Foodie Events / Restaurants

Top Houston Chefs Put On a Global Dinner With Plenty Of Soul — Inside a Dream Foodie Night

Feed the Soul Honors Chefs and Builds the Next Generation Of Culinary Masters

BY //
photography Vicky Pink
Chelsea Edwards, Chef Hugo Ortega, Kim Castro at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Dinner chairs David & Sara Cordua and Brandi & Brandon Carson at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Wayne Luckett, Percy Cruezot at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Warren Luckett, Karinn Luckett, John Cruezot, Sallie Cruezot, Falayn Ferrell at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
John & Brittany Gilmore, Karinn & Warren Luckett at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Jailyn Marcel, Chef Dominick Lee, Zoe Cadore, Cha McCoy at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Jackson Smith, Jordan Smith, Gerald Smith at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Featured chefs Adrian Torres, Beatriz Martines, Reginald Scott, Dominick Lee, Michelle Wallace, Thomas Bille at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chelsea Edwards, Chef Mark Holley, Kim Castro at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Brandon & Brandi Carson, Juana Collins, Sara & David Cordua at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Brandon & Brandi Carson, Patricia Luckett at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Entertainment at the Feed the Soul Foundation Heart and Scholarship gala. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chairs David & Sara Cordua at the Feed the Soul Foundation's Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)
What: The Feed the Soul Foundation second annual Heart & Soul Scholarship dinner

Where: The Corinthian Houston

PC Moment: Was it the elevated foodie schmoozing, the inspired dinner from award wining chefs, or the honors presented to three leading culinary individuals that was highlight of this Feed the Soul Foundation affair? We would say it was a triple threat with all three elements of this lively Houstopn afternoon contributing equally to the success.

Dinner Chairs, David Cordua, Sara Cordua, Brandi Carson, Brandon Carson (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Dinner chairs David & Sara Cordua and Brandi & Brandon Carson at the Feed the Soul Foundation’s Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chaired by Brandi and Brandon Carson and Sara and David Cordua, the event raised funds in support culinary and hospitality students nationwide.

The “Nourish the Culture” theme reflected the mission of the foundation to uplift culinary students and entrepreneurs by recognizing that food is more than sustenance. Rather it is rooted in heritage, storytelling and community.

Chelsea Edwards, Chef Mark Holley, Kim Castro
Chelsea Edwards, Chef Mark Holley, Kim Castro at the Feed the Soul Foundation’s Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner

More than 240 people sat down for the six-course, globally inspired dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Thomas Bille of Spring’s Belly of the Beast, Top Chef alum Chef Michelle Wallace, Chef Adrian Torres of Maximo, Chef Dominick Lee of Augustine’s, Chef Beatriz Martines of Xalisko, and Chef Reginald Scott of The Smoke.

Chelsea Edwards of Fox 26 and Kim Castro of KHOU 11 served as the emcees and award presenters. Taking bows on this afternoon were Frenchy’s Sallie Creuzot who received the Culinary Impact Award for her longstanding contributions to Houston’s food and cultural landscape. Chefs Hugo Ortega and Mark Holley were both honored with the Chef Legacy Award, recognizing their innovation, mentorship and lasting influence on the next generation of culinary talent.

John Gilmore, Brittany Gilmore, Karinn Luckett, Warren Luckett
John & Brittany Gilmore, Karinn & Warren Luckett at the Feed the Soul Foundation’s Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner

“We were incredibly proud to celebrate the success of our second annual Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner and to surpass our $100,000 fundraising goal,” Feed the Soul Foundation executive director Juana Collins says.

“The overwhelming support from our chefs, sponsors, partners and community ensures that we can continue investing in the next generation of culinary talent and help students pursue meaningful careers in hospitality. It was truly a night that nourished both culture and opportunity.”

Warren Luckett, Karinn Luckett, John Cruezot, Sallie Cruezot, Falayn Ferrell
Warren Luckett, Karinn Luckett, John Cruezot, Sallie Cruezot, Falayn Ferrell at the Feed the Soul Foundation’s Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner

PC Seen: John Creuzot, Cheryl and Percy Creuzot, Felice Sloan of Swanky Maven, Chopped Champion Shannen Tune, Gerald Smith, Heid McDonald Smith, Merele Yarborough, Jailyn Marcel, Karinn and Warren Luckett, Zoe Cadore, Cha McCoy, and 2025 chairs Gaynell Drexler and Brittany and John Gilmore.

