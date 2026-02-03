Belly of the Beast Chef’s table
Belly of the Beast chef’s table lobster raviolo
thomas and elizabeth Belly of the Beast
Belly of the Beast Chef’s Table crab
Thomas and Liz Bille Belly of the Beast
01
05

Belly of the Beast is doing a Chef's Table tasting menu. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

02
05

The lobster raviolo is on the Chef's Table menu at Belly of the Beast. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

03
05

Thomas and Elizabeth Bille have turned their Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring into a Michelin winner. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bille)

04
05

The king crab roll on a brioche bun. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

05
05

Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)

Belly of the Beast Chef’s table
Belly of the Beast chef’s table lobster raviolo
thomas and elizabeth Belly of the Beast
Belly of the Beast Chef’s Table crab
Thomas and Liz Bille Belly of the Beast
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Michelin-Recognized Favorite Adds an $85 Chef’s Table Tasting Menu — Belly Of the Beast’s Thomas Bille Gets Creative

Two Seatings a Night, a Special Menu and No Intimidation

BY //
Belly of the Beast is doing a Chef's Table tasting menu. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)
The lobster raviolo is on the Chef's Table menu at Belly of the Beast. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)
Thomas and Elizabeth Bille have turned their Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring into a Michelin winner. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bille)
The king crab roll on a brioche bun. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)
Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)
1
5

Belly of the Beast is doing a Chef's Table tasting menu. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

2
5

The lobster raviolo is on the Chef's Table menu at Belly of the Beast. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

3
5

Thomas and Elizabeth Bille have turned their Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring into a Michelin winner. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bille)

4
5

The king crab roll on a brioche bun. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

5
5

Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)

Spring’s Michelin-recognized Belly of the Beast restaurant is putting on special intimate, limited seating diners with a new Chef’s Table option starting this month. This an $85 multi-course seasonal tasting menu guided by Chef Thomas Bille. Bille won Best Texas Chef honors from the James Beard Foundation in 2025 and $85 for a tasting menu from a chef of this caliber is a deal.

Wednesdays through Saturdays there are two Chef’s Table seatings available nightly at 6 pm and 8 pm. You can book from one to four seats to enjoy a menu that’s different from Belly of the Beast’s dining room’s offerings, with a close connection between the kitchen and table.  The experience also includes an optional wine pairing (a $50 add on) designed to complement the menu and highlight the food that Bille selects.

Belly of the Beast closes twice annually, during the summer and after New Year’s to allow owners Elizabeth and Thomas Bille and the staff time to recharge. During these recharges, the special dinners began to take shape. A Chef’s Table experience has been on Thomas Bille’s mind for more than a year.

“The whole last year, all through 2025, the whole reason we even have those four seats was to do a chef’s counter,” Thomas tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It was from the moment that we opened this restaurant. We knew that we wanted to do something there, something intimate, something different, something more.

“I mean, we’re already a chef driven restaurant, but just something to feed the creativity even more.

“So this year, when we came back from vacation, we’re starting from zero, right? Because we had to restart everything. So I said, ‘You know, if I’m gonna prep for the restaurant, I’m gonna prep for the tasting menu.’ So we implemented it day one, great, our first day back.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
Belly of the Beast Chef’s Table crab
The king crab roll on a brioche bun. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furia)

Diving Into Belly of the Beast’s Chef’s Table

Diners can expect that they will spend 60 to 90 minutes at the Chef’s Table.

Right now, the first three courses are small, handheld size items. Thomas Bille’s menu starts with a scallop on the half shell, and moves to a buñuelo topped with caviar. A king crab roll on a brioche roll is next. Then it’s time for the lobster raviolo and a Texas Waygu strip loin steak.  The dessert is pure banana, “a plantain puree with banana bread and then bruleed banana, and then banana pudding, ice cream and chips.”

Billie doesn’t want diners to be intimated by the accolades Belly of the Beast has earned.

“We want to welcome our community all walks of life,” he says. “Here, we want them to enjoy a very high-end, chef-driven, with high quality ingredients — just an overall great meal — without having to go to Napa Valley or into the city or New York.”

Reservations for both the Chef’s Table seatings and the regular dining room are available through OpenTable.

Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1909 Hickory Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1909 Hickory Street
Houston, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1909 Hickory Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5207 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5207 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$1,990,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5207 Braesheather Drive
306 Commodore Way
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

306 Commodore Way
Houston, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
306 Commodore Way
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,075,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5107 Locust Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5107 Locust Street
Bellaire, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5107 Locust Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$284,900 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X