The 8 Best Father’s Day Brunches and Dinners in Fort Worth

Designed by Sees Design, along with Patrick Craine of Dallas architectural firm Practice, envisioned something posh, yet modern for The Chumley House. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

This Father’s Day is Sunday, June 15, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate Dad in Fort Worth. Whether it’s a great steak, a take-home DIY kit he can put together himself, or an after-hours cookout at the zoo, here are the best ways to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Bowie House is offering a few options for Father’s Day programming, starting on June 12 with Burgers in the Yard. Enjoy burgers from the grill, Ranch waters, and live music to kick off the weekend. On June 13, a game night featuring Lasso Motel Whiskey takes over the Billet Bar Cabinet with pool, shuffleboard, roulette, and samples of Lasso Motel Whiskey. Tickets for this are complimentary, and the event takes place from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Of course, the hotel’s own Bricks & Horses restaurant is open for reservations, and on June 19, the second installment of the hotel’s Ranch to Table dinner series kicks off with XIT Ranch and a seven-course meal with wine pairings and beef from XIT Ranch.

Clay Pigeon

If Dad wants to celebrate at home, Clay Pigeon is offering a Father’s Day Grilling Package that’s available for pickup at Clay Pigeon through Saturday, June 14. The package includes an eight-ounce uncooked spinalis steak, Chef Marcus Paslay’s house-made chimichurri to top the cooked steak with, the chef’s seasoning blend to season your steak with, and one Old Fashioned cocktail to pour over ice. You can add on more steak for an added charge. Be sure to post a picture of Dad grilling his steak and tag @claypigeonfd on Instagram for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Clay Pigeon.

Toro Toro

Special pork belly arepas and prime rib are on the menu for Toro Toro’s Father’s Day brunch on June 15. A salad bar with various salads and smoked salmon starts the meal, and there’s also a “cool station,” with blackened tuna tacos, chipotle deviled eggs, and fresh hamachi tiradito. Mains on special include smoked short rib, snapper, quiche bites, and chicken and waffles. Of course, there’s dessert, too, including a very dad-friendly charcuterie board.

Provender Hall

In the Stockyards, Provender Hall is offering discounted Jim Beam Black, neat or on the rocks, all day for only $1 per ounce for dads. Snag a reservation for the full Provender Hall experience, which includes upscale American comfort food in the form of oysters, steak frites, gumbo, and items like smoked chicken and beef ribs off the smoker and wood-burning grill in the open kitchen.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

B&B Butchers

In Clearfork, B&B Butchers offers a couple of signature drinks with Dad in mind. The Call Me Old Fashioned is an Old Fashioned infused with notes of orange and topped with a waffle, and the Father Knows Zest is a cocktail topped with gold flakes. Pair it with brunch or dinner, as B&B specializes in elevated butcher cuts that are done at the in-house butcher shop, including wagyu steaks and Kobe beef.

Don Artemio

If Dad loves Mexican food, treat him to Don Artemio for a taste of upscale Mexican dishes and craft cocktails inspired by Northeast Mexico. The restaurant’s architecture was inspired by the old houses of Saltillo, Mexico, and dishes include braised beef tongue tacos, stuffed quail with mole poblano, slow-cooked goat, and more. On Sundays, make reservations for brunch or dinner sittings.

The Chumley House

For an elevated steakhouse experience with immaculate European vibes, The Chumley House is a win. The celebratory menu includes beef Wellington, a tandoori-style lamb dish, plenty of steak options, and even a blue crab pot pie. Classic cocktails include a dad-favorite, the Old Fashioned, a classic gin martini, and the modern Social Vampire — mezcal, brandy, and Punt e Mes.

Fort Worth Zoo

On Saturday, June 14, the Fort Worth Zoo celebrates dads with an after-hours Father’s Day Cookout at The Reserve in the African Savanna. The cookout includes a meet-and-greet with the Zoo’s outreach animals, a giraffe feeding experience for the entire family, after-hours access to the African Savanna, and a black rhino adoption package. The deadline to purchase tickets is June 8, and all proceeds from this benefit the Zoo’s adoption program.