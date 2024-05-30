Restaurants / Lists

The Best Restaurants For Father’s Day In The Woodlands — Special Menus That Will Make Dad Feel Like a King

Steaks, Whiskey and So Much More

BY // 05.30.24
The Woodlands fathers day restaurants

You can treat your Dad to an unforgettable dining experience this Father's Day in The Woodlands. (Photo by Katherine Chase)

Father’s Day (June 16th this year) is right around the corner, and it’s about time to start making plans. Perhaps you have the perfect gift already picked out, but have you thought about some ways to spend some quality time with your good old dad? Luckily, it’s easy to find a great restaurant for Father’s Day in The Woodlands.

From sumptuous steaks to indulgent brunches, The Woodlands has a Father’s Day restaurant for every type of dad. Here are the Best Restaurants For Father’s Day in The Woodlands:

 

Terra Vino

The Woodlands

2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Terra Vino

Terra Vino. Image: C. Baron Photography

Terra Vino is part of the family-owned Oriolo Restaurant Group, which is known for its authentic Italian food. Oriolo is behind several top Italian restaurants in The Woodlands area, including Azzurro Coastal Cuisine and Via Emilia.

The recently rebranded Terra Vino has a gorgeous patio area with comfortable seating and fire pits. There will be live music on Father’s Day as well as a special feast from 11 am to 4 pm.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Back Table – Nice & Easy

Celebrate this Father's Day with a whiskey cocktail at Back Table.

A favorite in The Woodlands, Back Table is gearing up for a memorable Father’s Day weekend that runs Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16. For $50, you can enjoy a cigar rolling and whiskey tasting masterclass on Saturday, June 15 starting at 5 pm or 5.45 pm. Kick back and enjoy a cigar and a whiskey by the fire pit.

For dinner, this year’s special Father’s Day menu at Back Table includes a Tomahawk steak special served with herb butter and your choice of house chimichurri or Bordelaise accompaniments.

The Goose’s Acre

The Woodlands

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The Goose’s Acre

Kick off the festivities with brunch at The Goose's Acre.

The Woodlands Waterway’s local Irish pub has an offering this year that all dads will love – an All You Can Eat Brunch Buffet. Yes, The Goose’s Acre is going all out for Father’s Day.

Several of the pub’s interior furnishings and contents, including both bars, have been shipped to The Woodlands all the way from County Cork in Ireland. This is the only authentic European pub in The Woodlands.

Starting at 10 am on Father’s Day, the brunch will feature bottomless mimosas, bloody Mary’s for $6, and live music from local artist Mark Cronin. The buffet is $39.95 per person and kids eat for free.

Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

amirali-mirhashemian-eRyMytuT0yg-unsplash

Book your table at Sorriso for a unique steak and whiskey pairing. (Photo by Amirali Mirhashemian)

At Sorriso, Chef Jonathan Lestingi is preparing something extra enticing this year. The restaurant’s Father’s Day Weekend menu is set to impress anyone with a refined taste for fine dining.

For $75, you and dad can get a dry-aged prime ribeye steak with a flight of four carefully curated whiskeys. Experience vibrant flavor combinations, as the steak beautifully complements the whiskeys.

The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, #C800
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

adam-wilson-6UIonphZA5o-unsplash

The Refuge has an incredible selection of bourbons to choose from. (Photo by Adam Wilson)

The Refuge is offering the gift of bourbon this Father’s Day with a weekend of delicious treats in its cozy neighborhood whiskey bar in Creekside. The restaurant is offering Grab and Grill Packs, featuring steaks and house-made whiskeys to enjoy at home for $75.

The Refuge’s Father’s Day menu features specialty drinks and a prime rib dinner too.

Landry’s Seafood House

1212 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

jessica-weiller-GzDseOVF3_c-unsplash

Tasty seafood dishes await at Landry's Seafood House. (Photo by Jessica Weiller)

Landry’s Seafood House is one of the largest restaurants in The Woodlands with Gulf Coast seafood, steaks and pastas.

This Father’s Day, book a reservation and enjoy a three course menu full of fresh seafood. The menu features many choices, including shrimp gumbo, sirloin and steak scampi, and blackened redfish étouffée.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 305
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Fleming’s Father’s Day

Don't miss a chance to try Fleming’s filet and scampi dish this Father's Day.

The classic steak and wine restaurant is hosting a Father’s Day dinner featuring a three-course dinner menu that you can get Thursday, June 14 through Monday, June 17. One of the highlights of Fleming’s menu is the filet mignon, either crab stuffed or with lobster tail scampi.

The Father’s Day menu includes a starter and a dessert, and there’s also an exceptional Manhattan cocktail to try, made with Angel’s Envy Rye.

Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck’s

The Lake Como Cooler is one of the cocktail specials at Truluck's this Father's Day.

Truluck’s on Hughes Landing can be a sophisticated spot for an elegant family meal, overlooking Lake Woodlands.

Menu highlights include the Mediterranean branzino and the South African lobster tails. There are some tasty options on the cocktail list too, including the refreshing Lake Como Cooler, ideal for a warm day in June.

 

