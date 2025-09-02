The Owner of Nuri Steakhouse Debuts a New Chicken Tender Restaurant in Dallas

Flock & Fresh
We didn’t see this new restaurant opening on our bingo card for this year. The owner of Nuri Steakhouse and JOA Grill (as well as CEO of Smoothie King), Wan Kim, is debuting a fast-casual chicken tender concept in Dallas’ Old Town Shopping Center. Flock & Fresh will open at 5500 Greenville Ave, Suite 205, this winter.

Kim’s latest concept, Nuri Steakhouse, quickly became a hot spot in Uptown Dallas after opening last fall. And just a couple of weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal named Nuri in its “Steakhouses Worth the Splurge” article, which only included three spots in the U.S. Before that, the over-the-top restaurant was one of two Dallas steakhouses to be included in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants of 2025 list from World’s Best Steak Restaurants. It’s one of the most expensive restaurants in Dallas, with a build-out cost of around $20 million, and it costs a pretty penny to dine there as well. The highest priced steak on the menu (that actually shows the price) is the 40-ounce Porterhouse, Heartbrand Reserve for $350. It’s one of the most extravagant dinners you can have in the city.

It’s a surprise, then, as Kim takes an entirely different direction with Flock & Fresh.

Flock & Fresh
With Flock & Fresh, Kim says he wanted to create something that reflects how people really live and eat today. (Rendering courtesy of Plan B Group)

“I wanted to create something that reflects how people really live and eat today — something quick but thoughtful, light but still full of flavor,” Kim says in a press release. “It’s simple, honest food made to meet you where you are, for the days you want to indulge, and the days you’re leaning into something lighter, all while using high-quality ingredients that cater to a variety of tastes.”

The Flock & Fresh menu was created by the Culinary Director of Nuri Steakhouse, Chef Minji Kim.

It will feature “simple, customizable, and made-to-order items.” There will be grilled and crispy chicken (cage-free and raised without hormones or antibiotics), which can be built your way as tenders, in a sandwich, or in a salad. Homemade sauces include curry ranch, “Flock Sauce,” Cajun sauce, and K-sauce, as well as salad dressings such as yuzu citrus and avocado ranch.

Flock & Fresh
Led by Plan B Group, the design of Flock & Fresh is “a modern aesthetic with a soft, feminine sensibility.” (Rendering courtesy of Plan B Group)

Led by Plan B Group (whose portfolio includes Haywire Uptown Dallas, Bourbon & Banter, and more popular local spots), the design of Flock & Fresh is “a modern aesthetic with a soft, feminine sensibility.” The inside of the space features “warm tones, curved walls, and whimsical fixtures.” A highlight is a banquette canopy inspired by a modern chicken coop. An open-air patio was also added with greenery and custom murals.

Flock & Fresh is expected to open in winter 2025/2026 for lunch and dinner.

