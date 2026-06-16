The Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands — Steaks, Cigars, Brunch and Special Menus

Flemings is ready to celebrate dads in style. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)

Enjoy relaxed patio vibes, live music, and delicious BBQ at The Waterway patio this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Marriott)

This Bone-In Ribeye at Johnny's Steakhouse is a fan favorite. (Photo courtesy of Johnny's)

Dads get to pick their favorite cut with the "Dad's Day Done Right" special at Morton's all Father's Day weekend.

Cap off your Father's Day meal with something sweet, like this mouth-watering dessert from Truluck's. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Truluck's seafood choices are sure to make Dad smile this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Enjoy special menu options as well as the classics at Perry's this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)

Father’s Day is a chance to celebrate Dad and let him know how appreciated he is. And The Woodlands knows how to show love to dads like few others. Whether your father figure prefers the indoors or the outdoors, is always on the golf course, is obsessed with fishing, or considers himself handyman, there’s one thing almost all dads love — a great meal out with their family.

These restaurant favorites in The Woodlands are cooking up special courses, curated cocktails and the best choice of meats to celebrate fathers. And we’re here for it. These are the Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands: