas-based Coevál Studio led the interior design on the project creating an elegant-yet-relaxed space that echoes the contemporary coastal direction of the concept as envisioned by Barrera and Gallegos. (Photo by Puerto Cocina & Bar/Jhair Guzmán)
Nobu Dallas is hosting Father's Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)
After Meridian’s year-long closure that ended last October, Chef Eduardo Osorio led the reopening of the acclaimed restaurant in The Village. (Courtesy)
This Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite local restaurants? From classic steakhouses to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to treat Dad to brunch or dinner this Father’s Day.
This Father’s Day, celebrate Dad with an extravagant meal at this Design District Mexican spot (and one of the world’s most beautiful restaurants). On June 21, starting at 11 am, guests will enjoy specialty Father’s Day offerings including the Trilogía del Asador — a presentation of American wagyu cuts served with traditional accompaniments, alongside featured cocktails such as El Rey and Estilo Viejo.
On June 20 and 21, this new Mexican seafood spot in the Design District is hosting its first brunch on Father’s Day weekend. There will be a special menu just for the holiday.
This Father’s Day, this upscale sushi favorite is hosting brunch with a live DJ and cocktail specials starting at $14, along with an expanded menu of Japanese and Western dishes. For $95 per person ($45 per child), the menu features prime ribeye carving stations, matcha waffles, and more.
At dinnertime, Nobu will offer a special tasting menu for $135 per person.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Take Dad to one of the Dallas classics this Father’s Day with a visit to The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Fearing’s is offering a three-course pre-fixed menu for lunch. After your meal, make sure to stop by the Old Fashioned bar and grab a custom hand-rolled cigar to take home.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from this top Dallas steakhouse. Perry’s will open early at 11 am on June 21 for brunch featuring specials like Perry’s limited-time 22-ounce Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib ($69 per person), available all day for both dine-in and to-go pickup. Guests can also opt for off-the-menu brunch cocktails for $14 each like Bloody Marys, Rosé Sangria, and Mimosas.
Guests can also enjoy Perry’s signature three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49 — available for dine-in and to-go.
Impress Dad this Father’s Day with a meal at this Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse in the Design District on June 21. Starting at noon, the restaurant will offer large-format steaks like the 22-ounce prime cowboy ribeye and 39-ounce F-1 wagyu tomahawk ribeye with roasted bone marrow.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Treat Dad to dinner at this Bishop Arts favorite for comfort, Southern cuisine on June 21. For $50 per person, the restaurant is hosting a three-course family-style Fried Chicken Feast with salad, fried chicken, collard greens, hatch chile mac ‘n cheese, whipped potatoes, cornbread, and ice cream sundaes.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
Don’t miss out on this favorite restaurant at The Village Dallas’ Father’s Day menu on June 21. There will be special food and drink offerings for the occasion.
One of Dallas’ best new steakhouses, Nuri is celebrating Dads on June 21 with lobster and large-format steaks. There will be a limited quantity of 36-ounce tomahawks, 40-ounce porterhouses, and 20 to 24-ounce Korean lobster for the weekend. Pre-orders are encouraged.
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