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Where to Take Dad for Father’s Day Brunch or Dinner in Dallas — Special Menus and Large-Format Steak Offerings

Celebrate at Top Fine Dining Spots Like Nuri Steakhouse, Puerto Cocina, Meridian, and More

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Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from Perry's Steakhouse this Father's Day. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from Perry's Steakhouse this Father's Day. (Courtesy)

Dallas-based Coevál Studio led the interior design on the project creating an elegant-yet-relaxed space that echoes the contemporary coastal direction of the concept as envisioned by owners Gerado Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos. (Photo by Puerto Cocina & Bar/Jhair Guzmán)

Dallas-based Coevál Studio led the interior design on the project creating an elegant-yet-relaxed space that echoes the contemporary coastal direction of the concept as envisioned by Barrera and Gallegos. (Photo by Puerto Cocina & Bar/Jhair Guzmán)

Nobu Dallas is hosting Father's Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)

Nobu Dallas is hosting Father's Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)

After Meridian’s year-long closure that ended last October, Chef Eduardo Osorio led the reopening of the acclaimed restaurant in The Village. (Courtesy)

After Meridian’s year-long closure that ended last October, Chef Eduardo Osorio led the reopening of the acclaimed restaurant in The Village. (Courtesy)

This Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite local restaurants? From classic steakhouses to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to treat Dad to brunch or dinner this Father’s Day.

The Mexican

Design District

1401 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The_Mexican_Edit-13

The Mexican was named one of the "World's Most Beautiful Restaurants" in 2023. (Courtesy)

This Father’s Day, celebrate Dad with an extravagant meal at this Design District Mexican spot (and one of the world’s most beautiful restaurants). On June 21, starting at 11 am, guests will enjoy specialty Father’s Day offerings including the Trilogía del Asador — a presentation of American wagyu cuts served with traditional accompaniments, alongside featured cocktails such as El Rey and Estilo Viejo.

Puerto Cocina & Bar

Design District

155 Riveredge Drive, Suite 119
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Puerto Cocina Dallas

From the owners of Xaman Cafe and Ayahuasca Cantina comes a new Baja-inspired restaurant in the Design District. (Photo by Puerto Cocina & Bar/Jhair Guzmán)

On June 20 and 21, this new Mexican seafood spot in the Design District is hosting its first brunch on Father’s Day weekend. There will be a special menu just for the holiday.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas Father’s Day Brunch (1)

Nobu Dallas is hosting Father's Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)

This Father’s Day, this upscale sushi favorite is hosting brunch with a live DJ and cocktail specials starting at $14, along with an expanded menu of Japanese and Western dishes. For $95 per person ($45 per child), the menu features prime ribeye carving stations, matcha waffles, and more.

At dinnertime, Nobu will offer a special tasting menu for $135 per person.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

Take Dad to one of the Dallas classics this Father’s Day with a visit to The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Fearing’s is offering a three-course pre-fixed menu for lunch. After your meal, make sure to stop by the Old Fashioned bar and grab a custom hand-rolled cigar to take home.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Dallas

Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from Perry's Steakhouse this Father's Day. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Dad with a special dine-in or to-go offerings from this top Dallas steakhouse. Perry’s will open early at 11 am on June 21 for brunch featuring specials like Perry’s limited-time 22-ounce Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib ($69 per person), available all day for both dine-in and to-go pickup. Guests can also opt for off-the-menu brunch cocktails for $14 each like Bloody Marys, Rosé Sangria, and Mimosas.

Guests can also enjoy Perry’s signature three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49 — available for dine-in and to-go.

EVELYN

Design District

1201 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ruby Room (Photo by Chase Hall)

From the owners of The Mexican, EVELYN brings Old Hollywood steakhouse (and female-forward) vibes to Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Impress Dad this Father’s Day with a meal at this Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse in the Design District on June 21. Starting at noon, the restaurant will offer large-format steaks like the 22-ounce prime cowboy ribeye and 39-ounce F-1 wagyu tomahawk ribeye with roasted bone marrow.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas

Don't miss the skillet cornbread at Encina. Photo by Kathy Tran)

Treat Dad to dinner at this Bishop Arts favorite for comfort, Southern cuisine on June 21. For $50 per person, the restaurant is hosting a three-course family-style Fried Chicken Feast with salad, fried chicken, collard greens, hatch chile mac ‘n cheese, whipped potatoes, cornbread, and ice cream sundaes.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian (2)

At the revamped Meridian, a chef’s table sits beneath a raindrop-inspired chandelier. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Don’t miss out on this favorite restaurant at The Village Dallas’ Father’s Day menu on June 21. There will be special food and drink offerings for the occasion.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri is one of the best steakhouses in Dallas. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

One of Dallas’ best new steakhouses, Nuri is celebrating Dads on June 21 with lobster and large-format steaks. There will be a limited quantity of 36-ounce tomahawks, 40-ounce porterhouses, and 20 to 24-ounce Korean lobster for the weekend. Pre-orders are encouraged.

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