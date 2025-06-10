The Owners of Dallas’ Rye Debut New European Bistro in Plano — Featuring Octopus Cocktails and Faux Gras

And then there's the Menorca Martini adorned with an anchovy skewer. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Diners will also find three kinds of pastas on the Flamant menu including the ragu bianco. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The interior boasts lots of pinks, velvet banquettes, an open kitchen, a large red stone bar top, and a 315-square-foot mural inspired by Picasso by local artist Jennifer Kindert. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Like its sister concepts (Rye and Apothecary), Flamant is concocting out of the box twists on classic cocktails like the Octopus' Garden. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Officially open today, Flamant is Rye owners Tanner Agar and Taylor Rause’s newest restaurant in North Texas. This isn’t the first suburban concept for the co-owners, as the team originally debuted Rye in McKinney in 2018. That location sadly burned down in 2022. But a phoenix (or flamingo) always rises from the ashes. With a pink flamingo logo and European live fire cocktail bar and bistro concept, the new Plano spot is already catching the attention of local foodies for its inventive menu items.

The sister concept to Michelin-recognized Rye and 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist Apothecary, Flamant also offers out-of-the-box twists on classic cocktails as well as incredibly creative dishes.

“Flamant is especially exciting as it allows me to revisit the flavors of my time working in both Spain and France as a young chef,” Agar says in a release. “Like my favorite restaurants from there, we’ve created a menu that’s more affordable and familiar than Rye and Apothecary while still being rooted in the creativity, passion, and warm hospitality that define our company. With live fire cooking, cocktails, and lively energy, we’ve built a place where a European vacation can happen every day.”

The Plano restaurant‘s space is a bit more casual than its Dallas sister spots, as are many of the other dining concepts (Suburban Yacht Club, Union Bear) at the Boardwalk at Granite Park.

Although 2024 MICHELIN Guide Texas Exceptional Cocktails Award winner Julian Shaffer isn’t on the Rye team anymore (he’s moved to the upcoming ELLA), Flamant’s cocktail menu is sure to be top-notch and adventurous. Just look at the menu. There’s the black squid ink Octopus’ Garden with a charred octopus garnish sticking out of the glass. And then there’s the Menorca Martini adorned with an anchovy skewer. If you don’t want seafood with your drink, there are some tamer options like the Flamant Frozé.

As for the food menu, guests will find scallop crudo, savory cannoli dip, and faux gras made from cashews with lacto-fermented blackberry, preserved lemons, brandy, herbs, served with wood-fired bread. In fact, a highlight of Flamant is its wood-fired grill, which will be cooking up the wagyu burger, wagyu ribeye, and more. Other standouts include the ragu Bianco, mussels, and desserts like crème brûlée cheesecake and chocolate cake.

Flamant is now open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 am to 3 pm with dinner until 11 pm, and weekend brunch from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm (with dinner to follow until 11 pm). On Sundays, the restaurant will close at 10 pm. For parties smaller than seven people, it’s walk-in only.